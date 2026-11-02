Generic Intravenous Vitamin C has 2,994 Deaths from 7,043 case reports sent to the US FAERS database, Death to Report Ratio 42.5%.

I can’t see all the manufacturers for Intravenous Vitamin C but we know US FDA was very concerned about failure in Sterile Handling methods during production of Empower Pharmacy preservative free Ascorbic Acid Injection.

Empower Pharmacy makes numerous copies of “Big Name” Weight Loss products and other injectables.

Read on to see more about Empower FDA warnings over the last 6 years.