Thanks to Hedley Rees for recycling old news about former FDA Commissioner Stephen Michael Hahn and his critical decisions during the US Covid19 Virus Bioweapon disaster, most notably setting up US taxpayer Jab company Moderna.

Photo credit The White House, via Wikipedia article on Stephen M Hahn. Suggest you read it for his decisions on drugs, PCR testing, and other interesting background.

I first discussed Stephen Hahn with Dan, Ed, Pierre and others in December 2022 in an online video conference, not suspecting at the time that he would be intensely aware what Endotoxin in Jabs does to people.

Paid subscribers and free subscribers who use a voucher will be the first to read how this expert was involved in testing a drug that rescued test animals from Endotoxin Induced Death.