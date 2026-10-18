Catching up on reading Substacks to which I subscribe, Bine Stebel mentioned Hedley Rees article that reminded us of New York Attorney General Letitia James action lodged on 15 January 2026 against the CEO Robert G. Kramer of Emergent BioSolutions that was given US$628,000,000 of taxpayer money.

Robert G. Kramer sold his company shares and received more than $10.1 Million before Endotoxin and Live Bacteria contamination of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jab became public.

Emergent BioSolutions reached a very fast settlement of $900,000 in penalties.

Attorney General Letitia James stated her intention to seek “damages, disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains, and costs from Kramer for violating state securities laws”.

On April 23, 2020, prior to the U.S. government’s announcement of Operation Warp Speed, Emergent secured a contract to manufacture vaccine substance for Johnson & Johnson Adenovirus Covid19 Jab also at Emergent’s Bayview facility as part of Donald Trumps Operation Warped Speed to manufacture Adenovirus Covid19 Jabs for Janssen and AstraZeneca in USA.

Here is a video that was obviously suppressed with only 8,800 views over the last 5 years, posted 1 May 2021. See the ABC News article for further detail.

Snippets from the Court filing

Just the Endotoxin references, of course!

7. As development of the manufacturing process progressed over the fall of 2020, Emergent experienced serious manufacturing difficulties, particularly with contamination of AZD1222. Specifically, Emergent discovered excess Bioburden (Bacteria) and elevated Endotoxin (a type of toxin released by bacteria) in multiple drug substance batches, as early as September 26, 2020. Kramer, as CEO, knew of the contamination at least as early as October 6, 2020. 8. In early October, these contamination issues led to the rejection and destruction of multiple batches of vaccine drug substance, each containing potentially millions of dose equivalents of vaccine. 9. Because of the serious, continuing and unresolved contamination, Emergent and AstraZeneca agreed to pause production of AZD1222 to investigate the root cause, and ultimately aborted, rejected or destroyed multiple batches. These manufacturing issues led to Emergent’s inability to meet the rapid production schedule anticipated in its contracts with AstraZeneca

and

35. As a matter of safety, pharmaceutical products generally undergo bacterial contamination tests including for Endotoxin (toxic components of bacteria which can cause dangerous reactions) and Bioburden (bacterial colonies). These tests ensure the safety and usability of pharmaceuticals, including vaccines. Tests that exceed certain levels can trigger “alerts” or “alarms,” and result in the destruction of pharmaceutical or vaccine drug substance batches. 36. On or about September 26, 2020, Emergent began noticing indices of contamination in its production of AZD1222, including elevated levels of Endotoxin and excess Bioburden.

and

38. On October 2, 2020, following procedures defined by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for quality management, Emergent discovered a deviation in its vaccine manufacturing process that it classified as “Critical.” The deviation related to an “Endotoxin Event” on the same date. In the context of FDA manufacturing rules, critical deviations mean that a batch of drug substance is likely unusable. 21 U.S.C.S. § 331(a) and 21 C.F.R. § 210.1. 39. Kirk and Havey met with AstraZeneca at least once a week to discuss Emergent’s progress in successfully manufacturing AZD1222. They also frequently had larger meetings with AstraZeneca which included Emergent’s partners in the federal government. 40. On October 5, 2020, during a regularly scheduled weekly meeting to review the progress of the COVID-19 project, Emergent notified the U.S. government’s Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), a Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) working group that was involved in the management of Operation Warp Speed, that Emergent had aborted two batches of AZD1222. Each aborted batch meant the destruction of millions of dose-equivalents of vaccine drug substance. 41. On October 6, 2020, Kirk provided Defendant Kramer with a copy of a PowerPoint presentation, including slides about the aborted, contaminated batches discussed at the previous day’s meeting. 42. On October 13, 2020, key managers and employees working for both Emergent and AstraZeneca concluded that five out of the first seven batches of AZD1222 produced by Emergent were likely to be lost to contamination due to alarm level (my emphasis) tests for Endotoxin and Bioburden (tests that indicated the presence of unacceptably high levels of toxic bacteria), and discussed the possible need to stop manufacturing in order to investigate the cause of the contamination. 43. That same day, Emergent’s Quality Assurance Chief sent an email to Havey stating “. . . [W]e’re likely to lose 5 of 7 batches to date due to contamination issues . . . . My question is if we need to stop production to investigate [the ongoing contamination issue].”

and

47. The following day, on October 14, 2020, in response to an email from an AstraZeneca employee regarding agenda items for an October 16, 2020, weekly BARDA meeting, an expert at HHS sent an email to AstraZeneca requesting the addition of the following new agenda item: “the QC [quality control] testing model provided by Emergent and proposed strategy related to downstream Endotoxin failures.” 48. On October 15, 2020, a member of the AstraZeneca team replied to HHS’s expert and requested Emergent’s participation in the discussion regarding its quality control and proposed strategy for handling its Endotoxin failures

and

58. Defendant Kramer’s handwritten diary from October 21, 2020, notes “at scale contamination,” “Bioburden/Endotoxin,” “pushing for downstream filtration step,” and that “AZ has resisted.” 59. On October 23, 2020, an AstraZeneca SVP emailed Kirk and stated: “The situation is clearly deeply concerning as [also] the most recent batch has Endotoxin/Bio hits and my understanding is that we now have found it in the buffer solution. This really makes me concerned that we may have a bigger and more systematic issue at the Site . . . .”

and

68. Defendant Kramer also responded to questions regarding Emergent’s overall procurement and contracting outlook without acknowledging the existence of any problems, including the ongoing unresolved Bioburden and Endotoxin contamination problems, the rejected and destroyed vaccine drug substance batches, manufacturing delays, or their impact on the vaccine drug substance production schedule.

and the Phone Records

72. On Saturday November 7, 2020, as Emergent staff were still working through the weekend and overwhelmed by the number of problematic test results, Kirk exchanged the following texts with Havey expressing his concern over the situation: Sean Kirk <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T09:51:26.0000000Z Endotoxin hits throughout ppq 1 in area 1. This is in addition to the Endotoxin hit we got on the first run in area 3. Call with AZ is at noon. Word is they are going to tell us they want to come in Monday and assess our overall operational readiness. Havey, Adam <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T10:01:21.0000000Z What’s your position? Havey, Adam <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T10:01:31.0000000Z What are mike and Sue saying? Sean Kirk <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T10:13:20.0000000Z We have a prep call at 11. I’m not sure I have a position. it’s not like I can’t tell them they can’t come with all the concerns they have Havey, Adam <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T10:13:42.0000000Z Understood Havey, Adam <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T10:14:12.0000000Z The area 1 hits are concerning... Sean Kirk <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T10:25:12.0000000Z At this point everything is concerning. Like fighting the Chinese army Havey, Adam <[redacted phone number]> 2020-11-07T10:38:50.0000000Z Sorry, I wasn’t trying to pile on or be glib. I was just thinking out loud

and

78. On November 13, 2020, the federal government, AstraZeneca, and Emergent held yet another meeting. A slide from a PowerPoint presentation shown at the meeting discussed the possible source of the Endotoxin: Endotoxin still present in the downstream process consistent with bioburden proliferation. The endotoxin would be expected to be a result of gram-negative organism in the process. The endotoxin is most likely the result of gram-negative bacteria disruption during the process. This could be organisms introduced and or established in a specific unit operation. 79. As of November 13, 2020, while the Endotoxin contamination was attributed to toxic gram-negative bacteria, neither the root cause of the problem nor any solution had yet been established.

and 7 weeks after Endotoxin was detected

89. On November 18, 2020, while Bioburden and Endotoxin were still appearing in Emergent’s Bayview Facility Area 1, a new problem of Mold contamination appeared in Emergent’s Bayview Facility Area 3.

In August 2023 I called for help.

Please let me know if you find any Court documents with actual Endotoxin measurements.

If you subscribe to other Substack authors who have published details of the New York case, let me know so I can add links.

Emergent BioSolutions Protected by US Military

In July 2023 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved their Cyfendus Anthrax Jab for adults ages 18 to 65.

Emergent BioSolutions had been delivering Cyfendus to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) since 2019, under pre-emergency use authorization status.

Ralph Baric work on Dengue Virus was assisted by an Endotoxin expert who is consultant to Emergent BioSolutions.

ACAM2000 Monkey Pox Jab is manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) agreed that Emergent BioSolutions should proceed with its proposed development plan for its Chikungunya virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) Jab candidate.

Emergent BioSolutions also produced deadly NARCAN Nasal Spray.

Emergent BioSolutions manufactured NovaVax

One of two locations for this deadly Jab.

It was co-administered with Flu Jab in a trial.

Study Participants The trials included healthy male or female participants aged 18 to 84 years (2019nCoV-302) or 18 years and older (2019nCoV-301), who did not have a history of laboratory-confirmed (by PCR or serology to SARS-CoV-2) COVID-19 infection at any time prior to randomisation. Both trials focussed on enrolment of participants at high risk of complications due to COVID-19 due to underlying coming comorbidities or living/working conditions. Participants with stable chronic medical conditions were not excluded unless participants were immunocompromised (iatrogenic or pathogenic), had an autoimmune disease/condition or a current diagnosis of or treatment for cancer. Further, pregnant and breastfeeding women were also excluded from participation. Additionally, normal inclusion and exclusion criteria appropriate for a vaccine trial were in place. Treatments Participants were randomised to either 2 doses of 5 μg SARS-CoV-2 rS with 50 μg Matrix-M1 adjuvant (NVX-CoV2373) or saline placebo (Sodium chloride injection (BP, sterile), 0.9%). In 2019nCoV-302, single dose vials manufactured from Emergent BioSolutions (Emergent) were used. Lot numbers were 2870-101 and 2870-102. The seasonal influenza vaccine co-administration sub-study will comprise a single IM injection (0.5 mL) of an authorised influenza vaccine on Day 0 in an open-label manner. An unadjuvanted quadrivalent influenza vaccine will be given to those 18 to 64 years of age, and an adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine will be given to those ≥ 65 years of age. In study 2019nCoV-301, material filled in multi-dose vials (MDV), manufactured by Par Pharmaceutical was used. The lot number was from Drug Product Lot 280003 manufactured at Par Pharmaceuticals Inc. The lot was composed of drug substance and Matrix-M1, Lot GR1350007, manufactured at FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDBU) at the 2000 L scale. For information with regards to comparability between the batches produced at the two sites please see the sections 2.4 on Quality aspects. Of note, there are differences between the batches used in the different trials. In study 2019nCoV-301 the DP Lot PAR28003 was used which had a higher level of protein as well as higher levels of impurities compared to the DP Lots EBSI DP4 and EBSI DP5 used in trial 2019nCoV-302, as well as in trial 2019nCoV-101 and 2019nCoV-501. The commercial batches are more comparable to the lots used in the 2019nCOV-301 trial.

The EMA approved the Novavax Jab without proper care

In addition, the applicant is recommended to provide a completed investigation of the increased Endotoxin level in a specific PPQ batch (Recommendation 32). This increased Endotoxin level is close to the specification. As the specification is well below the Ph. Eur. Endotoxin safety limit, there is no risk for the patient from this increased Endotoxin level.

Note the “Endotoxin safety limit” in 2022 no longer applies in USA.

Emergent BioSolutions Loves GMO E. Coli Toxins as “Adjuvants” for its Jabs

In 2010 a lovely paywalled paper .

Abstract No vaccine exists for the prevention of infection with the ubiquitous gastric pathogen Helicobacter pylori, and drug therapy for the infection is complicated by poor patient compliance, the high cost of treatment, and ineffectiveness against drug-resistant strains. A new medical advancement is required to reduce the incidence of peptic ulcer disease and stomach cancer, two conditions caused by infection with H. pylori. Clinical trials have been performed with a formalin-inactivated H. pylori whole cell (HWC) vaccine, given orally in combination with the mucosal adjuvant mLT(R192G), a mutant of Escherichia coli heat-labile toxin. Following the initial dose of this vaccine, some subjects experienced gastrointestinal side effects. To reduce side effects and potentially further increase the amount of adjuvant that can safely be administered with the HWC vaccine, experiments were performed with a form of LT that carried two mutations in the A subunit, a substitution of G for R at position 192, and A for L at position 211. The double mutant LT (dmLT) adjuvant stimulated immune responses as effectively as the single mutant LT in mice. Additionally, following a challenge infection, the dmLT-adjuvanted vaccine was as effective as single mutant LT in reducing gastric urease levels (diagnostic for H. pylori infection), and H. pylori colonization in the stomach as assessed by quantitative analysis of stomach homogenates. A lyophilized formulation of HWC was developed to improve stability and to potentially reduce reliance on cold chain maintenance. It was observed that a dmLT-adjuvanted lyophilized vaccine was equally as protective in the mouse model as the liquid formulation as assessed by gastric urease analysis and analysis of stomach homogenates for viable H. pylori. No readily detectable effect of tonicity or moisture content was observed for the lyophilized vaccine within the formulation limits evaluated. In an accelerated stability study performed at 37 degrees C the lyophilized vaccine remained equally as protective as vaccine stored at 2-8 degrees C. The formulation selected for clinical development consisted of 2.5 x 10(10) formalin-inactivated cells per ml in 6.5% trehalose, 0.5% mannitol, and 10mM citrate buffer at pH 6.8.

In 2026 Emergent BioSolutions Vivotif® product was used with Endotoxin isolated from Typhus and Salmonella in a combined hit.

Abstract Background: Cholera and typhoid fever are often co-endemic, making vaccine co-administration practical. However, due to lack of immunogenicity data, current guidelines advise against co-administration of the oral inactivated whole-cell recombinant cholera toxin B-subunit vaccine (WC-rCTB) and the oral live Salmonella Typhi Ty21a vaccine. Methods: Healthy adults (18-65 years) were randomized 1:1:1 to receive WC-rCTB with Ty21a (group Ch + Ty), WC-rCTB alone (group Ch) or Ty21a alone (group Ty). Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated on Days 0, 5 and 7 from all, plus on Days 12 and 14 from WC-rCTB recipients, to assess antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) specific to rCTB and to typhoidal O9,12-structures by enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot (ELISPOT) assay. Vibriocidal antibodies were assessed, and anti-rCTB IgA/IgG and anti-S. Typhi Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) IgA/IgG/IgM were measured by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) in Day 0 and 28 ± 3 serum samples. Adverse events (AEs) were recorded during one month. Results: The final study population included 63 volunteers, 21 per group. A non-significant trend towards stronger rCTB-specific ASC (IgA + IgG + IgM) peak responses was observed in group Ch + Ty compared to group Ch (geometric mean, GM 94 vs 32 ASC/106 PBMC, P = 0.096). Serum anti-rCTB IgA and IgG fold rises (post-vaccination vs pre-vaccination) were higher in group Ch + Ty than in group Ch (IgA P = 0.039, IgG P = 0.028), whereas vibriocidal fold rises were comparable between the two groups (P = 0.847). ASC (IgA + IgG + IgM) peak responses to typhoidal O9,12-structures were comparable between groups Ch + Ty and Ty (GM 183 vs. 210 ASC/106 PBMC, P = 0.684). Serum anti-S. Typhi LPS IgA, IgG and IgM fold rises were also similar across Ch + Ty and Ty groups (all P-values ≥0.145). AEs were comparable in single and co-administration groups. Conclusions: Co-administration of the oral cholera and typhoid vaccines demonstrated favourable safety and robust immunogenicity for both vaccines, supporting their simultaneous use without spacing precautions.

Searching PubMed for “Emergent BioSolutions adjuvant” finds 51 papers.

Searching Google Patents for “Emergent BioSolutions” finds 5,566 results.

Refining with “Emergent BioSolutions Endotoxin” yields 156 results.

I found that despite the 2020 scandal, Janssen is apparently happy to use Emergent BioSolutions SCORPION® Fc fusion molecules.

Australian Connection

Terry Nolan receives funding from most Jab companies including Emergent Biosolutions e.g. when he collaborated at Peter Doherty Institute with “Bat Man” Coronavirus expert Lin-fa Wang of Duke University Singapore.

Please let me know your favourite Emergent BioSolutions funded publications and any more information on the New York Supreme Court case.

Just found AG Letitia James has her own Substack.