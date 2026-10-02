Thanks to Rob for grabbing this nice news picture showing how far away the Earthquake was felt.

Gina Rinehart’s One Nation Party wants to put Nuclear Reactors in this increasingly risky zone.

Read more at the Geosciences Australia website that reports global seismic activity as I wait for aftershocks.

Note that the US website places the epicentre closer to Korumburra, which is 75 km away from me.