Endotoxin drives Male Mealworm Beetles to mate before Death - Pheromones not Shedding

The title of the paper1 caught my eye:
Lie to me to lay with me: Females deceive males via terminal investment
Abstract
Historically, males have frequently been portrayed as the manipulative and deceptive gender, while females are often seen as adopting a coy and passive role. In this context, it is proposed that males use a terminal investment strategy, misleading females about their true poor condition, while females passively opt to mate with these deceptive males.
However, we hypothesize that females in suboptimal condition may also engage in a terminal investment strategy by mimicking or enhancing their attractiveness to match that of females in better conditions.
We studied this hypothesis in Tenebrio molitor, by subjecting females to three varying doses of Lipopolysaccharides of Escherichia coli (LPS; 0.25, 0.5, or 1 mg ml-1), or three doses of the pro-oxidant Paraquat (PQ; 20, 40 or 80 mM), and subsequently assessing their survival and attractiveness to males.
The LPS treatments and 20 mM of PQ had no significant effect on the survival or attractiveness of the females.
However, females treated with 40 or 80 mM PQ survived fewer days compared to the control group.
Those injected with 40 mM were more attractive than their control counterparts, while those treated with 80 mM were less attractive.
Since the identical doses of LPS, which induce terminal investment in males, had no effect on females, we suggest sexual dimorphism in terminal investment. Furthermore, similar to males, if the stressor reaches a sufficiently high level, the signal becomes honest. These findings highlight how the quantity of stressors influences support for the terminal investment strategy in both males and females.
Notably, this study challenges prevailing notions regarding gender roles in sexual selection, indicating that females, not just males, conceal their poor condition to attract mating partners.
The paper, resulting from collaboration of scientists from Mexico, Latvia, Estonia and Germany, is I think worth a careful read.
They looked after their beetles, fed them well, and even minimzed the pain they suffered.
The Pheromones
males that produce a higher quantity of the pheromone (Z)-3-dodecenyl acetate (Z3-12: Ac) are preferred by females compared to those producing it in lower levels
The sex pheromone released by the adult female Tenebrio molitor is 4-methyl-1-nonanol.
The video provided shows an example of mate choice by a male evaluating one female and in the opposite chamber, a rejected male in its chamber.
Here is their experimental design:
Fig 1.
A) Experimental design.
Adult females of T. molitor of 12 days old were treated with PQ or LPS and 3 or 24 hours after treatment, respectively, females were tested for survival and/or mate choice.
B) Behavioural arena for recording mate choice.
The triad is simultaneously placed inside the arena. The males are left for 5 minutes in an enclosure located in the middle of the central box (dotted square in the central part), and then the male is released to walk around the box and enter one of the two chambers where the females are located.
The side chambers containing the females have small holes to allow pheromones to pass through and communicate with the male.
Also of interest is earlier work on Tenebrio molitor that used Endotoxin exposure to find intergenerational changes in immunity that involved Terminal Investment Response.2
Laura Mendoza-Diaz de Leon, Sagrario Cordero-Molina, Indikris Krams, Jorge Contreras-Garduño. 2024. Lie to me to lay with me: Females deceive males via terminal investment. PLoS ONE. 19(7): e0301942. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0301942
Yannick Moret. 2006. ‘Trans-generational immune priming’: specific enhancement of the antimicrobial immune response in the mealworm beetle, Tenebrio molitor. Proc. R. Soc. B (2006) 273, 1399–1405 doi:10.1098/rspb.2006.3465.