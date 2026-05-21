Whenever I see Health Minister Mark Butler advising the public to roll up their sleeves for a “Booster” Jab, I scream internally!

Here is the latest data from the newly created Australian Centre for Disease Control on Diphtheria cases that clearly shows a correlation.

The more Jabs you have, the more likely you will be a recorded notifable case.

Please click on the image to see the RED = Zero Doses.

Eucalyptus Oil kills Diphtheria

Many Australian familes have a bottle of Eucalyptus Oil in their laundry or medicine cabinet. I became interested in the science behind its antiviral and antibacterial properties when commissioned by Western Australian state-owned Verve Energy to write a report on market opportunities when they planned to utilize “borrowed carbon” for electricity generation. Published in 2007, it really needs an update.

Free download my Eucalyptus report by clicking here.

Following my work for Verve Energy, I was hired by Felton Grimwade and Bosisto’s, Australia’s largest marketer of products containing Eucalyptus Oil.

Thanks to Rob for grabbing copies of some very useful documents old documents.

In 1883 a Lancet article on Eucalyptus Oil for Diphtheria submitted by the Coroner of New Plymouth New Zealand.

Again in The Lancet in 1890, but note the editor was rather negative.

German Professor Mosler was cited in a New Zealand newspaper advertisement.

Australian Aborigines have been using Eucalyptus in ceremonies and “bush medicine” for thousands of years.

Eucalyptus oil varies in composition by species and contains numerous characterized compounds. The main ingredient is Cineole, also known as Eucalyptol.

PubMed has 3,821 papers on Cineole and 1,848 listing Eucalyptol.

A 2025 review of Eucalyptus oil provides numerous references to antibacterial properties.

PubMed has 7,187 peer-reviewed papers on Eucalyptus.

Sadly there is a company in Australia called “Eucalyptus” run by a Jab enthusiast.

Further Reading

I have mentioned Diphtheria Jabs and what is in them.

Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet investigated Jab Induced Deaths of 12 Children in Bundaberg, Queensland in 1928 that led to a Royal Commission. Eleven children died within 24 hours of their inoculations, while another died on the following day; many died only hours after being admitted to hospital.

Baraff and coworkers linked Diphtheria Jab harms to Endotoxin, and their paper is widely cited.

Diphtheria Jabs have a relatively high Death to VAERS Report Ratio of 16,119 per Million. Many of the DTAP (DTP) Jab Deaths follow Brain Damage.

Readers will be aware that Diphtheria Jabs are flogged promising to protect against other diseases. However this week, immunologists on ABC TV admitted that they can’t stop transmission. They also stated that Diphtheria is readily treated with a 5-day dose of antibiotics.

I have not delved into the literature on antibiotic resistant Diphtheria. Please let me know if that pops up as an issue in the current scare campagn.

Diphtheria Jabs have been recalled with little public explanation, as covered by Australia’s ABC News.

Tetanus–Diphtheria (TD) Jabbees have been used as “control group” instead of Placebo to minimize reported harms, such as progressively fatal Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), from other Jabs.

I mentioned that some GMO mutant Chinese-Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells are resistant to Diphtheria toxin and this was linked to the Furin Cleavage site.

Curevac Preferred Jab “Adjuvants” include Diphtheria toxin.

What will RFK Jr. New ACIP say about Diphtheria Jabs?

PubMed has 25,328 peer-reviewed papers listed since 1859 for Diphtheria.

Of those 6,926 papers cover Diphtheria Toxin.