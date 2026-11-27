Here is a lovely report.
See Endotoxin flash briefly during the report on analysis of Peptide samples.
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Reporter Blair Wise and his team also provide a nice amount of detail on the mad self-jab market in their article.1
Richard Norton's Death
A coroner found he suffered a cardiac arrest after injecting CJC1295 and Ipamorelin, which had been prescribed to him by a doctor.2
See also my May 2026 article featuring more ABC investigative journalism.3
And more on the Science of Peptide Harms.4
Blair Wise 7 November 2026. Social media influencers cash in on black-market peptide boom. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-11-07/peptide-black-market-led-by-social-media-influencers/107217418
Caitlyn Gribbin and Rachel Carbonell. Coroner recommends TGA review peptide restrictions after Australian actor’s death. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-10-29/victoria-peptide-death-coroners-report-richard-norton/107320590