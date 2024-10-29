Ensitrelvir, Xocova, Compound S-217622 Tablet causes Covid19 Mutants
Possibly causes Human Mutants as well. What are the Metabolites?
Subscribers will know that my time as an organo-Fluorine synthetic chemist makes me wary whenever it is claimed a drug containing Fluorine bonded to Carbon will be “Safe & Effective”.
Watch out for this one.
I am not a fan of Persistent Organic Pollutants containing Chlorine either.
I am currently hunting for information on the Metabolites in Humans, so please let me know dear readers what you find. Does it undergo Defluorination ?
I have already found a passing reference to it being a Teratogen in a patent, and have now found the official Japanese Government warning giving details behind that statement.
