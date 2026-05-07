Broadcast on 6 May 2026 and seen by millions of viewers.

For those who missed it.

Watch the Liberal candidate squirm as panel host Barry Cassidy asks why she is directing preferences to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and the audience laughter at her answer.

Highlight for me was Fiona Willan patting a dog she met at a Farmers Market in Albury.

Click this link to the video for the more serious politics.

Other recent pictures tell the story of Farrer

and

and Big Donor Cheques from Fossil Fuel tools.

and free plane given to Pauline by Gina.

Another picture of Fiona Willan at a Federal Parliamentary Ball in Canberra.

More about Farrer.