Endotoxin contaminated DNA Origami Nanorods

Thanks to my friend Maria Gutschi for highlighting a fascinating paper published 13 months ago by researchers in Germany, France, Switzerland, UK and Turkey.

I noticed this very interesting supplementary video (4), captioned:

Distribution of DNA origami (in red) at the cell level throughout the entire mouse body, especially in the spleen, liver, and lung.

The body of the text is more revealing:

SCP-Nano enabled single-cell resolution imaging of various DNA origami constructs throughout entire mouse bodies (Fig. 5c–f and Supplementary Video 4). We validated specific targeting of the antibody-conjugated DNA origami using histology after whole mouse imaging. We co-stained the Liver tissues with CD68 (lysosomal/late endosomal marker labeling Kupffer cells)

The CD68, as subscribers will recall, is diagnostic of Endotoxin Jab Damage.

DNA Nanorods contaminated with Endotoxin

Luo and coworkers state:

Finally, the Endotoxin concentration of the fully equipped Nanorod was determined using Endosafe nexgen-PTS (Charles River Laboratories) to fulfill the FDA requirement of less than 36 EU/ml for a 100-μl intravenous injection per day.

Note they don’t go into details.

Here is their Figure 5. Please click to enlarge.

Please focus on CD68 found in both of the experiments, with or without CX3CR1 tagging which was supposed to deliver the DNA Origami to target cells. Caption reads:

Fig. 5. SCP-Nano reveals targeted delivery of DNA origami. a–f, Cell-level resolution biodistribution of non-targeted and CX3CR1 antibody immune-celltargeted (illustrated on the left) origami throughout the entire mouse body (c,d) and in detailed views of the liver (e,f; illustrating single-cell resolution) 20 min after intravenous injection of 50.725 mg kg−1 DNA origami. g, Intra-tissue distribution of the immune cell and non-targeting origami (red) and co-staining with target cell marker CX3CR1 (left, yellow) and general immune cell marker CD68 (right, yellow) in confocal images of individual liver slices. h, Quantification of the co-localization of untargeted and CX3CR1-targeted origamis with CX3CR1+ and CD68+ cells (n = 3, mean ± s.d.). i, The prediction accuracy of DNA origami detection by SCP-Nano algorithm in different organs. j, Density map of CX3CR1 immune-cell-targeted origami distribution throughout the entire mouse body. k, SCP-Nano-based quantification of the biodistribution of CX3CR1 immune-celltargeted origami in different organs.

I have mentioned CX3CR1 in earlier articles because Endotoxin is one of the top interacting chemicals as found in the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) with this gene.

Take Home Message

GMO produced DNA, RNA, Proteins or Peptides made in filthy bacteria will never be free of supertoxic Endotoxin.

Hope you enjoy the paper by Luo and colleagues and the other videos they provide.