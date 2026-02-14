Many others have been mining the Files collection and I found one of my friends on X has a keen interest in Ian Lipkin.

He provided a link to an interview on YouTube with David M Tuller.

Among the millions of Epstein Files, I came across, Ghislaine Maxwell worried in 2003 that she might have picked up Ebola or SARScov during her visit to India.

It took me a while to find out that Ghislaine Maxwell used a very strange date setting with the year 4501 actually corresponding to November 2003.

From 2003 onwards, her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein took a keen interest in Viruses, their evolution, sequencing and proposed treatments including Jabs.

Let’s shave a look at the Epstein connection that I and others have found from 2011 and how that connects to Australian Virus research.

Lipkin has hundreds of papers on topics of interest to Jabbees, and those exposed to the US Bioweapons including:

Bat collection around the world

Bird Flu and Bacterial Infection Synergy

Camels as a reservoir of Coronaviruses transmissible to Humans

PCR for SARS Coronavirus detection with China in 2004

Culture of Coronavirus

Whole Genome Sequencing of Coronaviruses

Israel Acute Paralysis Virus (IAPV) in Honey Bees

Age differences in Immunity

Clincal trial of Human anti-SARS-CoV-2 convalescent plasma in hospitalized adults with severe infection

Mercury, Bacterial Toxin and Viral Neurotoxicity

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Lyme Disease

Adenoviruses and Herpes viruses in Primates

Cloud-based open-sourced community Data sharing

Shows Endotoxin thousands of times more inflammatory than DNA mimic

He has very interesting co-athors and is often overlooked as a “Batman” because he often follows academic tradtion of putting his name last in the list.

He has edited publications by his friend Ralph Baric and attacted funding from US Government Department of Defense, private individual and corporate donors including Amazon, Google and Samsung.

Most people are interested in the work og Walter Ian Lipkin, who prefers to use his middle name, prior to Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019, so I will mention a few of them.

Please let me know your favourite papers by this author.

You might like to share to Fifth Column Virus Deniers.