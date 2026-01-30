This picture from Yiyu Deng in Department of Anatomy of Wuhan University School of Basic Medical Sciences and colleagues elsewhere in China illustrates the destruction mechanism of Brain White Matter in Neonatal Sprague Dawley Rats intraperitoneally injected with Endotoxin (LPS) from Escherichia coli 055:B5.

They purchased the Endotoxin from a supplier in USA.

Abbreviations: i.p. = intraperitoneal; XAV-939 = a selective inhibitor of WNT/β-catenin signaling pathway; C3a = Complement Factor 3; C3aR = receptor for C3a; IL-1β = Interleukin 1 beta, the self-amplifying “apex” cytokine of inflammatory storms; IL-1R = receptor for IL-β ; AKT = serine/threonine kinase; p-AKT = phosphorylated AKT; GSK-3 = Glycogen synthase kinase 3; APC = Adenomatous Polyposis Coli protein; Axin2 = Axis inhibition protein; TCf4 = Transcription Factor 4; Olig = Oligodendrocyte transcription factor; SOX10 = SRY-box Transcription Factor 10; MBP = Myelin Basic Protein ; PLP = ProteoLipid Protein; CNPase = Cyclic-Nucleotide 3'-Phosphodiesterase; MAG = Myelin Associated Glycoprotein.

While this paper was primarily about Hypomyelination, the researchers show that this is just one aspect of Endotoxin Brain damage caused by activation of Complement that results in Astrocytes being tagged for Phagocytosis, or Pruning.

My previous exposure to Human Brain

One of my most vivid memories was from an event about 52 years ago, when a guest lecturer was brought in during the last week of my second year Biochemistry class.

He brought a donated Human Brain, recently plucked out and lightly preserved in Formalin. While telling us he was looking for Curious Minds, who had still not decided on their major for year 3 and beyond, and might like to join a multidisciplinary approach to study our most important organ - he sliced it open with a large knife to reveal the internal structure.

I had previously only looked closely, in real life, at Lamb Brain, prepared by my mother and noted some similarities. Of course I had always been a fan of Forensic Pathology shows on TV, but nothing beats the opportunity that our lecturer in a white coat gave us to have a look as we were invited to file past and examine with our naked eyes.

Now advances in technology allow Brain scientists to study, at cellular and sub-cellular levels, normal and abnormal processes involved in memory and behaviour.

I was prompted by a friend, paid subscriber and eminent Scientist, to start this article that will require much time to write as part of my “living book” on Endotoxin using the easy editing functions of the Substack platform.

My friend used an Artificial Intelligence service to assemble a collection of references on the subject of Synapse Pruning and epigenetic harms in the context of mammalian Brain development, before and after birth.

He sent me the document he made with AI input and as I looked at the ~50 references and his very interesting focus on just one “neglected” gene and its receptor, I recalled a number of papers on my computer not included in the AI generated list.

Then I dashed off to PubMed and found 1,044 peer-reviewed papers on Synapse Pruning. There must be many more in languages other than English so it would take at least 2 years for a Human to read them all.

So, applying the virtual “Venn Diagram” search engine approach to make my task easier, I gathered many more papers on “Endotoxin Synapse Pruning”.

Keen readers will recall that I mentioned Synapse Pruning in my article on Autism caused by Endotoxin Jabbing of pregnant women and provided a couple of references there.

US NIH researchers knew in 2012 that Endotoxin disrupts 3,285 genes in the developing Brains of Rats.

PubMed also has 4,277 papers on Microglia Phagocytosis.

Venn Diagram with Endotoxin yields 303 papers.

I will look at differences in response in mammalian species and argue that Human Autopsy studies are vital to improve understanding of Endotoxin Brain Damage from cradle to the grave.

The science also applies to Alzheimer’s Disease, Motor Neuron Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), NeuroPsychiatric Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (NPSLE), Depression, Postnatal Seizure, Prion Disease, Stroke, Auditory Hallucinations and Schizophrenia, Drug Resistant Epilepsy plus damage to other organs.

A layer of complexity is added by different response of Brain regions to the Endotoxin.

Please let me know your favourite papers on Endotoxin Synapse Pruning or Endotoxin Microglia Phagocytosis, some of which will overlap.

I can’t afford to buy some paywalled papers, so discussion is limited for them to what we can all see in the abstracts or “snippets”. I delve further into the free papers and their supplementary files that AI programs don’t access.