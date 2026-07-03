Endotoxin Damages your Sense of Taste and Smell - Link to Parkinson's Disease
Reader Poll. Please vote whether I should include extensive Rodent studies, stick to Human volunteer experiments or list all the papers found.
Lots of Human volunteers jabbed with Endotoxin
and lots of Rodents sacrificed
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Please share to maximize votes.
Readers might remember that Endotoxin Jabs also make you stink from my November 2024 article.
I could expand on the list of references there.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.