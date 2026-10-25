One of my generous paid subscribers suffers Dupuytren’s Contracture and might well have read the scientific literature mentioned in my brief look.

Here is a figure from Innsbruck, Austria showing the hand before surgery and after partial fasciectomy of a patient suffering Dupuytren’s contracture.

Reference: Christina Mayerl, Barbara Del Frari, Walther Parson, Guenther Boeck, Hildegunde Piza-Katzer, Georg Wick & Dolores Wolfram (2016): Characterisation of the inflammatory response in Dupuytren’s disease, Journal of Plastic Surgery and Hand Surgery, DOI: 10.3109/2000656X.2016.1140054.

Innsbruck Austria is home to many Endotoxin experts.

I will add to this article and make it free later, after paid subscribers have a chance to add their comments.