Subscribers will know that my time as an organo-Fluorine synthetic chemist makes me wary whenever it is claimed a drug containing Fluorine bonded to Carbon will be “Safe & Effective”.

Watch out for this one.

I am not a fan of Persistent Organic Pollutants containing Chlorine either.

I am currently hunting for information on the Metabolites in Humans, so please let me know dear readers what you find. Does it undergo Defluorination ?

I have already found a passing reference to it being a Teratogen in a patent, and have now found the official Japanese Government warning giving details behind that statement.