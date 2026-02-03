The so far released Epstein files contain 41,476 references to Karyna Shuliak.

Karyna Shuliak was the final person to speak to Epstein over the phone before his death and he wanted her to inherit the bulk of his fortune as outlined in his will.

One file caught my eye, an email she sent Jeffrey Epstein on 16 July 2016 about a 2007 journal article on Histamine Intolerance.

I have mentioned Histamine in 21 articles on Jab Harms.

The full article was pasted, so we see the references picked up on my search of the Epstein files website.

One of the Figures from the German researchers is very useful in understanding Jab induced Harms via the Histamine route.

Dentists are well trained in toxic reaction to injectables.

Belarus scientists have 36 papers listed on PubMed about Endotoxin, and 40 papers on Lipopolysaccharide, some of which are published in Russian.

PubMed that has had its funding lapsed by Donald Trump has 97 papers by people named Shuliak, so Karyna might be related to eminent scientists.

Will Trump Cancel PubMed ?

A logical action given Trump serves Big Pharma. New notice appeared today.

Just as I was about to launch, I saw Lars Peterson is mining the Epstein files on Jeffrey’s scientific interests and investments including Bacterial impact on Health and GMO.

Epstein received a couple more emails mentioning Endotoxin that I will save for another day.