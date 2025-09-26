As a retired university lecturer, I never cease to be amazed, and hopefully readers will appreciate that I point out numerical madness as well as logical failures wherever I see it. So there is nothing personal to see here.

Recently I had an exchange re inappropriate use of numbers in a paper, submitted on 16 April 2025, and published by Taylor & Francis on 6 September 2025, by David Speicher, Jessica Rose and Kevin McKernan, on noble independent measurement of DNA contamination in Covid19 Jabs, where I complained about unthinking and quite ridiculous use of numbers (up to 20) after the decimal point in a “peer-reviewed” paper.

Here is a screenshot taken today showing Nanogram of DNA per microlitre of sample.

Note that I am one of 251 people who have seen and only 102 people who have downloaded the supplementary tables. Compare that to 51,913 people who have taken a cursory look at the paper who were directed to it via numerous social media channels. I have no idea who Taylor & Francis used as editor or reviewer(s) who let the numerical absurdity fly through.

Her claim of “predictive power and methodology” does not hold water.

Mass of One Hydrogen Atom in Nanograms

Googling is a quick tool, so just doing a search now produces the answer:

So quoting alleged DNA with implied precision to 20 places after the decimal point is not only ridiculous, but physically impossible.

JAMA Shock Horror Paper

A new paper that is free to read on JAMA showed just how bad the lack of simple numeracy is in the field of medical prescribing and attempts to convey Risk to patients, which should be part of Informed Consent.

The authors want to use numbers to convey risk:

First, numbers (even if approximate) should be used to describe risk probabilities. The meaning of verbal probability terms (eg, rare, common, or unlikely) varies among people and situations. A systematic review of 24 studies found that people interpreted “rare” to mean probabilities ranging from 0% to 80%, while interpretations of “common” ranged from 10% to 100%

But alas they report:

However, the effectiveness of sharing numerical information depends on patients’ ability to understand and interpret these numbers. Understanding numbers may be difficult for patients with limited numeracy skills. Data from the 2023 Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (a survey conducted by the US National Center for Education Statistics) reported that only 34% of 4637 US adults were able to perform simple numerical tasks (eg, identify the largest value in an unordered list). Numeracy also overlaps with other foundational information-processing skills: 97% of adults at the lowest numeracy level had the lowest literacy, and 81% had not completed high school.

The tragic lack of numeracy obviously has intergenerational roots because IQ is related to nurturing, e.g. education status of parents and teachers.

The survey that Zikmund-Fisher et al. cite could be studied.

