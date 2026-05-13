Favipiravir - Extremely Lethal Fluorinated Big Pharma Drug - Will it protect People from Hantavirus ?
Guess who is flogging it! Weigh the Drug Lethality versus the chance that Quarantine is breached.
Genuine as well as unfounded Fear is used in Big Pharma marketing.
People are rightly worried that the US Class A Bioweapon, with live virus stocks held by the US Military, is an existential threat.
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Is this another Plandemic ?
The Andes variant of Hantavirus now infecting people sent home to many countries after disembarking from the cruise ship was proven to be Human to Human Transmissible by scientists from Argentina in 1998.1
You might like to download the free pdf.
I mentioned Favipiravir, sold as Avigan, a couple of times already.
and
Radioactive tracer study shows where the 18F version goes in a rodent.2
Dynamic [18F] Favipiravir kinetics in naïve (a) and pre-dosed (b) mice as assessed by PET. Labels: (a) Liver; (b) Kidney; (c) Urinary Bladder; (d) Intestine; (e) Gall Bladder.
Interesting Authors and Affiliations - Spreading Virus to Boost Big Pharma Sales takes Years of Planning
Authors and Affiliations
Molecular and Translational Sciences Division, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, 1425 Porter St., Ft. Detrick, MD, 21702, USA
Thomas M. Bocan, Robert G. Stafford, Jennifer L. Brown & Allen J. Duplantier
Cherokee Nation Assurance, 777 West Cherokee Street, Catoosa, OK, 74015, USA
Thomas M. Bocan & Allen J. Duplantier
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), 3211 Jermantown Road, Fairfax, VA, 22030, USA
Jennifer L. Brown
Imaging Probe Development Center, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, 20892, USA
Falguni Basuli, Xiang Zhang & Rolf E. Swenson
Disclaimer
Opinions, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and not necessarily endorsed by the U.S. Army.
Please let me know if you found any Human “volunteers” willing to take the radioactive [18F] Favipiravir.
The extremely nasty Favipiravir molecule looks like this:
Yum, Yum, Pop that Pill!
Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark)3 just published another promo for this toxin. In the past he has proposed a first poison dose of 1,800 milligram followed by 600 milligram per day for Covid19.
In your body it is transformed into Favipiravir Ribofuranosyl Triphosphate4 that looks like this:
Environmental Pollutant
Just like other Fluorinated drugs recommended by Peter A McCullough and his Big Pharma colleagues at TWC,5 great effort has gone into methods of dealing with Favipiravir and its metabolites. One clever group used UV Light and II-VI Semiconductor Quantum Dots to speed up the destruction.6
Fluorine makes up 12.09% pf Favipiravir that has a Molar Mass of 157.104 g·mol−1
How much Defluorination happens inside the Human Body?
Are some Humans genetically predisposed to use their enzymes to try to Detox?
The US EPA took special interest7 in a paper by organometallic chemists from Russia, Morocco and Turkey who were trying to devise methods to degrade Favipiravir by performing calculations.8
US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database
Popped in today and found it has a new format.9
Note the Top Interacting Genes.
The CTD lists 281 Disease associations. Class Action Lawyers might ask RFK Jr. to request urgently more Human, rather than AI, Curation.
The summary chart should be enough to get action if anyone in the MAHA movement who is not a Big Pharma profiteer has the proper communication channels.
The top reference provided by the CTD is very informative for Lab Rats given high oral dosage.
Thanks to our friends in Turkey for making their work free for the world to read.10
This study aimed to present new data on the side effects of Favipiravir on healthy lung tissue and the respiratory system.
In the study, two different durations (5 and 10 days) were preferred to determine the effect of Favipiravir treatment due to clinical improvement rates of approximately 5 and 10 days during the use of Favipiravir in COVID-19 patients.
In addition, after 10 days of Favipiravir treatment, animals were kept for 5 days without any treatment to determine the regeneration of Lung tissues.
Favipiravir was administered to Rats by oral gavage at a daily dose of 200 mg/kg for 5 and 10 days, as in previous studies.
At the end of the experiment, the histopathological and biochemical effects of Favipiravir in the Lung tissue were investigated.
The data obtained from the study showed that Favipiravir increased oxidative stress parameters, expression of apoptotic markers, and pro-inflammatory markers in lung tissue.
Since Malondialdehydes is an oxidant parameter, it increased in Favipiravir-administered groups; It was determined that the antioxidant parameters glutathione, superoxide dismutase, glutathione peroxidase, and catalase decreased.
Other markers used in the analysis are Bcl-2, Bax, NF-κB, interleukin (IL)-6, Muc1, iNOS, P2X7R, IL-6 and caspase-3. The levels of Bax, caspase-3, NF-κB, IL-6, Muc1, and P2X7R were increased in the Fav-treated groups compared with the control. However, the levels of Bcl-2 decreased in the Fav-treated groups.
The present study proves that Favipiravir, widely used today, causes side effects in lung tissue.
Favipiravir is Genotoxic to Heart and Skin Cells
Thanks to the CTD for their second top listed reference that someone claiming to be a famous Cardiologist did not mention in his Favipiravir promo.
Thanks again to more friends in Turkey for doing the Science and making it freely available.11
Favipiravir (T-705), used against influenza viruses, is approved for emergency use in many countries for the treatment of COVID-19.
The frequent adverse effects of Favipiravir are related with the gastrointestinal system, however, studies suggest a positive association of Favipiravir on QTc prolongation, which can cause cardiotoxicity.
Also, there are reports of Skin reactions such as Angioedema due to Favipiravir.
Despite the several adverse effects, studies examining the drug's effects at the molecular level are insufficient, e.g., the Genotoxic and oxidative stress-inducing effects of Favipiravir, which are among the primary mechanisms of drug-induced toxicity.
The cytotoxicity of Favipiravir was analyzed with the measurement of the ATP content in H9c2 cardiomyoblasts and CCD-1079Sk skin fibroblasts.
The ATP level decreased starting from 200 µM. The inhibitory effect on the Mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain enzymes complex I and complex V was also evaluated where Favipiravir showed significant enzyme inhibitory effects in the highest concentration studied.
A molecular docking study evaluating the interaction between Favipiravir-RTP and Mitochondrial DNA polymerase (POLG1) was done.
The relationship of Favipiravir with oxidative stress was examined by measuring Glutathione (GSH) and protein carbonyl levels which were observed higher after drug treatment compared to the control group.
The Genotoxicity study was done using the Comet assay and increase in DNA tail has been detected.
Furthermore, 8-OHdG levels were measured higher in Favipiravir treated cells indicating oxidative DNA damage.
Favipiravir induced oxidative stress leading to DNA damage in Cardiomyoblast cells and fibroblastic Skin cells.
Oxidative stress and DNA damage might eventually lead to organ-specific damage such as Cardiotoxicity and Dermal toxicity.
Considering the increased use of Favipiravir in recent years, and that oxidative stress and genotoxicity are two important indicators of drug-induced toxicity, the obtained results are worth attention.
You might like their Graphical Abstract.
Claims of value in Humans against Hantavirus
A 2013 paper, published by Toyama Chemical (a subsidiary of Fujifilm) the drug manufacturer reported that Favipiravir inhibited Hantavirus growth in vitro and daily dosing improved Hamster survival rates, but only if given before infection or before 3 days after infection.12 Toyama Chemical co-authors came from the Veterinary branch of the infamous US Rocky Mountain Regional Center of Excellence for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Disease Research.
In 2022 Toshihiro Suzuki,13 Managing Director of YAKUGAI Ombudsperson of Medwatcher Japan demanded that Katsunobu Kato, then Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, Stop Stockpiling Favipiravir (Avigan) And Revoke Its Approval.
US FAERS, now FAEMS Update 13 May 2026
Now known as the FDA Adverse Events Monitoring System (FAEMS).
I visited today and found 117 Favipiravir Deaths from 584 reports giving a Death to Report Ratio of 20.03%, a slight increase from my earlier look.
The Favipiravir Deaths will result from a combination of direct drug killing via attack on the Liver, Kidneys and other vulnerable organs, its lack of efficacy against viruses and the reports of exacerbation of the disease.
Note “Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy” where the FDA does not include Dead Foetuses from Spontaneous Abortion as Deaths.
Here is the list of Adverse Events in decreasing order of frequency:
Off Label Use
Drug Ineffective
Product Ineffective For Unapproved Use
Condition Aggravated
Covid-19
Disease Progression
Drug Interaction
Product Use In Unapproved Indication
Covid-19 Pneumonia
Acute Kidney Injury
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Rash Maculo-Papular
Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy
Exposure During Pregnancy
Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Respiratory Failure
Sepsis
Electrocardiogram Qt Prolonged
Drug-Induced Liver Injury
Infection
Bacterial Infection
Premature Delivery
Norovirus Infection
Rhinocerebral Mucormycosis
Maternal Exposure During Pregnancy
Hypertransaminasaemia
Lymphopenia
Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome
Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion
Premature Baby
Haemoperitoneum
Parasitic Gastroenteritis
Anaemia
Death
Intentional Product Use Issue
Sinus Bradycardia
Haematochezia
Therapy Non-Responder
Septic Shock
Cholestatic Liver Injury
Pyelonephritis Acute
Diarrhoea
Therapeutic Product Effect Incomplete
Tremor
Low Birth Weight Baby
Systemic Candida
Hepatitis Toxic
Pyrexia
Pneumonia
Renal Failure
Headache
Haemorrhage
Bradycardia
Product Use Issue
Renal Impairment
Thrombocytopenia
Blood Pressure Decreased
Treatment Failure
Pneumothorax
Myocarditis
Lymphocyte Count Decreased
Ventricular Tachycardia
Lymphocyte Count Increased
Giardiasis
Pleural Effusion
Nausea
Vomiting
Dyspnoea
Hyponatraemia
Drug Hypersensitivity
Staphylococcal Infection
Blood Glucose Increased
Myelosuppression
Abortion Spontaneous
Hypoglycaemia
Liver Injury
Atrial Fibrillation
Leukopenia
Bacteraemia
Swelling Face
Oxygen Saturation Decreased
Nephropathy Toxic
Abnormal Behaviour
Mitral Valve Incompetence
Blood Lactate Dehydrogenase Increased
Enterobacter Infection
Pulmonary Embolism
Somnolence
Toxicity To Various Agents
Hepatic Function Abnormal
Asthenia
Aphasia
Brain Oedema
Haemoglobin Decreased
Blood Creatinine Increased
Therapeutic Response Unexpected
Hypokalaemia
Hypotension
Thrombosis
Neutrophil Count Decreased
Therapy Partial Responder
Hepatic Enzyme Increased
Urinary Tract Infection
Hyperuricaemia
Meningitis Cryptococcal
Cytomegalovirus Infection
Cerebral Haemorrhage
Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage
Upper Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage
Metabolic Acidosis
Arrhythmia
Respiratory Disorder
Delirium
Blood Bilirubin Increased
Aspartate Aminotransferase Increased
Alanine Aminotransferase Increased
Respiratory Distress
Neonatal Respiratory Distress
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
Cardiac Arrest
Haemolytic Anaemia
Drug Reaction With Eosinophilia And Systemic Symptoms
Intestinal Haemorrhage
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Large Intestinal Haemorrhage
Large Intestinal Ulcer
Pneumonia Bacterial
Viral Load Increased
Drug Level Increased
Hyperglycaemia
International Normalised Ratio Increased
Abortion Induced
Cytokine Storm
Creatine Kinase Increased
Pneumonia Klebsiella
Intestinal Ulcer
Pneumococcal Infection
Hypovolaemic Shock
Pre-Eclampsia
Death Neonatal
Anal Abscess
Sinusitis Fungal
Peripheral Artery Thrombosis
Acute Cholecystitis Necrotic
Viral Load Abnormal
Post Inflammatory Pigmentation Change
Viral Sepsis
Autoimmune Encephalopathy
Hyperhidrosis
Tachycardia
Hypertension
Anxiety
Weight Decreased
Disturbance In Attention
Acute Myocardial Infarction
Nail Discolouration
Erythema
Myoclonus
Overdose
Eosinophilia
Dizziness
Injection Site Haemorrhage
Rash
Coronary Artery Disease
Hypoaesthesia
Pain In Extremity
Myocardial Infarction
Cardio-Respiratory Arrest
Pustule
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis
Seizure
Abdominal Pain
Gastrointestinal Disorder
Pancreatitis
Gait Disturbance
Contusion
Hypomagnesaemia
Proteinuria
Injection Site Bruising
Viral Infection
Sars-Cov-2 Test Positive
Impaired Healing
Eczema
Therapeutic Response Decreased
Endophthalmitis
Disorientation
Shock
Weight Increased
Insomnia
Breast Cancer
Cutaneous Vasculitis
Ascites
Nervous System Disorder
Skin Disorder
Hyperkalaemia
Coma
Peripheral Coldness
Blood Triglycerides Increased
Abscess
Glycosylated Haemoglobin Increased
Dysarthria
Dysphagia
Apraxia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Torsade De Pointes
Cerebral Infarction
Renal Disorder
Groin Pain
Hypertriglyceridaemia
Infarction
Inflammation
Facial Pain
Liver Disorder
Coagulopathy
Encephalopathy
Lip Swelling
Cardiogenic Shock
Hypoalbuminaemia
Pancreatitis Acute
Altered State Of Consciousness
Iron Deficiency Anaemia
Impaired Quality Of Life
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Myocardial Injury
Pneumonia Aspiration
Hepatitis
Enterocolitis
Atrioventricular Block
Lung Infiltration
Maternal Exposure During Breast Feeding
Cytomegalovirus Test Positive
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Decubitus Ulcer
Acute Hepatic Failure
Injection Site Extravasation
Renal Infarct
Drug Effective For Unapproved Indication
Blood Albumin Decreased
Therapeutic Response Delayed
Generalised Tonic-Clonic Seizure
Metabolic Syndrome
Anuria
Intracranial Pressure Increased
Congenital Anomaly
Multiple-Drug Resistance
Cardiovascular Disorder
Clostridium Difficile Infection
Fungal Infection
Endocarditis
Corynebacterium Infection
Organ Failure
Disease Recurrence
Lymphoma
Caesarean Section
Cytopenia
Encephalitis
Urosepsis
Tachypnoea
Herpes Virus Infection
Immune Thrombocytopenia
Ischaemia
Musculoskeletal Disorder
Pseudomonal Bacteraemia
Sinus Tachycardia
Hypophosphataemia
Immunosuppressant Drug Level Increased
Aspergillus Infection
Haematological Infection
Superinfection Bacterial
Thrombocytosis
Labelled Drug-Drug Interaction Medication Error
Pseudomonas Infection
Pneumocystis Jirovecii Pneumonia
Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis
Electrolyte Imbalance
Device Related Bacteraemia
Acute Generalised Exanthematous Pustulosis
Coronavirus Infection
Disease Complication
Klebsiella Bacteraemia
Acidosis
Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome
Pulmonary Artery Thrombosis
Pneumonia Viral
Infectious Pleural Effusion
Premature Separation Of Placenta
Lung Abscess
Stress Cardiomyopathy
Live Birth
Myopathy
Autoimmune Haemolytic Anaemia
Fibrin D Dimer Increased
Peripheral Ischaemia
Pulmonary Sepsis
Cardiac Failure Acute
Preterm Premature Rupture Of Membranes
Blood Disorder
End Stage Renal Disease
Apgar Score Low
Necrosis
Acinetobacter Infection
Metastatic Neoplasm
Acquired Gene Mutation
Septic Encephalopathy
Excessive Granulation Tissue
Brain Herniation
Abortion Threatened
Nodal Rhythm
Amputation
Splenic Infarction
Pelvic Venous Thrombosis
Mucormycosis
Foetal Distress Syndrome
Wound Infection Staphylococcal
Hepatitis Fulminant
Unmasking Of Previously Unidentified Disease
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
Vascular Purpura
Eclampsia
Hyperferritinaemia
Muscle Abscess
Bacterial Disease Carrier
Pyelocaliectasis
Chronic Hepatitis B
Haemorrhagic Disorder
Parakeratosis
Splenic Abscess
Congenital Pyelocaliectasis
Symmetrical Drug-Related Intertriginous And Flexural Exanthema
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
Sepsis Neonatal
Peritoneal Dialysis
Endocrine Disorder
Acanthosis
Graft Loss
Postpartum Haemorrhage
Sepsis Syndrome
Foetal Malpresentation
Panophthalmitis
Acinetobacter Bacteraemia
Stenotrophomonas Bacteraemia
Cerebellar Stroke
Splenic Artery Thrombosis
Pneumonia Acinetobacter
Transaminases Decreased
Eosinophilic Pustular Folliculitis
Newcastle Disease
P.J. Padula, A. Edelstein, S.D.L. Miguel, N.M. López, C.M. Rossi, R.D. Rabinovich. 1998. Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Outbreak in Argentina: Molecular Evidence for Person-to-Person Transmission of Andes Virus. Virology. 241(2):323-330. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0042682297989765
Thomas M Bocan, Falguni Basuli, Robert G. Stafford, Jennifer L. Brown, Xiang Zhang, Allen J. Duplantier and Rolf E. Swenson. 2019. Synthesis of [18F]Favipiravir and Biodistribution in C3H/HeN Mice as Assessed by Positron Emission Tomography. Sci Rep 9, 1785 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37866-z. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-37866-z
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favipiravir
Bahriye Eryildiz-Yesir, Hale Ozgun, Mustafa Evren Ersahin, Hamid Reza Rajabi, Vahid Vatanpour, Ismail Koyuncu. 2025. Degradation of Antiviral Drug Favipiravir Using UV, UV/H2O2, and Photocatalysis with Co-Doped ZnS Quantum Dots: Operational Parameters, Kinetic Studies, and Toxicity Assessment. Langmuir 41(10):6528–6543. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.langmuir.4c03639
https://hero.epa.gov/reference/13151188/
Konstantin P. Katin, Alexey I. Kochaev, Savas Kaya, Fadoua El-Hajjaji and Mikhail M. Maslov. 2022. Ab Initio Insight into the Interaction of Metal-Decorated Fluorinated Carbon Fullerenes with Anti-COVID Drugs. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 23(4):2345. https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/4/2345
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=chem&acc=C462182
Elif Erbaş,Nevra Aydemir Celep, Deniz Tekiner, Aydın Genç, Semin Gedikli. 2024. Assessment of toxicological effects of favipiravir (T‐705) on the lung tissue of rats: An experimental study. J Biochem Mol Toxicol. 2024;38:e23536. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/jbt.23536
Aysenur Gunaydin-Akyildiz, Nergis Aksoy, Tugce Boran, Emine Nihan Ilhan, Gul Ozhan. 2022. Favipiravir induces oxidative stress and genotoxicity in cardiac and skin cells. Toxicol Lett. 371:9-16. doi: 10.1016/j.toxlet.2022.09.011. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378427422017477
David Safronetz, Darryl Falzarano, Dana P. Scott, Yousuke Furuta, Heinz Feldmann, Brian B. Gowen. 2013. Antiviral Efficacy of Favipiravir against Two Prominent Etiological Agents of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.
URL: http://www.yakugai.gr.jp/en/