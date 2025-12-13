This lady was brought to my attention today so I decided to follow her on X after I took a quick dive into her publications.

Elisabeth Margaretha Harbers-Bik has a very interesting Wikipedia entry.

Here is her ResearchGate profile.

Jab Developer sinks Endotoxin & Jab Papers

Wikipedia tells us:

Her dissertation was about developing vaccines for new strains of Vibrio cholerae involved in cholera epidemics across India and Bangladesh.

So I was pleasantly surprised when she triggered the Retraction of a few papers that were found to contain questionable data in my current focus.

Elisabeth Bik comes up in PubMed search for “Elisabeth Bik LPS”, as I posted on X.

Note that all 9 results involved RETRACTED papers.

I will highlight 2 of those for now.

In 2013 researchers from Grand Forks, North Dakota, published a paper on the comparison of Bacterial Outer Membrane Vesicles (OMVs) with Endotoxin as Jab “Adjuvants”. I have mentioned OMVs before.

Then in 2015 we see that paper was RETRACTED.

The PubMed entry shows no abstract, so I went to find it:

RETRACTION Volume 81, no. 12, p. 4509–4518, 2013. The authors hereby retract this article. After publication, the article was found to contain several images that do not accurately represent the experimental data. Specifically, multiple bands purporting to be from different samples were duplicated: (i) the two far-right GAPDH (glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase) bands in Fig. 2A and the two far-left GAPDH bands in Fig. 3A, (ii) the three right-hand NF-κB bands in Fig. 4A and the three right-hand GAPDH bands in Fig. 4C, and (iii) the first and third MyD88 bands in Fig. 4C. The first author has accepted responsibility for these anomalies. As the original data are now unavailable, all authors have agreed to retract the article. We apologize to Infection and Immunity and its readers for any inconvenience caused.

Jab developers wanting to flog daily self-injected dead bacteria might be worried about this Retraction.

In 2020 researchers in Egypt and Saudi Arabia published a paper on use of Endotoxin MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A in a Jab against Murine Schistosomiasis.

Then in December 2024 we see that paper was RETRACTED.

Once again no abstract is visible on PubMed, but I found it:

The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity between Fig. 2 panels C and D (with different magnification). The authors have provided a different image to replace Fig. 2C, but have been unable to share the underlying raw data upon request. The Editor-in-Chief therefore no longer has confidence in the presented data. Essam H. Ibrahim does not agree to this retraction. None of the other authors have responded to any correspondence from the editor or publisher about this retraction.

The other 7 RETRACTED papers relating to Elisabeth Bik and Endotoxin (LPS) on PubMed are mainly concerned with drugs claimed to ameliorate the effects of the bacterial toxin. A number of subscribers might like to look at those in detail.

Have Jab Patents been shown to be Fraudulent?

I wonder if Elisabeth Bik, and others like her, have examined Patents?

There could be some Big Pharma executives and shareholders quivering in anticipation!

See my earlier posts on the need for critical scrutiny of papers and their retraction years after publication.