Geoff Pain PhD

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
1h

Wow! Many thanks for your research. I remember reading something about this in the middle of the pandemic but it was associated with snake venom and people were using nicotine patches, but the neuro visceral NTS leukocyte recruitment is also important and neglected area. But how to encourage research and reduce duel purpose bioweapon funding is also equally important.

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Shelagh Anne Shackleton's avatar
Shelagh Anne Shackleton
5h

Does this have relevance for Parkinsons disease and or Muscular Dystrophy, which could possibly be induced by the MRNA COVid injections?

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