Choline is an essential water soluble nutrient obtained from meat, poultry, cruciferous vegetables, beans, nuts, and whole grains as well as eggs.

Picture credit Jynto.

Subscribers will recall my articles on Endotoxin causing Brain rotting diseases, some of which are shown at autopsy to fit the definition of Alzheimer’s Disease.

I mentioned other Substack writers including Moriarty interested in mechanisms and the role of Galectin.

And I wrote about the fact that TGA Australia refused to register an ineffective drug called Lecanemab sold as Lequembi.

A 2024 article recently discussed suggested Choline in Eggs might be beneficial.

See what I found linking Endotoxin to Choline.