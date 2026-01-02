Geoff Pain PhD

Received this comment from one of my subscribers in USA:

"Also, preparing my taxes last year, on the gov site, required it.  I declined.  Much too far reaching.

Now saying required at airports.

No, no, I will not comply.  Thats usurpation of my own personal sovereignty. 

In the United States of American, we don't - thats a thug who would ever request it.

I dont hear much talk about it, but we need to knock down that law that gave them so much power after 9/11.  It should have NEVER been allowed, and we need to keep this moment alive in our children and grandchildren so they see it early on what the serpent raises its head again.  If we forget history, we are doomed to repeat it.

We've got this; no time for fear- put on your super hero suits!

I hope my medical insurance does not start with it, because I won't have it. that a company uses it is just unbelievable. and that some people seem to love it, is even more unbelievable. I read last year that some Swedish gym had started using chip implants in people's hands! Some person enthousiastically reported you did not even have to bring your membership card, just a chip and hop. the door opens. I did not take my dog to Europe because they require a tattoo or a chip. Now I am not going anymore either, not since the scamdemic, even though I would love to hold dad one more time before his time is up.

