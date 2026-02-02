In one document I found lodged by Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence lawyers in November 2021, various expert witnesses describe Jeffrey Epstein.

Dr Park Dietz M.D., M.P.H., PH.D.

Like many people who achieve great power and wealth, Jeffrey Epstein exploited the Halo effect to surround himself with people who would serve his needs.

At the most primitive level, his wealth attracted those seeking for themselves some of what he had. At the most sophisticated level, others with halos of their own - through any combination of power, influence, fame, brilliance, attractiveness, social standing, or other positive characteristics - mingled with Epstein for reasons of their own, and being seen in their company empowered him and made him look above suspicion. In a videotaped interview with Steve Bannon, Epstein differentiated between different kinds of power—such as Bill Clinton’s political power, wrestlers’ and weight lifters’ physical power, and Gerry Edelman’s intellectual power - and acknowledged that he gravitated to people of power.

The materials reviewed reflect that Jeffrey Epstein was a brilliant man who was flawed by enduring personality traits familiar to psychiatrists as “Cluster B personality traits,” found among those with antisocial, narcissistic, borderline, and histrionic personality disorders.

American Psychiatric Association, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Ed., Arlington, VA: American Psychiatric Association (2013), pp. 659-672. These flaws allowed him to use his brilliance to manipulate people to do his bidding and to compartmentalize people into isolated cells in which none had complete information about his activities.

These were not his only flaws, and Dr. Dietz is also prepared to address Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual behavior should it prove relevant.