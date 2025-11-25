Ed Husic breaks ranks with Labor to demand an end to ‘profiteering’ by exporters

Yesterday I was chatting with a semi-retired farmer in Western Australia and among numerous topics Natural Gas came up.

By coincidence my friend Rob had earlier sent me this video clip of Ed Husic MP, succinctly exposing the unnecessarily high price that Australian Citizens pay in a rigged market.

Did you know that much of Australia’s Natural Gas is onsold at enormous profit by companies in Japan and USA?

Then Australia imports shiploads of its exported gas back from those profiteers!

Ed Husic supports independent MP Nicolette Boele who moved a motion that called on the Federal government to “only allow uncontracted gas to be exported after it has been offered to the domestic market at a reasonable price”.

Independent MP Zali Steggall also supported Nicolette Boele’s motion.

The Whitlam Government 1972-1975 wanted to established a taxpayer owned National Gas Pipeline Grid to fairly distribute the resource while it lasted for the benefit of domestic heating and cooking, as well as supporting manufacturing of vital materials from Steel to Cement and Bricks.

“Life is an equation of hydrocarbons”, said Rex Connor, former Minister for Minerals and Energy in the Whitlam government, in the 1970s. He became one of the first key proponents of a trans-Australian gas pipeline.

If the Whitlam government vision had been implemented, there would never have been any Fracking on Australian soil.

But when the puppets of the rich ousted the Whitlam government, control of the only Western Australian gas pipeline was handed over to Alcoa to feed into their filthy Alumina plants, while profiting from domestic consumers in a market with zero competition.

The natural gas mined in Australia is heavily contaminated with Mercury and Radioactive elements.

At the same time Alcoa and other Alumina Gas Guzzlers were encouraged to destroy previously untouched native forest to extract one of the lowest grade Bauxite deposits in the world and create massive loads of Air, Land and even Sea pollution.

Most of Western Australia’s Mercury emissions come from contaminated Caustic Soda and the radioactive waste comes from residual impurities in the Gas from isotopes of Radon and Thoron.

Full credit to The Guardian online newspaper for highlighting Ed Husic, Nicolette Boele and Zali Steggall for trying to act in the interest of Citizens.