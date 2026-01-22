Endotoxin drives Male Mealworm Beetles to mate before Death - Pheromones not Shedding

The title of the paper caught my eye:

Abstract

Historically, males have frequently been portrayed as the manipulative and deceptive gender, while females are often seen as adopting a coy and passive role. In this context, it is proposed that males use a terminal investment strategy, misleading females about their true poor condition, while females passively opt to mate with these deceptive males.

However, we hypothesize that females in suboptimal condition may also engage in a terminal investment strategy by mimicking or enhancing their attractiveness to match that of females in better conditions.

We studied this hypothesis in Tenebrio molitor, by subjecting females to three varying doses of Lipopolysaccharides of Escherichia coli (LPS; 0.25, 0.5, or 1 mg ml-1), or three doses of the pro-oxidant Paraquat (PQ; 20, 40 or 80 mM), and subsequently assessing their survival and attractiveness to males.

The LPS treatments and 20 mM of PQ had no significant effect on the survival or attractiveness of the females.

However, females treated with 40 or 80 mM PQ survived fewer days compared to the control group.

Those injected with 40 mM were more attractive than their control counterparts, while those treated with 80 mM were less attractive.

Since the identical doses of LPS, which induce terminal investment in males, had no effect on females, we suggest sexual dimorphism in terminal investment. Furthermore, similar to males, if the stressor reaches a sufficiently high level, the signal becomes honest. These findings highlight how the quantity of stressors influences support for the terminal investment strategy in both males and females.

Notably, this study challenges prevailing notions regarding gender roles in sexual selection, indicating that females, not just males, conceal their poor condition to attract mating partners.