Epstein interest in Coronavirus since 2003 and his Connection to Walter Ian Lipkin and Ralph Baric
Ghislaine Maxwell worried in 2003 she might have caught Ebola/SARScov in India. Look at the Virus and Neurotoxin expert activity before and after they met and his 2025 Endotoxin study in ME/CFS.
Many others have been mining the Files collection and I found one of my friends on X has a keen interest in Ian Lipkin.
He provided a link to an interview on YouTube with David M Tuller.
Among the millions of Epstein Files, I came across, Ghislaine Maxwell worried in 2003 that she might have picked up Ebola or SARScov during her visit to India.
It took me a while to find out that Ghislaine Maxwell used a very strange date setting with the year 4501 actually corresponding to November 2003.
From 2003 onwards, her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein took a keen interest in Viruses, their evolution, sequencing and proposed treatments including Jabs.
Let’s shave a look at the Epstein connection that I and others have found from 2011 and how that connects to Australian Virus research.
Lipkin has hundreds of papers on topics of interest to Jabbees, and those exposed to the US Bioweapons including:
Bat collection around the world
Bird Flu and Bacterial Infection Synergy
Camels as a reservoir of Coronaviruses transmissible to Humans
PCR for SARS Coronavirus detection with China in 2004
Culture of Coronavirus
Whole Genome Sequencing of Coronaviruses
Israel Acute Paralysis Virus (IAPV) in Honey Bees
Age differences in Immunity
Clincal trial of Human anti-SARS-CoV-2 convalescent plasma in hospitalized adults with severe infection
Mercury, Bacterial Toxin and Viral Neurotoxicity
Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Lyme Disease
Adenoviruses and Herpes viruses in Primates
Cloud-based open-sourced community Data sharing
Shows Endotoxin thousands of times more inflammatory than DNA mimic
He has very interesting co-athors and is often overlooked as a “Batman” because he often follows academic tradtion of putting his name last in the list.
He has edited publications by his friend Ralph Baric and attacted funding from US Government Department of Defense, private individual and corporate donors including Amazon, Google and Samsung.
Most people are interested in the work og Walter Ian Lipkin, who prefers to use his middle name, prior to Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019, so I will mention a few of them.
Please let me know your favourite papers by this author.
You might like to share to Fifth Column Virus Deniers.