Previously I briefly mentioned Erectile Dysfunction as an early danger signal Harm reported in the Covid19 mass Jabbing frenzy. The use of multiple “preferred terms” served to dilute the signal that epidemiologists looking at spreadsheets might ignore when reporting secretly to CDC, FDA, TGA, EMA etc. bosses.

Jabbees were certainly not warned.

Erectile Dysfunction is clearly linked via the scientific literature to Endotoxin, and its affected Toll-Like Receptors including TLR2, TLR5, TLR9.

This explains why Erectile Dysfunction is also reported after use of Leucovorin, and weight loss Jabs including Mounjaro.

In this article, the Gram-positive bacterium Lachnospiraceae is the focus because a major survey of European men found it was one of the leading species associated with Erectile Dysfunction and explains a number of other diseases linked to Leaky Gut induced by Jabbing including Diabetes and Multiple Sclerosis.

Picture from T. Zhu et al. The Association between the Gut Microbiota and Erectile Dysfunction. The World Journal of Mens Health 2024 Oct 42(4): 772-786 https://doi.org/10.5534/wjmh.230181

Read on to see more interesting developments in Lachnospiraceae research.