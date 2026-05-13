Genuine as well as unfounded Fear is used in Big Pharma marketing.

People are rightly worried that the US Class A Bioweapon, with live virus stocks held by the US Military, is an existential threat.

Is this another Plandemic ?

The Andes variant of Hantavirus now infecting people sent home to many countries after disembarking from the cruise ship was proven to be Human to Human Transmissible by scientists from Argentina in 1998.

You might like to download the free pdf.

I mentioned Favipiravir, sold as Avigan , a couple of times already.

and

Radioactive tracer study shows where the 18F version goes in a rodent.

Dynamic [18F] Favipiravir kinetics in naïve (a) and pre-dosed (b) mice as assessed by PET. Labels: (a) Liver; (b) Kidney; (c) Urinary Bladder; (d) Intestine; (e) Gall Bladder.

Interesting Authors and Affiliations - Spreading Virus to Boost Big Pharma Sales takes Years of Planning

Authors and Affiliations Molecular and Translational Sciences Division, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, 1425 Porter St., Ft. Detrick, MD, 21702, USA Thomas M. Bocan, Robert G. Stafford, Jennifer L. Brown & Allen J. Duplantier Cherokee Nation Assurance, 777 West Cherokee Street, Catoosa, OK, 74015, USA Thomas M. Bocan & Allen J. Duplantier General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), 3211 Jermantown Road, Fairfax, VA, 22030, USA Jennifer L. Brown Imaging Probe Development Center, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, 20892, USA Falguni Basuli, Xiang Zhang & Rolf E. Swenson Disclaimer Opinions, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and not necessarily endorsed by the U.S. Army.

Please let me know if you found any Human “volunteers” willing to take the radioactive [18F] Favipiravir.

The extremely nasty Favipiravir molecule looks like this:

Yum, Yum, Pop that Pill!

Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) just published another promo for this toxin. In the past he has proposed a first poison dose of 1,800 milligram followed by 600 milligram per day for Covid19.

In your body it is transformed into Favipiravir Ribofuranosyl Triphosphate that looks like this:

Environmental Pollutant

Just like other Fluorinated drugs recommended by Peter A McCullough and his Big Pharma colleagues at TWC, great effort has gone into methods of dealing with Favipiravir and its metabolites. One clever group used UV Light and II-VI Semiconductor Quantum Dots to speed up the destruction.

Fluorine makes up 12.09% pf Favipiravir that has a Molar Mass of 157.104 g·mol−1

How much Defluorination happens inside the Human Body?

Are some Humans genetically predisposed to use their enzymes to try to Detox?

The US EPA took special interest in a paper by organometallic chemists from Russia, Morocco and Turkey who were trying to devise methods to degrade Favipiravir by performing calculations.

US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database

Popped in today and found it has a new format.

Note the Top Interacting Genes.

The CTD lists 281 Disease associations. Class Action Lawyers might ask RFK Jr. to request urgently more Human, rather than AI, Curation.

The summary chart should be enough to get action if anyone in the MAHA movement who is not a Big Pharma profiteer has the proper communication channels.

The top reference provided by the CTD is very informative for Lab Rats given high oral dosage.

Thanks to our friends in Turkey for making their work free for the world to read.

This study aimed to present new data on the side effects of Favipiravir on healthy lung tissue and the respiratory system. In the study, two different durations (5 and 10 days) were preferred to determine the effect of Favipiravir treatment due to clinical improvement rates of approximately 5 and 10 days during the use of Favipiravir in COVID-19 patients. In addition, after 10 days of Favipiravir treatment, animals were kept for 5 days without any treatment to determine the regeneration of Lung tissues. Favipiravir was administered to Rats by oral gavage at a daily dose of 200 mg/kg for 5 and 10 days, as in previous studies. At the end of the experiment, the histopathological and biochemical effects of Favipiravir in the Lung tissue were investigated. The data obtained from the study showed that Favipiravir increased oxidative stress parameters, expression of apoptotic markers, and pro-inflammatory markers in lung tissue. Since Malondialdehydes is an oxidant parameter, it increased in Favipiravir-administered groups; It was determined that the antioxidant parameters glutathione, superoxide dismutase, glutathione peroxidase, and catalase decreased. Other markers used in the analysis are Bcl-2, Bax, NF-κB, interleukin (IL)-6, Muc1, iNOS, P2X7R, IL-6 and caspase-3. The levels of Bax, caspase-3, NF-κB, IL-6, Muc1, and P2X7R were increased in the Fav-treated groups compared with the control. However, the levels of Bcl-2 decreased in the Fav-treated groups. The present study proves that Favipiravir, widely used today, causes side effects in lung tissue.

Favipiravir is Genotoxic to Heart and Skin Cells

Thanks to the CTD for their second top listed reference that someone claiming to be a famous Cardiologist did not mention in his Favipiravir promo.

Thanks again to more friends in Turkey for doing the Science and making it freely available.

Favipiravir (T-705), used against influenza viruses, is approved for emergency use in many countries for the treatment of COVID-19. The frequent adverse effects of Favipiravir are related with the gastrointestinal system, however, studies suggest a positive association of Favipiravir on QTc prolongation, which can cause cardiotoxicity. Also, there are reports of Skin reactions such as Angioedema due to Favipiravir. Despite the several adverse effects, studies examining the drug's effects at the molecular level are insufficient, e.g., the Genotoxic and oxidative stress-inducing effects of Favipiravir, which are among the primary mechanisms of drug-induced toxicity. The cytotoxicity of Favipiravir was analyzed with the measurement of the ATP content in H9c2 cardiomyoblasts and CCD-1079Sk skin fibroblasts. The ATP level decreased starting from 200 µM. The inhibitory effect on the Mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain enzymes complex I and complex V was also evaluated where Favipiravir showed significant enzyme inhibitory effects in the highest concentration studied. A molecular docking study evaluating the interaction between Favipiravir-RTP and Mitochondrial DNA polymerase (POLG1) was done. The relationship of Favipiravir with oxidative stress was examined by measuring Glutathione (GSH) and protein carbonyl levels which were observed higher after drug treatment compared to the control group. The Genotoxicity study was done using the Comet assay and increase in DNA tail has been detected. Furthermore, 8-OHdG levels were measured higher in Favipiravir treated cells indicating oxidative DNA damage. Favipiravir induced oxidative stress leading to DNA damage in Cardiomyoblast cells and fibroblastic Skin cells. Oxidative stress and DNA damage might eventually lead to organ-specific damage such as Cardiotoxicity and Dermal toxicity. Considering the increased use of Favipiravir in recent years, and that oxidative stress and genotoxicity are two important indicators of drug-induced toxicity, the obtained results are worth attention.

You might like their Graphical Abstract.

Claims of value in Humans against Hantavirus

A 2013 paper, published by Toyama Chemical (a subsidiary of Fujifilm) the drug manufacturer reported that Favipiravir inhibited Hantavirus growth in vitro and daily dosing improved Hamster survival rates, but only if given before infection or before 3 days after infection. Toyama Chemical co-authors came from the Veterinary branch of the infamous US Rocky Mountain Regional Center of Excellence for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Disease Research.

In 2022 Toshihiro Suzuki, Managing Director of YAKUGAI Ombudsperson of Medwatcher Japan demanded that Katsunobu Kato, then Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, Stop Stockpiling Favipiravir (Avigan) And Revoke Its Approval.

US FAERS, now FAEMS Update 13 May 2026

Now known as the FDA Adverse Events Monitoring System (FAEMS).

I visited today and found 117 Favipiravir Deaths from 584 reports giving a Death to Report Ratio of 20.03%, a slight increase from my earlier look.

The Favipiravir Deaths will result from a combination of direct drug killing via attack on the Liver, Kidneys and other vulnerable organs, its lack of efficacy against viruses and the reports of exacerbation of the disease.

Note “Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy” where the FDA does not include Dead Foetuses from Spontaneous Abortion as Deaths.

Here is the list of Adverse Events in decreasing order of frequency: