Here are Snipers provided in preparation for todays visit of the Israeli President. Mass protests will occur all around Australia.

Why Herzog will not be arrested for War Crimes

Don Rothwell, a professor of international law at the Australian National University, said that in theory, Australia could attempt its own prosecution on a charge of incitement to genocide. “Most importantly, it’s reflected in the Commonwealth Criminal Code,” he said. However, he said the prosecution would ultimately fail. “There is nothing barring a prosecution,” he said. “But as soon as prosecution commenced, lawyers for someone like Isaac Herzog would claim before a court that … as sitting head of state, he enjoys what’s called head of state immunity.” While some legal opinion suggests such immunity should not apply to cases of mass atrocity, Professor Rothwell said an incitement charge probably wouldn’t meet that threshold. On Thursday, the Australian Federal Police told parliament there was no active investigation into Mr Herzog and that he enjoyed “full immunity” as head of state anyway.

Albanese invitation drives protests

An interesting article by ABC Foreign Affairs reporter Laura Tingle.

Isaac Herzog was invited by the governor-general Sam Mostyn at the request of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, following the Bondi terror attack targeting Jewish Australians.

The Hamas terrorists who led a terrifying and horrific attack on Israelis on October 7, 2023, that killed more than 1,200 people, and the subsequent actions of the Israeli government in presiding over a retaliatory action which killed more than 70,000 people, shattered the idea that Australia could simply keep the tensions away. The trauma felt by both the Jewish and Palestinian — and wider Muslim — communities made that impossible. The actions of two radicalised gunmen — who slaughtered 15 people and injured 40 others attending a Jewish festival on December 14 at Australia’s most iconic beach — literally brought those tensions home. It was Australia’s worst terrorist incident. But it was also one that has been politicised to stratospheric levels from the start. Even before families were able to bury their dead, the weaponising of the attack in the political realm was unprecedented.

The visit has split the Australia Jewish community:

On January 28, the Jewish Council of Australia issued a statement expressing “outrage that the Albanese government would fuel the flames of division by inviting Herzog to visit Australia” warning that his trip is “completely inappropriate and offensive and will rightly spark mass protests”. “Inviting a foreign head of state who is implicated in an ongoing genocide as a representative of the Jewish community is deeply offensive and risks entrenching the dangerous and antisemitic conflation between Jewish identity and the actions of the Israeli state,” said the council’s executive officer Sarah Schwartz. "This does not make Jews safer. It does the opposite."

Albo sent a glowing letter to Herzog in July 2022.

Cartoonists sum up the madness.

Jeffrey Epstein and Isaac Herzog

Epstein had a keen interest in a number of people named Herzog.

Here he was talking to French banker Ariane de Rothschild (nee Langner) about the Israel election in 2015.

Epstein subscribed to various newsletters including this bulletin from Gregory Brown

Isaac Herzog, of Irish ancestry, was mentioned in the email distribution list in 2015 that discussed his then political opponent Netanyahu, accused of undermining a Nuclear agreement with Iran in a speech at the UN.

Then in November 2015 we see Jeffrey Epstein forwarding news of the death and funeral arrangemets for Judy Black, where Isaac Herzog appeared immediately ahead of Epstein.

The slaughter of Jewish people at Bondi Beach could have been prevented if ASIO had done their job.

Worried about taxpayer funded revelations to be broadcast in Part 2 of a documentary scheduled to be aired tonight, 9 February Australian time, ASIO issued a statement that includes:

The following statement was provided to Four Corners ahead of their 9 February 2026 program. Four Cornersʼ claims contain significant errors of fact. ASIO is constrained in our ability to respond to specific questions because there is an ongoing investigation, the matter is before the courts and we now have the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion. It would not be responsible to risk prejudicing the Royal Commission, any criminal proceedings, and the ongoing investigations. In addition, many of the questions ask ASIO to disclose classified information. Four Cornersʼ questions fall into three broad categories: 1. Claims the Akrams embraced violent extremism in 2019 ASIO investigated Naveed Akram in 2019, using our most sensitive capabilities. We assessed he did not adhere to or intend to engage in violent extremism at that time. Having reviewed all available intelligence, we stand by our assessment at that point in time. Four Cornersʼ questions about the investigation appear to be based on the uncorroborated claims of a single, unreliable and disgruntled source.

As you know journalists in Australia are prepared to go to jail to protect their sources.

I won’t quote other ASIO comments about the proposed content of the Four Corners episode, because it might well have been edited by the time it goes to air.

But they do express regret:

Tragically, ASIO did not know what the perpetrators of the Bondi attack were planning – or indeed that they were planning anything. This is a matter of grave regret. It weighs on us heavily. But that does not mean additional resourcing would have prevented the attack or there was intelligence that was not acted on or that our officers made mistakes.

ASIO finishes with a threat:

Given the errors in Four Cornersʼ questions, and noting the journalist has previously broadcast false claims about ASIO and the Akrams, we hold grave concerns about the accuracy of the proposed story. If the ABC chooses to publish claims it cannot substantiate – particularly ones it has been told are untrue – we will reserve our right to take further action.

View the show tonight at 8.30 pm AEST or on Iview and let us know what you think about Sean Rubinsztein-Dunlop's investigation.

In case you missed it, see my earlier piece on the Bondi Beach massacre.

