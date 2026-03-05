So much rubbish is circulating, so let’s look at inherited disease Klinefelter Syndrome that caused him to suffer Low Testosterone and the state of his Prostate Gland when he was buried.

Klinefelter Syndrome

The US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database is a good place to start.

A form of male HYPOGONADISM, characterized by the presence of an extra X CHROMOSOME, small TESTES, seminiferous tubule dysgenesis, elevated levels of GONADOTROPINS, low serum TESTOSTERONE, underdeveloped secondary sex characteristics, and male infertility (INFERTILITY, MALE). Patients tend to have long legs and a slim, tall stature. GYNECOMASTIA is present in many of the patients. The classic form has the karyotype 47,XXY. Several karyotype variants include 48,XXYY; 48,XXXY; 49,XXXXY, and mosaic patterns ( 46,XY/47,XXY; 47,XXY/48,XXXY, etc.).

Jeffrey Epstein was identified as having Klinefelter Syndrome, specifically described as a mosaic form (47,XXY/46,XY).

In April 2019 this letter shows that Epstein’s Klinefelter Syndrome and Low Testosterone specialist Darius Paduch was no longer taking patients and Pter Schlegel offered himself or a number of his colleagues in New York to carry on as his Urology consultant.

Klinefelter Syndrome associated Genes

CTD shows that 4,797 genes are associated with Klinefelter Syndrome, so Epstein Files deep divers might pick up something they would like to share here.

Prostate Cancer worry

We know from US Department of Justice reports that Jeffrey Epstein was worried he might have Prostate Cancer, so he had his Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) measured a number of times. It was always low.

Interesting that men with Klinefelter Syndrome having Hormone Replacement Therapy can get Prostate Cancer.

Abstract Prostate cancer detection is a rare occurrence in patients with Klinefelter Syndrome, in whom chronically low circulating androgen levels are common findings. Administration of exogenous Testosterone has increasingly been used to treat young adolescents diagnosed with Klinefelter syndrome and documented androgen deficiency. Although Testosterone replacement in adult patients has been associated with prostatic enlargement, it remains unknown whether chronic supplementation of exogenous testosterone to pubescent males with hypogonadism results in early prostate carcinogenesis. We report a first case of Prostate Cancer in a patient with Klinefelter Syndrome who had undergone long-term Testosterone replacement therapy since childhood for chronically depressed levels of Testosterone.

Klinefelter Syndrome Literature

PubMed lists 5,418 papers since 1946 if you would like to delve.

Transfer of Defect via the Mother

A 1979 study of two nontwin brothers is interesting.

Abstract A case of two nontwin brothers, 19 and 17 years old, who had both Klinefelter’s Syndrome with a chromosomal mosaicism 46 XY/47 XXY, is reported here. The analysis of their mother’s karyotype revealed a 46 XX/47 XXX mosaicism. It is hypothesized that the presence of an extra X chromosome in all three subjects could depend on the transmission of two X chromosomes from the mother to the sons or, less likely, on an increased liability to nondisjunction of the X chromosomes during one of the early mitotic divisions in the zygotes.

Bad Teeth a linked symptom

Much has been written about Jeffrey Epstein’s poor oral health before he met Karyna Shuliak.

His last girlfriend, a dentist from Belarus with practices in Palm Beach and the island of St. Thomas had obviously done a good job, as his autopsy said “The oral cavity has intact teeth in good repair”.

A 1989 study from Finland found a link.

Abstract Periodontal health in 37 patients with a 47,XXY chromosome complement (Klinefelter Syndrome) and in 12 brothers of patients was studied. Mean age-adjusted Gingival, Gingival Bleeding and Calculus Indices were statistically significantly higher in 47,XXY men than in the controls. The mean percentage of tooth surfaces with pathologically deepened probing depths for all 47,XXY men was 8.5%, for the subgroup of 47,XXY men with brothers it was 7.1%, and for the brothers it was 7.5%. Tooth mobility was found in two 47,XXY men and in one control. The results indicate that gingival inflammation was increased in the 47,XXY men than in the controls.

Epstein’s swollen non-cancerous Prostate

The autopsy report by Kristin Roman, M.D., City Medical Examiner, states:

GENITOURINARY SYSTEM: The right kidney weighs 180 gm and the left weighs 160 gm. Both kidneys have granular, brown surfaces and otherwise unremarkable architecture and vasculature. The ureters maintain uniform caliber into an unremarkable bladder that contains approximately 5 ml of cloudy, yellow urine. The prostate is slightly and diffusely enlarged, with marked enlargement of the verumontanum. The testes are unremarkable.

In July 2016 Jeffrey Epstein asked his medico Harry Fish whether he would need endoscopy of his penis (pookie) or whether Magnetic Resonance Imaging (mri) could be done.

Harry Fish had already done ultrasound and bacterial cultures.