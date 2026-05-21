Geoff Pain PhD

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Sh1rl3y
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Geoff another great post and your Eucalyptus report (link in article) is a wonderful resource. Thank you!

I had no idea there were so many potential uses of Eucalyptus including the treatment of diphtheria. The newspaper reports really hit hard describing the "treatments" at the time.

A particularly pertinent chart is the one showing oil prices per barrel annotated with global events. An update of that would be very interesting, especially now we understand that many of the events have human actions (usually financially motivated) behind them.

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