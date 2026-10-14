One of the speakers at the Strasbourg Conference will be Michael Mörz from the Institute of Pathology “Georg Schmorl”, Municipal Hospital, Dresden-Friedrichstadt Site, Dresden, Germany.

He has co-published with Australia’s Robert L Clancy.

Together they reported CD68 in stained tissues.

While looking for Endotoxin experts in Dresden, as usual I turned to PubMed with a few search terms and found:

“Dresden Lipopolysaccharide“ 150 papers

“Dresden Endotoxin” 108 papers

“Dresden LPS” 108 papers

One paper jumped out at me, on Lung Damage caused by Mechanical Ventilation that I thought might interest many subscribers, including those I know who have worked in Emergency Departments treating critically ill patients.

I have mentioned Mechanical Ventilation Deaths a few times, including adverse reactions to various drugs.

Also the sad case of an AstraZeneca Jab victim who survived Mechanical Ventilation.

American Human Endotoxin Jabbing experiments monitoring effects on Ventilation.

Failure of Ventilation to affect LBP levels in either sex of Endotoxin Septic Shock patients.

Here is a video from Germany on the use of intubation ventilation that has had 212,563 views so far. Subtitles are in English.

There seems to be a general consensus that Mechanical Ventilation tipped many over the edge, so I will show how Dresden scientists were the first to publish the mechanism of harm.