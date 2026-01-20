My friend and paid subscriber Damon asked me to delve into the question of whether Endotoxin, known to be present in all Jab vials, interferes with attempts to analyze residual E coli and plasmid DNA contamination. The answer is yes.

I thought it best to start with DNAses (Deoxyribonucleases) which are naturally present in Humans as part of our immune response.

Searching PubMed for DNAse finds 79,812 papers published since 1946.

Searching with Endotoxin reduces the task to 266 papers since 1963.

Found a nice free 2025 paper to start with from researchers in South Korea and Hawaii who performed experiments on Mice and Neutrophils isolated from COVID-19 patients.

They found the combined Nanoparticle therapy reduced circulating cell-free DNA, Neutrophil Extracellular Traps, Neutrophil Elastase, and Myeloperoxidase levels, while enhancing neutrophil viability and reducing inflammation.

Here is part of their Figure 2 showing their proposed Human use of nebulized DNAse I coated Polydopamine (with similar propertis to Graphene Oxide) and Sivelestat encapsulated in Poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) nanoparticles to treat Endotoxin induced, and frequently fatal, Lung Fibrosis.

Grifters are selling Nanoparticles of Gold, Silver and toxic Aluminosilicates as “treatments” for Long Covid and Long Jab, but at least this proposal is based on fundamental understanding of Endotoxin induced DNA spitting, known a NETosis.

