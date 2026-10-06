Dr Bine Stebel mentioned a couple of days ago a 2025 paper by Petry et al. on the major constituent of Eucalyptus Oil, 1.8-Cineole (aka Eucalyptol) preventing SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein induction of IgG-mediated platelet activation.

Read more about Eucalyptol.

Found a useful 2015 review related to my interest in Jab Harms, including Blood Clots.

Here is one of the Figures.

Fig. 3. Effector functions of human platelet FcγRIIA. Functional studies on platelet FcγRIIA, in which FcγRIIA involvement was tested by inhibition by monomeric IV.3 mAb, have been conducted mainly with in vitro assays. Assays used freshly isolated human platelets, and agonists were typically analyzed by light transmission platelet aggregometry and release measurements. As indicated, few FcγRIIA agonists have been tested in other functional assays, such as platelet–leukocyte aggregation, pathogen killing, ligand internalization, and microvesicle release. Activation of FcγRIIA-transgenic (but not wild-type) Mouse platelets in vitro has been observed for aggregated IgGs [19], rat anti-mouse CD9 mAb [31], and Staphylococcus aureus [48]. *aIIbβ3 activation rather than platelet aggregation was evaluated; †partial inhibition by anti-FcγRIIA IV.3 mAb; ‡inhibition by monomeric IV.3 mAb (to test for an FcγRIIA-specific response) cannot be performed in this experimental setting, as IV.3 mAb has been employed for activation. HIT, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia; IC, Immune Complex; SLE, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

Reference: M. ARMAN and K. KRAUEL. 2015. Human platelet IgG Fc receptor FcγRIIA in immunity and thrombosis. Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, 13: 893-908. DOI: 10.1111/jth.12905

Synonyms include CD32

Popped in to the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database to see the latest update. Please click to enlarge. CTD covers it in numerous species with identified genes.

Note WikiGenes has a continuously updated page.

Top Interacting Chemicals

Shown at CTD is a list, consistent with the Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) interactions I have covered before, including Acetaminophen, Nickel, Air Pollutants including Smoke, PFAS, Silica, but I will focus on the Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) because it is in Jabs, Immunoglobulins, Monoclonal Antibodies and commercial supplies of large proteins including Coronavirus “Spike”.

FcγRIIa/Toll-like receptor-4 receptor crosstalk

In 2013 researchers in Texas looked at Lung fluids from patients with Acute Lung Injury/Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ALI/ARDS).

Abstract Previous observations by our laboratory indicate that the presence of anti-IL-8 autoantibody:IL-8 immune complexes in Lung fluids from patients with Acute Lung Injury/Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ALI/ARDS) comprises an important prognostic indicator in the development and ultimate outcome of ALI/ARDS. We also showed that these complexes display proinflammatory activity toward neutrophils through the engagement of FcγRIIa receptors. Because Sepsis is one of the most common risk factors for ALI/ARDS, the initial goal of our present study involved investigating the effects of LPS (Endotoxin) on the expression of FcγRIIa receptors in Neutrophils. Our results indicate that LPS triggers an increase in the expression of FcγRIIa on the neutrophil surface, which leads to shortening of the molecular distance between FcγRIIa and Toll-like receptor-4 (TLR4). When such neutrophils are stimulated with anti-IL-8:IL-8 complexes, the TLR4 cascade becomes activated via the engagement of FcγRIIa. The underlying molecular mechanism has been subsequently examined and involves Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk). In conclusion, our study reveals the existence of Btk-dependent molecular cooperation between FcγRIIa and TLR4 signaling cascades in LPS-”primed” Human Neutrophils. Furthermore, we used fluorescence lifetime imaging to study the interactions between TLR4 and FcγRIIa in Human alveolar Neutrophils from patients with ALI/ARDS. The results from these experiments confirm the existence of the molecular cooperation between TLR4 and FcγRIIa.

FcγRIIa CD32 Diseases

I have mentioned it and work by Darrell O Ricke linking it to Kawasaki Disease.

Elon Musk has a special interest due to reinfection after exposure to the US Bioweapon and/or Jabs. Please see my reference 8 where Musk and colleagues stated:

Accordingly, there is a strong and continued need for the development and deployment of simple methods to detect emerging hot spots of reinfection to inform targeted pandemic response and containment, including targeted and specific deployment of vaccine booster campaigns. In this study, we identify simple, rapid immune biomarkers of reinfection in Rhesus Macaques, including IgG3 antibody levels against nucleocapsid and FcgR2A receptor binding activity of anti-RBD antibodies, that are recapitulated in Human reinfection cases. As such, this cross-species analysis underscores the potential utility of simple antibody titers and function as price-effective and scalable markers of reinfection to provide increased resolution and resilience against new outbreaks.

Related to FcγRIIa CD32, other Fc-receptors interested Jeffrey Epstein and his medico friends (see my reference 2).

FcγRIIa CD32 is involved in Jab Induced alteration of CD4/CD8 Ratio.

Exacerbation by Endotoxin

I mentioned before the work of Jiang and coworkers and showed their nice figure, worth a another look here.

Schematic representation of the contribution of Endotoxin (LPS)-induced inflammation to the increased Acetaminophen (APAP) susceptibility. Transcriptome data obtained from this novel 3D co-culture model suggest that (a) In the absence of LPS, high-dose APAP damages mitochondria by downregulating mitochondrial respiratory chain and antioxidant related genes and lead to the release of the Damage-Associated Molecular Patterns (DAMPs). Due to the inhibition of Fragment of IgE Receptors (FcγRs), DAMPs activated KCs only via Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR4) and produce pro-inflammatory cytokines. (b) The LPS treatment has only a small effect on mitochondria, but it activates both FcγRs and TLR4 and immediately stimulates Kupffer cells (KC) phagocytosis, which is coupled to the pathogen clearance and the secretion of both pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines. At the same time, LPS also triggers Primary Human Hepatocytes (PHH) through the TLR4 to secrete pro-inflammatory cytokines. LPS induces significant increase in both pro- and antiinflammatory cytokines. (c) In the presence of LPS, severe mitochondrial dysfunction begins to occur with median-dose APAP, and also the FcγR-mediated phagocytic activity can be hampered. The accumulation of DAMPs and Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs) over-activates TLR4 on both KCs and PHH to release a large amount of pro-inflammatory cytokines that further aggravate the inflammatory status and increase sensitivity to APAP.

As mentioned earlier the Nobel Prize winning Endotoxin research on activation of innate immunity by Jules A Hoffmann and Bruce A Beutler in 2011 included their work on the receptors.

CD14 is a GPI-anchored protein, and such proteins concentrate in specific regions of the plasma membrane rich in sphingolipids and cholesterol called rafts. The concept that Sphingolipids and Cholesterol self-assemble into dynamic domains which separate laterally from the glycerophos-pholipid-rich bulk of the plasma membrane and some internal membranes was proposed by Kai Simons in 1997. From that time on, as a result of intensive biochemical and microscopic studies, it is concluded that the rafts are nanoscale dynamic assemblies of lipids and selected proteins contributing to the raft assembly. Upon cell stimulation, the rafts can merge into larger platforms facilitating interactions of “raftophilic” receptors with their effector proteins. This mode of action is common to some immunoreceptors, as exemplified by T cell receptor, and our earlier studies have indicated that among those receptors is also Fcγ receptor IIA. This receptor recognizes Fc fragment of IgG and thereby induces Phagocytosis and destruction of pathogens covered (opsonized) by IgG antibodies. We found that upon ligand binding Fcγ receptor IIA associates which rafts which at the same time coalesce into micrometric structures encompassing several GPI-anchored proteins and Myristoylated/Palmitoylated Tyrosine Kinases of the Src family. As a result, the receptor undergoes Tyrosine Phosphorylation which initiates downstream signaling leading to local synthesis of Phosphatidylnositol 4,5-bisphosphate [PI(4,5)P2] in rafts and the actin cytoskeleton rearrangement required for phagocytosis.

Positive Feedback Loop of Harm

Readers will know one of my favourite topics is the well-known Endotoxin initiated Cytokine Storm that puts to rest the outmoded concept of “Dose Makes the Poison.

In 2018 researchers in China investigated FcγRIIa (CD32a) in Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Abstract Macrophages are multifunctional cells that perform diverse roles in health and disease and considered the main source of inflammatory cytokines in affected joints of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). M2 macrophages are well known as anti-inflammation and wound-healing cells; however, recent evidence suggests that they can also promote inflammation in RA, although the underlying mechanism remains to be clarified. Based upon our recent finding that Lactoferrin (LTF)-containing IgG immunocomplex (LTF-IC), found elevated in RA sera, potent activators of human monocytes/macrophages, we herein demonstrate that LTF-IC was able to elicit immediate proinflammatory cytokine production by M2-polarized Human Macrophages through coligation with CD14/Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) 4 and FcγRIIa (CD32a). The LTF-IC-treated M2 cells adopted surface maker expression profile similar to that of M1 phenotype and became functionally hyperactive to subsequent stimuli such as Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin), Zymosan and IL-1β, which could provide a positive feedback signal to promote excessive inflammation in RA. They also acquired the ability to facilitate activation of Th17 cells that are known to play critical roles in RA pathology. We propose that IgG ICs containing TLR agonizing autoantigens are able to directly switch human macrophages from M2 into M1-like phenotype, thereby promoting excessive inflammation in autoimmune diseases such as RA.

The authors took care to minimize and compensate for confounding effects of Endotoxin in their isolated Immunocomplexes (ICs) by repeated addition of Polymyxin B coupled beads, but still found residual Endotoxin measurable but below 1 EU/mg detected by an Chromogenic LAL Endotoxin Assay Kit.

New subscribers might not have seen my mention of an interesting patent by Kevin McKernan and coworkers that uses the word Endotoxin 117 times, discussing the expensive Magnetic Bead Purification method of deadly poison removal.

Genetic Risks

Explanation of why some Jabbees suffer more comes from studies of Gene Polymorphisms.

The 2007 SARS Coronavirus outbreak (I think most likely a Bioweapon leak) provided an opportunity for researchers in Australia.

Abstract To investigate whether genetic factors of innate immunity might influence susceptibility and/or progression in individuals infected with SARS, we evaluated the CD14 gene polymorphism in 198 Hong Kong blood donors and 152 Hong Kong severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) patients who were previously genotyped for Fcgamma RIIA polymorphisms. The prevalence of the CD14-159CC polymorphism was significantly higher in the patients with severe SARS than in the those with mild SARS or controls (31% versus 15% [mild SARS] or 20% [controls]; mild SARS: P = 0.029; odds ratio, 2.74; 95% confidence interval, 1.15 to 6.57; controls, P = 0.04; odds ratio, 2.41; 95% confidence interval, 1.05 to 5.54), and both CD14-159CC and FcgammaRIIA-RR131 are risk genotypes for severe SARS-CoV infection.

In 2015 researchers in New Mexico were interested in Sepsis as the most frequent cause of late post-traumatic Deaths (such as Hip Fracture).

Abstract Background: A dysregulated immune response leading to Sepsis is the most frequent cause of late post-traumatic deaths. We have found a novel anti-inflammatory pathway that is initiated by the acute phase protein, C-reactive protein (CRP), interacting with Fcγ receptor (FcγR) on monocytes. This pathway is protective in animal models of Endotoxin shock. We hypothesized that genetic polymorphisms in the FcγR might contribute to monocyte responses and susceptibility to infectious complications after severe trauma. Methods: We conducted an observational study on a prospectively identified cohort of adult patients with convenience enrollment admitted after severe trauma. We enrolled 66 patients and collected blood samples at enrollment and again at 48 hours and 72 hours. Patients were followed through their hospital stay, and any Septic events before 14 days were recorded. Cytokine and CRP levels were determined in the plasma from all three blood draws. In addition, DNA was extracted from blood and analyzed for the 131 H/R FcγRIIa polymorphism that strongly affects the binding of IgG and CRP to this receptor. Results: Elevated levels of Interleukin 8 (IL-8), IL-6, IL-10, monocyte chemotactic protein 1, and CRP were associated with reduced time to post-traumatic Sepsis in Cox regression analysis. Expression of monocyte Human leukocyte antigen DR less than 45% on patient monocytes was also associated with Sepsis (hazard ratio, 3.15; 95% confidence interval, 1.45-6.93). Genetic analysis found that individuals with the polymorphism of the FcγRIIa receptor that binds CRP poorly were also more likely to have decreased monocyte human leukocyte antigen DR and postitraumatic Sepsis. In vitro studies showed that CRP could attenuate monocyte deactivation in volunteers with the polymorphism of the FcγRIIa receptor that binds CRP. Conclusion: Our findings suggest that a common genetic variation in the FcγRIIa receptor may contribute to infectious susceptibility in trauma patients. In vitro experiments suggest that this association is related to the inability of CRP to bind to this FcγRIIa receptor variant.

Older Jabbees more Vulnerable

In 2021 researchers in Brasil looked at the effects of ageing in Humans and Mice.

Abstract Objective: Neutrophils are key effector cells of the innate immune system. They recognize antigens through membrane receptors, which are expressed during their maturation and activation. Neutrophils express FcγRII (CD32), FcγRIII (CD16), and FcγRI (CD64) after being activated by different factors such as cytokines and bacterial products. These receptors are involved with phagocytosis of IgG-opsonized microbes and enhance defense mechanisms. Based on that, our study seeks to compare the expression of FcγRII, FcγRIII, FcγRI, and CD11b on neutrophils from elderly and young subjects and their expression after in vitro activation with cytokines and LPS (Endotoxin). Methodology: Neutrophils were isolated from Human peripheral blood and from Mice bone marrow by density gradient. After isolation, FCγRs expression was immediately analyzed by flow cytometry or after in vitro stimulation. Results: In freshly isolated cells, the percentage of FcγRIIIb+ and CD11b+ neutrophils were higher in samples from young individuals; FcγRIIIa expression was more prominent on aged neutrophils; FcγRIA expression was similar in all samples analyzed. Exposure to CXCL8 and LPS resulted in a higher percentage of FcγRIa+ neutrophils on elderly individuals’ samples but lower when compared with neutrophils from young donors. We observed that LPS caused an increase in FcγRIIa expression on aging Human neutrophils. In contrast, FcγRIIIb expression in response to CXCL8 and LPS stimulation was not altered in the four groups. CD11b expression was lower in neutrophils from elderly individuals even in response to LPS and CXCL8. In Mice, we observed differences only regarding CD11b expression, which was increased on aged neutrophils. LPS exposure caused an increase in all FcγRs. Conclusions: Our results suggest that, in humans, the overall pattern of FcγR expression and integrin CD11b are altered during aging and immunosenescence might contribute to age-related infection.

Breaking Endotoxin Tolerance

In 2020 researchers in the Netherlands looked into Multiple Sclerosis.

Abstract Microglia are phagocytic cells involved in homeostasis of the Brain and are key players in the pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). A hallmark of MS diagnosis is the presence of IgG Abs, which appear as oligoclonal bands in the cerebrospinal fluid. In this study, we demonstrate that Myelin obtained post mortem from 8 out of 11 MS brain donors is bound by IgG Abs. Importantly, we show that IgG immune complexes strongly potentiate activation of primary Human microglia by breaking their tolerance for microbial stimuli, such as LPS (Endotoxin) and Poly I:C, resulting in increased production of key proinflammatory cytokines, such as TNF and IL-1β. We identified FcγRI and FcγRIIa as the two main responsible IgG receptors for the breaking of immune tolerance of microglia. Combined, these data indicate that IgG immune complexes potentiate inflammation by Human microglia, which may play an important role in MS-associated inflammation and the formation of demyelinating lesions.

More about Demyelination.

Further Reading

Some of the keywords might give you an “AHA! Moment” as your neurons make connections better than any Artificial Intelligence could do. Older readers have an advantage.

On PubMed I found

81 papers for “CD32 Lipopolysaccharide”

57 papers “CD32 LPS”

39 papers “CD32 Endotoxin”

116 papers “FCgamma Lipopolysaccharide”

80 papers “FCgamma Endotoxin”

76 papers “FCgamma LPS”

9 papers “FCgamma Exotoxin”

26 papers “FcγRIIa Lipopolysaccharide”

17 papers “FcγRIIa LPS”

13 papers “FcγRIIa Endotoxin”

Please let me know your favourites so I can add them later.