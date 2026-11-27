Here is a lovely report.

See Endotoxin flash briefly during the report on analysis of Peptide samples.

Reporter Blair Wise and his team also provide a nice amount of detail on the mad self-jab market in their article.

Richard Norton's Death

A coroner found he suffered a cardiac arrest after injecting CJC1295 and Ipamorelin, which had been prescribed to him by a doctor.

See also my May 2026 article featuring more ABC investigative journalism.

And more on the Science of Peptide Harms.