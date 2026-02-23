Geoff Pain PhD

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Endotoxin contaminated DNA Origami Nanorods

Amazing what can be seen inside euthanized Mice using AI after they are injected with 80 nanometer "Origami Nanorods" of GMO DNA made using cloned phagemid introduced into Escherichia coli JM109 cells
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Feb 23, 2026

Thanks to my friend Maria Gutschi for highlighting a fascinating paper published 13 months ago by researchers in Germany, France, Switzerland, UK and Turkey.1

I noticed this very interesting supplementary video (4), captioned:

Distribution of DNA origami (in red) at the cell level throughout the entire mouse body, especially in the spleen, liver, and lung.

The body of the text is more revealing:

SCP-Nano enabled single-cell resolution imaging of various DNA origami constructs throughout entire mouse bodies (Fig. 5c–f and Supplementary Video 4).

We validated specific targeting of the antibody-conjugated DNA origami using histology after whole mouse imaging. We co-stained the Liver tissues with CD68 (lysosomal/late endosomal marker labeling Kupffer cells)

The CD68, as subscribers will recall, is diagnostic of Endotoxin Jab Damage.23

DNA Nanorods contaminated with Endotoxin

Luo and coworkers state:

Finally, the Endotoxin concentration of the fully equipped Nanorod was determined using Endosafe nexgen-PTS (Charles River Laboratories) to fulfill the FDA requirement of less than 36 EU/ml for a 100-μl intravenous injection per day.

Note they don’t go into details.

Here is their Figure 5. Please click to enlarge.

Please focus on CD68 found in both of the experiments, with or without CX3CR1 tagging which was supposed to deliver the DNA Origami to target cells. Caption reads:

Fig. 5. SCP-Nano reveals targeted delivery of DNA origami.

a–f, Cell-level resolution biodistribution of non-targeted and CX3CR1 antibody immune-celltargeted (illustrated on the left) origami throughout the entire mouse body

(c,d) and in detailed views of the liver (e,f; illustrating single-cell resolution) 20 min after intravenous injection of 50.725 mg kg−1 DNA origami.

g, Intra-tissue distribution of the immune cell and non-targeting origami (red) and co-staining with target cell marker CX3CR1 (left, yellow) and general immune cell marker CD68 (right, yellow) in confocal images of individual liver slices.

h, Quantification of the co-localization of untargeted and CX3CR1-targeted origamis with CX3CR1+ and CD68+ cells (n = 3, mean ± s.d.).

i, The prediction accuracy of DNA origami detection by SCP-Nano algorithm in different organs.

j, Density map of CX3CR1 immune-cell-targeted origami distribution throughout the entire mouse body.

k, SCP-Nano-based quantification of the biodistribution of CX3CR1 immune-celltargeted origami in different organs.

I have mentioned CX3CR1 in earlier articles because Endotoxin is one of the top interacting chemicals as found in the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD)45 with this gene.678

Take Home Message

GMO produced DNA, RNA, Proteins or Peptides made in filthy bacteria will never be free of supertoxic Endotoxin.

Hope you enjoy the paper by Luo and colleagues and the other videos they provide.

1

Jie Luo, Muge Molbay, Ying Chen, Izabela Horvath, Karoline Kadletz, Benjamin Kick, Shan Zhao, Rami Al-Maskari, Inderjeet Singh, Mayar Ali, Harsharan Singh Bhatia, David-Paul Minde, Moritz Negwer, Luciano Hoeher, Gian Marco Calandra, Bernhard Groschup, Jinpeng Su, Ceren Kimna, Zhouyi Rong, Nikolas Galensowske, Mihail Ivilinov Todorov, Denise Jeridi, Tzu-Lun Ohn, Stefan Roth, Alba Simats, Vikramjeet Singh, Igor Khalin, Chenchen Pan, Bernardo A. Arús, Oliver T. Bruns, Reinhard Zeidler, Arthur Liesz, Ulrike Protzer, Nikolaus Plesnila, Siegfried Ussar, Farida Hellal, Johannes Paetzold, Markus Elsner, Hendrik Dietz and Ali Erturk. 11 January 2025. Nanocarrier imaging at single-cell resolution across entire mouse bodies with deep learning https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02528-1.

2

CD68 Diseases caused by Endotoxin in Jabs

GeoffPainPhD
·
September 2, 2023
CD68 Diseases caused by Endotoxin in Jabs

Myocarditis and Pericarditis are caused by upregulation of CD68 cells by Endotoxin in Covid19 jabs, as explained in an earlier article.

Read full story
3

Vinay Prasad - Endotoxin Expert

GeoffPainPhD
·
June 8, 2025
Vinay Prasad - Endotoxin Expert

On 6 May 2025, he was made Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research - Home of US Bioweaponized Virus and Jab Research, as I previously wrote about.

Read full story
4

https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=gene&acc=1524

5

Epigenetics of Endotoxin Poisoning from Pfizer Jabs

GeoffPainPhD
·
February 13, 2023
Epigenetics of Endotoxin Poisoning from Pfizer Jabs

In earlier articles I discussed the use of Escherichia coli Bacteria in production of the Pfizer jabs and how supertoxic Endotoxins carry through to the vials.

Read full story
6

Burnet Institute contributions to Endotoxin Research - Part I

GeoffPainPhD
·
March 13, 2025
Burnet Institute contributions to Endotoxin Research - Part I

Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet was born in Traralgon in 1899 and won the 1960 Nobel Prize for predicting Acquired Immune Tolerance.

Read full story
7

Endotoxin causes Autism and other diseases via disrupted Synapse Pruning

GeoffPainPhD
·
Jan 30
Endotoxin causes Autism and other diseases via disrupted Synapse Pruning

This picture from Yiyu Deng in Department of Anatomy of Wuhan University School of Basic Medical Sciences and colleagues elsewhere in China illustrates the destruction mechanism of Brain White Matter in Neonatal Sprague Dawley Rats intraperitoneally injected with

Read full story
8

Autism is Caused by Endotoxin in Jabs

GeoffPainPhD
·
February 1, 2024
Autism is Caused by Endotoxin in Jabs

As I have mentioned before, Rodents are not suitable for testing the effects of Endotoxin in Jabs. I note Senator Malcolm Roberts politely calls them Injections when asking carefully crafted Questions in Public Hearings.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture