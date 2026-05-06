One of my extended family is a former Military Jet flight trainer from Singapore who had a lot to do with Pearce Airforce Base near Bullsbrook in Western Australia.

He also flew large commercial passenger jets and knows all about the burning of different quality jet fuels causing Ice Condensation Trails that we all see regularly, air temperature permitting.

Here is a great picture from a research project where different fuels were fed to the two engines on the same jet showing different ice crystal levels.

Experiments were done on the German Aerospace Center's A320 research aircraft.

Photo and story.

In 2025 the Royal Australian Air Force announced that there would be increased jet operations and contrails over Bullsbrook.

The Pilatus PC-21 and Hawk-127 Lead-in Fighter aircraft, which are currently based out of RAAF Base Pearce, will be joined by a small detachment of F-16C/D aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force. Defence is aware that the increased operations increase noise and this may impact local residents in the Bullsbrook, West Bullsbrook, Ellenbrook, Aveley, The Vines, Lancelin, Gingin, Yanchep, Busselton, Pinjarra and the surrounding communities.

Big Pharma Promoting Ice Crystal Fear

Biowarfare expert Meryl Nass is one of the Big Pharma network publishing false flags on what are increasingly being called Chemtrails.

Various grifters will no doubt try to flog you products to cure you of all sorts of maladies alleged to be caused by Contrails.

I noted Meryl has joined the Big Pharma “Better Way” conference organized by the “World Council For Health”.

Please click to see other “big names” pushing Pills, Self-Jabs and Nanoparticle Nasal Sprays.

Perth Airport Jet Fuel Consumption

Google AI says:

Specific, up-to-date total annual jet fuel consumption figures for Perth Airport are not publicly disclosed in their annual reports. However, the airport operates a major fuel infrastructure system with 125 hydrants, and individual long-haul flights (e.g., to London) depart with up to 110,000 Litres of Fuel, with taxis alone consuming 500 Litres.

Perth Airport is extremely busy and if you like you can see if they will provide historical departure and arrival times to compare with timings of community Contrail observations.

I have studied Snow and Ice Crystal cloud seeding for decades, even before I published in Journal of Crystal Growth.

I remember an Hail Storm that shredded our garden chairs when I was very young.

Picking up Hailstones, I popped them in my mouth and did not like the taste.

My father explained that they incorporated Jet Fuel.