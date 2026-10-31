Let’s look again at your α7 nicotinic AcetylCholine Receptors (α7nAChR) that are involved in attempts to launch anti-inflammatory defence against Endotoxin.

It is a trending field of research.

I have mentioned α7-nicotinic acetylcholine receptors in Autism, Cognitive Decline, Preeclampsia, and the 2012 AstraZeneca Endotoxin Human study proving damage to the Vasculature.

Attempts to boost the α7nAChR anti-inflammatory defence against Endotoxin with the agonist GTS-21 failed in Human volunteers so Rodent models might not apply.

Endotoxin Induced Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome was studied using the nicotinic Acetylcholine receptor antagonist Chlorisondamine.

Robyn Cosford published an interesting free review in 2025 with 193 references (but many appear multiple times).

Robyn stated, in part:

A narrative review of the literature found the actions of the cholinergic system are profoundly anti-inflammatory and act via the α7nACh receptors…. Nicotine has been proposed as having a possible therapeutic role in mitigating this effect. However, its place is limited due to widespread nicotine actions and significant adverse effects in chronic dosing. Other potential therapeutic interventions addressing background chronic sympathetic nervous system activation and dysautonomia are therefore considered for modulation of the cholinergic system in the management of Post Acute COVID Syndrome/ Post Acute COVID Vaccination Syndrome in the stead of nicotine.

Robyn’s reference 35 by German and Dutch authors was of immediate interest.

It deals with of the effects of Endotoxin on the Vagus Nerve that I have mentioned in “LongJab” and that has been studied for many decades.

Hong et al. 2019 abstract:

Background: The Cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway comprises the perception of peripheral inflammation by afferent sensory neurons and reflex activation of efferent Vagus nerve activity to regulate inflammation. Activation of this pathway was shown to reduce the inflammatory response and improve outcome of Postoperative Ileus (POI) and Sepsis in Rodents. Herein, we tested if a non-invasive auricular electrical transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) affects inflammation in models of POI or Endotoxemia. Methods: Mice underwent tVNS or sham stimulation before and after induction of either POI by Intestinal Manipulation (IM) or Endotoxemia by Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) administration. Some animals underwent a preoperative right cervical vagotomy. Neuronal activation of the solitary tract nucleus (NTS) and the Dorsal Motor nucleus of the Vagus nerve (DMV) were analyzed by immunohistological detection of c-fos+ cells. Gene and protein expression of IL-6, MCP-1, IL-1β as well as leukocyte infiltration and gastrointestinal transit were analyzed at different time points after IM. IL-6, TNFα, and IL-1β serum levels were analyzed 3 hours after Lipopolysaccharide administration. Results: tVNS activated the NTS and DMV and reduced intestinal cytokine expression, reduced leukocyte recruitment to the manipulated intestine segment, and improved gastrointestinal transit after IM. Endotoxemia-induced IL-6 and TNF-α release was also reduced by tVNS. The protective effects of tVNS on POI and Endotoxemia were abrogated by Vagotomy. Conclusion: tVNS prevents intestinal and systemic inflammation. Activation of the DMV indicates an afferent to efferent central circuitry of the tVNS stimulation and the beneficial effects of tVNS depend on an intact vagus nerve. tVNS may become a non-invasive approach for treatment of POI. Keywords: Cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway; postoperative Ileus; Vagus nerve stimulation.

Danish Jab expert Jesper Mehlsen has investigated dysautonomia.

Children’s Health Defense offers the opportunity to search beyond topics headings after when you are redirected to the US website.

On 16 October 2020 RFK Jr. posted a false statement about Limulus Amebocyte Lysate but at least he told the world that he knows Endotoxin is in the Jabs.

The $18 billion gold rush for liability free COVID vaccines now threatens that ancient Atlantic coast ritual. COVID vaccine makers plot to harvest tens of thousands of these primitive and beloved sea creatures. The horseshoe crab’s blue blood is the only known natural source of limulus amebocyte lysate, a substance that detects and eliminates a potentially deadly vaccine contaminant called endotoxin.

The Australian branch has an ABN.

Google search, which might not be up-to-date, says:

Board of Directors:

Professor Robyn Cosford (Chairperson)

Brett Camm (Secretary)

Karen McDonough

Cloi Geddes

Julian Gillespie (LLB, BJuris)

Dr. Astrid Lefringhausen (Virologist, Biologist)

Peter Fam (LLB, Human Rights Lawyer)

Recent Research

In September 2026 researchers from Brazil produced a review with 123 references with a focus on Musculoskeletal damage.

Abstract Chronic musculoskeletal disorders, including Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Tendinopathies, converge on persistent Synovial inflammation, Matrix Catabolism, and impaired repair. This review synthesizes molecular evidence that the Cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway (CAP), the efferent vagal arm of the inflammatory reflex, behaves as a rheostat of the musculoskeletal microenvironment. Activation of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7nAChR) on Macrophages, Chondrocytes, Osteoblasts, and Synoviocytes suppresses nuclear factor‑κB (NF‑κB) and NLRP3 inflammasome signaling, downregulates MMP‑1, MMP‑3, and MMP‑13, and reduces Osteoblast RANKL production; effects on OPG and on the RANKL/OPG ratio under vagal stimulation remain uncharacterized, while favoring a pro‑resolution M2‑like macrophage program; context‑dependent pro‑inflammatory responses have also been reported. Bidirectional CAP and mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) crosstalk indicates that MSCs both sense cholinergic cues and require an intact vagal arc for full immunomodulation. Along the Gut–Vagus–Joint axis, dysbiosis and Endotoxin translocation attenuate vagal signaling and amplify systemic inflammatory tone. Because orthobiologics such as platelet‑rich plasma, bone marrow aspirate concentrate, and MSCs act within this milieu, cholinergic tone appears associated with the terrain that conditions their efficacy. Heart rate variability stratification and vagal neuromodulation may represent testable adjuncts, although prospective validation in orthobiologic populations remains absent. Preclinical and early clinical evidence is critically appraised throughout.

In 2025 it was discovered by researchers in Texas that the anti-inflammatory Cholinergic Pathway occurs in multiple organs apart from the Spleen.

Abstract The anti-inflammatory Cholinergic Pathway describes the interaction between Cholinergic Vagal Nerves and Splenic immune cells, yet the exact mechanisms underlying the anti-inflammatory cholinergic pathway remain disputed. Here, we mapped the expression of key molecular components of the anti-inflammatory cholinergic pathway in the adult Mouse using RNAScope in situ hybridization (ISH) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). In C57BL/6J wild-type Male mice, we observed the expression of Choline acetyltransferase (Chat) and alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (Chrna7) in various autonomic neurons throughout the body, but not in the spleen, even after bacterial Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) treatment. In contrast, the beta-2 adrenergic receptor (Adrb2), another autonomic receptor with well-documented anti-inflammatory actions, was highly expressed in the Spleen, with a significant decrease following LPS administration. Interestingly, Adrb2 was also expressed at lower levels in the Spleen of a newly generated global knockout mouse for Chrna7. Lastly, we did not observe YFP-positive cells or axons in the Spleen of the ChAT-Cre-ChR2-YFP mouse. Based on our findings, we propose a new model of the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway that highlights the roles of extrasplenic cholinergic signaling.

A September 2026 paper from China on Listeria Meningitis.

Abstract Dysregulated autophagy contributes to the pathogenesis of numerous infectious diseases, including Bacterial Meningitis, but the underlying mechanisms and the targeted interventions remain uncertain. This study reveals that reduced acetylcholine levels are associated with suppressed autophagy in Listeria monocytogenes (LM)-induced Meningitis. Activation of cholinergic receptor signaling with the Alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7nAChR) agonist GTS-21 reverses LM infection-suppressed autophagy and protects mice from Meningitis. Mechanistically, LM infection downregulates the expression of unc-51 like autophagy activating kinase (ULK1), an essential autophagy initiation protein, in both neurons and microglial cells, leading to impaired autophagy and subsequent immune dysregulation and neurological damage. Engagement of α7nAChR by GTS-21 enhances the transcription of deubiquitinase Ubiquitin Specific Peptidase 33 (USP33) via the transcription factor Tumor protein p53 (p53). USP33 then removes K48-linked ubiquitination from the ULK1 protein, thereby restoring ULK1-mediated autophagy. Consequently, α7nAChR enhanced autophagy re-establishes neuroimmune homeostasis and promotes bacterial clearance during Meningitis. These findings uncover a previously unknown mechanism through which Cholinergic signaling regulates autophagy through the p53-USP33- ULK1 axis to alleviate LM-induced Meningitis, thereby offering potential intervention strategies for targeted autophagy modulation in neuroimmune disorders.

Here is their summary.

Fig. 8 Schematic diagram of how α7 AChR activate p53-USP33-U K1 pathway in neuron and microglia cell s during meningitis. In LM infection induced meningitis, infection on one hand promotes K48-mediated ubiquitinaton and degradation of ULK1 inhibits the autophagy process, disrupts immune homeostasis, increases he outbreak of Cytokine Storm, and ultimately exacerbates meningitis; on the other hand infection reduces the level of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, leading to neuroimmune dysregulation. However, activating acetylcholine signaling with GTS-21, a nicotinic α7 receptor agonist, stabilizes ULK1 and prevent meningitis Mechanistically, α7nAChR promotes the transcriptonal activation of the debiquitinase USP33 via p53. USP33 specifically removes K48-linked ubiquitinaton modifications from ULK1 at residues K46, K132, K140, K162, K925, K1009, and K1034 (collectively referred to a K7A mutant targets in this study). This process enhances ULK1 protein stability, promotes autophagy pathway activation, and inhibits the production of inflammatory Cytokine Storm, therby exerting a protective effect against Meningitis.

More about Listeria Bioweapon.

Also in September 2026 a paper from China on Endotoxin Induced Encephalopathy, aka Sepsis-Associated Encephalopathy.

Background: Sepsis-associated encephalopathy (SAE) is a syndrome of cerebral dysfunction secondary to Sepsis. Although the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7nAChR) plays a pivotal role in the SAE, the specific mechanisms by which it mediates neuroinflammatory responses and contributes to pathological injury in SAE remain unclear. Methods: The serum α7nAChR level was measured in all included patients. The ROC curve was used to analyze the α7nAChR level for predicting the risk of SAE. The Sepsis Rat model was constructed by cecal ligation puncture (CLP). The α7nAChR was activated and inhibited by PNU282987 and Methyllycaconitine (MLA) respectively. Cognitive function and neuronal damage were evaluated using behavioral experiment, Nissl staining, Golgi staining and Electron microscopy. Autophagy was examined by Western blot (WB) and Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM). In vitro experiments, Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) was used to construct the model of U118. After knockdown and overexpression of α7nAChR, the autophagy proteins level was detected by western blot and the level of cell supernatant inflammatory factors were detected by ELISA. Intracellular calcium concentration was evaluated by flow cytometry. Results: The serum a7nAChR levels in SAE patients were lower than that in the healthy controls and sepsis patients, and the its AUC for predicting the risk of SAE was 0.79 (95% CI, 0.68–0.90). Activation of the α7nAChR elevated neurobehavioral scores, increased the number of Nissl bodies and synapses, and improved dendritic spine morphology in Rats. Activation of α7nAChR weakened the activation of astrocytes, thereby reducing the release of IL-1b, IL-6 and TNF-a. The activation of α7nAChR inhibited the level of P62, upregulated the expression of LC3. In vitro, α7nAChR promoted LPS-induced autophagy in U118 cells, increased intracellular Calcium (Ca2+) concentrations, elevated p-CAMKK2/CAMKK2 and p-AMPK/AMPK levels, and decreases p-mTOR/mTOR levels.

This article is getting a little long for emails, so I will expand later.