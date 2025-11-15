In my inbox this morning Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) was flogging a new product called VENUS for US$63 per bottle. He says:

The U.S. female hormone therapy market is valued at $7.38 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $13.98 billion by 2033, growing at a 6.6% CAGR. Growth is driven by rising menopause awareness, aging population, and FDA’s removal of restrictive warnings, which is expected to boost adoption significantly. For most however, it is reasonable to try a natural approach before delving into synthetic bio-identical hormones.

Here are the ingredients:

Today I will share with you what I found easily when looking at Adverse Events following DIM pill popping.

In 2023 researchers at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine, School of Medicine, Bethesda, Maryland and Department of Medicine, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, worked together to thoroughly investigate a case of Stroke in a 38-year-old woman who took 200 milligram of DIM daily among other supplements.

Here is her Brain scan from the free paper that I recommend you read.

The case report was presented at the American College of Physicians Tri-Service Chapters Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, in 2022.

Stroke is an expected risk from DIM due in part to its effects on Estrogen, increasing Blood Clot risk.

The authors state:

In human trials of both healthy individuals and those with breast cancer, DIM illustrated estrogen agonism with concurrent estrogen metabolism, induction of BRCA1 gene expression, decreased androgen-specific antigen, and increased androgen hormone-binding globulin.

Later they say

Animal models have shown that DIM has dose-dependent effects on estrogen, specifically induction of estrogen receptor alpha target gene expression which is known to mediate coagulation factor V expression. Given the multiple effects of DIM on the estrogen pathway, most of which is dose dependent, it is possible DIM use contributed to our patient’s hypercoagulable state. Importantly, two other case reports link DIM use to thrombotic events including a basilar artery stroke in a young, otherwise healthy female and recurrent Deep Vein Thrombi and a Pulmonary Embolism in a healthy middle-aged Man of whom both were taking unknown doses of DIM.

So we see that DIM affects Men as well as Women.

In October 2025, a case report from pill popping enthusiasts appeared showing how genetically susceptible Men might suffer without very expensive monitoring and correctve action when things go wrong taking DIM with D-glucarate.

Case presentation: The patient was a healthy 47-year-old man who expressed interest in obtaining information about his testosterone levels. He underwent sex hormone testing using baseline serum measurement, as well as an at-home four-spot dried urine collection kit (DUTCH Test, Precision Analytical, Inc.) at baseline and before and after each intervention. Baseline serum free testosterone and urinary testosterone levels were at the low end of the age-dependent male reference range. Available genetic results also showed a catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) V158M polymorphism. The provider recommended human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) to address low testosterone. Outcome: After HCG treatment, testosterone increased as desired. A simultaneous above-range increase in estradiol prompted the provider to recommend a supplement containing calcium D-glucarate (CDG) and diindolylmethane (DIM). While CDG+DIM normalized estradiol, it elevated 2-hydroxyestrone (2-OH-E1) and 4-hydroxyestradiol (4-OH-E2) above range. In addition, the ratio of 2-methoxyestrone (phase-2 estrogen metabolite) to 2-OH-E1 (phase-1 estrogen metabolite) continued to decline further with each intervention, indicating a reduced capacity for estrogen detoxification, possibly related to the patient’s COMT variant. To improve methylation activity, trimethylglycine was added, which normalized the 2-methoxyestrone/2-OH-E1 ratio. Finally, sex hormone and metabolite levels were within range, without any adverse events.

Need for CTD Curation

US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database could do with more Human curation for the 856 Diseases so far linked.

For example it links DIM to Poisoning via 2 genes

ABCB1 | GSK3B

CTD links Stroke and DIM via 6 genes

CDK6 | IL6 | NOS2 | PLAU | PTGS2 | TNF

CTD provides 6 references.

CTD for Ischemia 7 genes.

BAX | CKM | CYCS | HMOX1 | IL6 | PLAU | TP53

Ischemic Attack, Transient at CTD shows 3 genes

BAD | CASP9 | CYCS

CTD provides 2 references.

Skin Rash from DIM

A thorough investigation was made of the Serious Adverse Event Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) in a 36-year-old woman who took DIM.

Here is the skin patch testing proof.

FIGURE 2. Drug patch tests with naproxen, DIM complex, vitamin B12 complex, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and folic acid. Only patch testing with all DIM complex concentrations was positive (numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5).

Eye Damage from DIM

In 2014 there was a case report of Bilateral Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, where fluid collects under the retina resulting in visual impairment associated, with DIM.

The authors describe an otherwise healthy female patient who presented with Headaches and Blurry vision after a 2-month history of excessive daily consumption of diindolylmethane (DIM), an over-the-counter estrogen modulator medication used to treat facial acne. Imaging demonstrated asymmetric, bilateral CSCR with active leakage in the left eye. She was instructed to discontinue DIM and reported that visual improvement began 2 weeks after, with resolution to baseline after 8 weeks.

Broccoli as a source of DIM

Indole-3-carbinol, claimed to be and anti-cancer molecule is found in Broccoli and other vegetables and is metabolised in Humans to form DIM.

In 2021 Chinese researchers developed a sensitive technique, using Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles, to measure the quantity of Indole-3-carbinol and found the following amounts in Micrograms per Gram, or ppm.

The maximum amount is 0.911 Milligram per 100 gram serve.

Cooking reduces the amount available.

So you can see that The Wellness Company dosage represents overkill.

Question

Do you think that Dr Casey Means, if confirmed by the US Senate as Surgeon General, should recommend laws compelling “Dietary Supplements” Profiteers to include Adverse Event Warnings on the label?