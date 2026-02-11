The US Government summarized Bioweapons in its “Confidence Building” submission to the UN in 2019.

“Category B pathogens are the second highest priority organisms/biological agents. They

Are moderately easy to disseminate

Result in moderate morbidity rates and low mortality rates

Require specific enhancements for diagnostic capacity and enhanced disease surveillance”

That reminded me that the extreme toxicity of toxins from Listeria monocytogenes is being exploited in Germany to induce shock in Humans using GMO enhancements to make “adjuvants” for Jabs.

Listeria monocytogenes is a Gram-positive bacterium that causes increased risk of Meningitis, Miscarriage and Neonatal Death.

Senator Malcolm Roberts has asked Food Standards Australia and New Zealand about Listeria in Synthetic Meat in Senate Hearings. (Hansard 15 February 2024).

Then I was remided of research done by Jessica Rose when she was working in Israel.