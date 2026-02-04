Jeffrey Epstein’s father died of Diabetes complications and released files show he received product information on Insulin from his medical friends years before he went to prison.

I prison he was being treated for Hyperlipidemia, Sleep Apnea, Constipation, Low Back Pain, Neuralgia and Neuritis.

He had Chicken Pox in childhood and was treated for Chlamydia in 2015.

In prison he complained of occasional “pins and needles” in his right hand.

Here is a snip from his prison medical records, showing he received Insulin under supervision in the prison “pill line”.

Looks like the prison doctor cut back his dosage from twice per day to once each morning. The records show his Insulin strength was 100 Units/ml.

In addition to Insulin, he was prescriptions included Omega 3, Bisacodyl, Docusate Sodiuma and Milk of Magnesia for Constipation, plus Methylprednisolone.

I am not a medico, but Methylprednisolone is known to raise Blood Glucose.

Endotoxin in Insulin

Previously I mentioned this contamination as a problem that will vary batch to batch.

Endotoxemia Initiates Obesity and Insulin Resistance.

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s doctors was Bruce W Moskowitz who had multiple practices including Palm Beach Florida.

We know that Epstein had a keen interest in the Gut Microbiome.

On 29 May 2018 Bruce Moskowitz sent Epstein an email about a new publication about neurovascular effects of altering the bacterial content of Guts in Mice.

The authors were interested in reducing risk of Alzheimer’s Disease.

More about Bruce Moskowitz:

Moskowitz, trained in medicine at the University of Miami, is a beloved West Palm Beach physician who sits on medical nonprofit boards with billionaires. He has invested in projects like an iPhone app to help patients find emergency care and a registry to track medical-device safety issues. Moskowitz also has “a great Rolodex,” in the words of one VA official, with many contacts at top-rank facilities such as the Mayo Clinic — where he sends his patients for specialty care.

See also the tax-exempt Bruce And Marsha Moskowitz Foundation Inc.

Also note that the Epstein Files contain 105 documents concerning Poop.

Here is an example from 2014.

Insulin Business Proposal

I found that Epstein, having expressed interest and signed a non-disclosure document, was sent a confidential document a couple of times by Matthew Harriton of Privium Funds LLC in 2010 giving details of a claimed purer Human Insulin product where Endotoxin was stated to be no more than 80 Endotoxin Units per 100 Insulin Units.

Here is part of the Privium Plan plan sent to Epstein.

Privium was also seeking investors, including Epstein, for Rare Earth Minerals in 2010.

The Full Epstein Library contains 180 references to Insulin. I have not looked at them all, but one refers to an incident after Epstein’s death, in January 2020 involving the Trump family at Mar-a-Lago where an intruder arrested by police claimed his behaviour was related to not taking his Insulin shot.

