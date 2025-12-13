Elisabeth M Bik is dedicated to exposing Fraud and Plagiarism in Science
She specializes in detecting copied & manipulated images and has been responsible for retraction of thousands of papers published by money grabbing "Journals" who help medicos gain degrees.
This lady was brought to my attention today so I decided to follow her on X
I asked her a question and will let you know if she replies by updating this short article.
Elisabeth Margaretha Harbers-Bik has a very interesting Wikipedia entry.2
Here is her ResearchGate profile.3
Jab Developer sinks Endotoxin & Jab Papers
Wikipedia tells us:
Her dissertation was about developing vaccines for new strains of Vibrio cholerae involved in cholera epidemics across India and Bangladesh.
So I was pleasantly surprised when she triggered the Retraction of a few papers that were found to contain questionable data in my current focus.
Elisabeth Bik comes up in PubMed search4 for “Elisabeth Bik LPS”, as I posted on X.
Note that all 9 results involved RETRACTED papers.
I will highlight 2 of those for now.
In 2013 researchers from Grand Forks, North Dakota, published a paper on the comparison of Bacterial Outer Membrane Vesicles (OMVs) with Endotoxin as Jab “Adjuvants”.5 I have mentioned OMVs before.6
Then in 2015 we see that paper was RETRACTED.7
The PubMed entry shows no abstract, so I went to find it:
RETRACTION
Volume 81, no. 12, p. 4509–4518, 2013. The authors hereby retract this article.
After publication, the article was found to contain several images that do not accurately represent the experimental data.
Specifically, multiple bands purporting to be from different samples were duplicated:
(i) the two far-right GAPDH (glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase) bands in Fig. 2A and the two far-left GAPDH bands in Fig. 3A,
(ii) the three right-hand NF-κB bands in Fig. 4A and the three right-hand GAPDH bands in Fig. 4C, and
(iii) the first and third MyD88 bands in Fig. 4C.
The first author has accepted responsibility for these anomalies.
As the original data are now unavailable, all authors have agreed to retract the article.
We apologize to Infection and Immunity and its readers for any inconvenience caused.
Jab developers wanting to flog daily self-injected dead bacteria8 might be worried about this Retraction.
In 2020 researchers in Egypt and Saudi Arabia published a paper on use of Endotoxin MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A in a Jab against Murine Schistosomiasis.9
Then in December 2024 we see that paper was RETRACTED.10
Once again no abstract is visible on PubMed, but I found it:
The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article.
After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity between Fig. 2 panels C and D (with different magnification).
The authors have provided a different image to replace Fig. 2C, but have been unable to share the underlying raw data upon request.
The Editor-in-Chief therefore no longer has confidence in the presented data.
Essam H. Ibrahim does not agree to this retraction.
None of the other authors have responded to any correspondence from the editor or publisher about this retraction.
The other 7 RETRACTED papers relating to Elisabeth Bik and Endotoxin (LPS) on PubMed are mainly concerned with drugs claimed to ameliorate the effects of the bacterial toxin. A number of subscribers might like to look at those in detail.
Have Jab Patents been shown to be Fraudulent?
I wonder if Elisabeth Bik, and others like her, have examined Patents?
There could be some Big Pharma executives and shareholders quivering in anticipation!
See my earlier posts on the need for critical scrutiny of papers and their retraction years after publication.1112
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elisabeth_Bik
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Elisabeth-Bik-2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Elisabeth+Bik+lps
Kelei Zhao, Xin Deng, Chuan He, Bisong Yue, Min Wu. December 2013. Pseudomonas aeruginosa outer membrane vesicles modulate host immune responses by targeting the Toll-like receptor 4 signaling pathway . Infect Immun. 81(12):4509-18. doi: 10.1128/IAI.01008-13.
Kelei Zhao, Xin Deng, Chuan He, Bisong Yue, Min Wu. May 2015. Retraction for Zhao et al., Pseudomonas aeruginosa outer membrane vesicles modulate host immune responses by targeting the toll-like receptor 4 signaling pathway. Infect Immun. 83(5):2198. doi: 10.1128/IAI.00211-15.
Ibrahim Aly, Essam H Ibrahim, Rabab S Hamad, Hoda E L Sayed, Sama M N Attiyah, Wafaa E-Komy, Hamed A Ghramh, Ali Alshehri, Khalid M Alsyaad, Mohammed Alshehri, Mona Kilany, Kareem Morsy, Attalla F El-Kott, Ramadan Taha. 2020. The Protective Role of Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Monophosphoryl Lipid A Against Vaccinated Murine Schistosomiasis. Acta Parasitol. 65(3):652-660. doi: 10.2478/s11686-020-00204-3.
Aly I, Ibrahim EH, Hamad RS, Sayed HEL, Attiyah SMN, E-Komy W, Ghramh HA, Alshehri A, Alsyaad KM, Alshehri M, Kilany M, Morsy K, El-Kott AF, Taha R. Acta Parasitol. 2024. Retraction Note: The Protective Role of Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Monophosphoryl Lipid A against Vaccinated Murine Schistosomiasis. 69(4):2097. doi: 10.1007/s11686-024-00936-6.