Epstein Files contain lots of references to Jabs
Beyond interest in scandalous abuse of minors, the US Government Website contains millions of released but often redacted files. Join me in my search to see which Big Pharma giants get a mention.
In one document I found lodged by Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence lawyers in November 2021, various expert witnesses describe Jeffrey Epstein.1
Just a couple of snippets before I get into early finds on Pfizer/BioNTech.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Dr Park Dietz M.D., M.P.H., PH.D.
Like many people who achieve great power and wealth, Jeffrey Epstein exploited the Halo effect to surround himself with people who would serve his needs.
At the most primitive level, his wealth attracted those seeking for themselves some of what he had. At the most sophisticated level, others with halos of their own - through any combination of power, influence, fame, brilliance, attractiveness, social standing, or other positive characteristics - mingled with Epstein for reasons of their own, and being seen in their company empowered him and made him look above suspicion. In a videotaped interview with Steve Bannon, Epstein differentiated between different kinds of power—such as Bill Clinton’s political power, wrestlers’ and weight lifters’ physical power, and Gerry Edelman’s intellectual power - and acknowledged that he gravitated to people of power.
The materials reviewed reflect that Jeffrey Epstein was a brilliant man who was flawed by enduring personality traits familiar to psychiatrists as “Cluster B personality traits,” found among those with antisocial, narcissistic, borderline, and histrionic personality disorders.
American Psychiatric Association, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Ed., Arlington, VA: American Psychiatric Association (2013), pp. 659-672. These flaws allowed him to use his brilliance to manipulate people to do his bidding and to compartmentalize people into isolated cells in which none had complete information about his activities.
These were not his only flaws, and Dr. Dietz is also prepared to address Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual behavior should it prove relevant.
As a side issue Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence lawyers called an expert in, among other things, Biological Warfare - Ryan C. W. Hall, MD.
Pfizer/BioNTech
The Epstein files database that can be accessed by the public is worth a look.2
Keep in mind that he died on 10 August 2019, so some documents are dated well after his death.
It returns 352 results for Pfizer and 36 for BioNTech, but don’t be put off as there are duplicate references, so the actual number of files to study is smaller.
Involvement with Pfizer in 2010.3
Letter from Jeffrey Epstein Paul S Barret 8 June 2011 re Pfizer Shares:
One gem from April 2017:
Sell Disney and Pfizer Shares to raise money for the J Epstein Foundation.4
Australian Pfizer Jab Victim mentioned
Note the date 28 March 22.5
Please let me know what you find and quote the File Number to make it easy for all my subscribers to find.
See also6
Epstein File 499-01
https://www.justice.gov/epstein
Epstein File EFTA02425928
Epstein File EFTA01375352
Epstein File EFTA00269036