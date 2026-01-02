Digital ID verification Required by The Wellness Company
People jumping off Substack & other Social Media because they won't submit to Identity Proof such as Facial Recognition Selfie matching Driver's Licence, might be interested in Big Pharma Big Brother
Came across this ID requirement by TWC accidentally while looking for something else today.
Here is TWC fine print if you want to claim a discount. Please click to enlarge.
It says, apart from the amusing “discount”
Hospital Employees, Military, Nurses, and First Responders receive 0% off
Verify your eligibility with ID.me to receive this exclusive discount.
I wondered about this so I had a look at ID.me and its US Military origins.
Wikipedia is not happy with the last edit, most likely done by owners of the operation.
Does this Surprise You ?
Many of my American subscribers have probably submitted to ID.me as Google AI explains:
ID.me is a secure digital identity network that lets you prove who you are online to access government services, healthcare, and retail discounts, acting like a digital wallet to verify your identity once and use it across multiple sites.
It uses bank-grade encryption and multi-factor authentication to verify your identity using documents, selfies, and biometric data, ensuring you control your information while preventing fraud for partners like federal/state agencies and brands
How it works:
* Verification: You create an account by providing personal info, uploading ID (like a driver’s license), and taking a selfie to match your photo ID.
* Security: It uses AI, facial recognition, and liveness detection to confirm authenticity and protect against fraud.
* Usage: Once verified, you can use your ID.me login to sign in to partner websites without re-verifying, and it can confirm group affiliations (like military, teacher, first responder) for special offers
Who uses it:
* Government: Used by many federal agencies (IRS, VA) and state governments (for unemployment, etc.).
* Healthcare: For patient portals and providers.
* Retailers: Offers discounts for verified groups (e.g., students, military)
A number of people are interested in Military links of TWC founders, Board of Directors, CEO and Medical Advisors as well as those owning shares and/or receiving sales commissions.
ID.me operates from McLean in Fairfax County Virginia.1
McLean is home to many wealthy residents, such as diplomats, military, members of Congress, and high-ranking government officials, partially due to its proximity to Washington, D.C., the Pentagon (renamed Department of War by Donald Trump) , and the Central Intelligence Agency.
For a map showing McLean, please see my earlier article on the Military Jab Psyop.2
Here is a nice 2011 picture of Matthew Thompson and Blake Hall with history of TroopSwap.3
Blake Hall has just been made much richer by Donald Trump because US Medicare will use his digital ID in 2026.4
He is a great fan of Elon Musk, as he posted this picture in December 2023.
Please share if you find this interesting and let me know your experience with ID.me use by Big Pharma.
Received this comment from one of my subscribers in USA:
"Also, preparing my taxes last year, on the gov site, required it. I declined. Much too far reaching.
Now saying required at airports.
No, no, I will not comply. Thats usurpation of my own personal sovereignty.
In the United States of American, we don't - thats a thug who would ever request it.
I dont hear much talk about it, but we need to knock down that law that gave them so much power after 9/11. It should have NEVER been allowed, and we need to keep this moment alive in our children and grandchildren so they see it early on what the serpent raises its head again. If we forget history, we are doomed to repeat it.
We've got this; no time for fear- put on your super hero suits!
I hope my medical insurance does not start with it, because I won't have it. that a company uses it is just unbelievable. and that some people seem to love it, is even more unbelievable. I read last year that some Swedish gym had started using chip implants in people's hands! Some person enthousiastically reported you did not even have to bring your membership card, just a chip and hop. the door opens. I did not take my dog to Europe because they require a tattoo or a chip. Now I am not going anymore either, not since the scamdemic, even though I would love to hold dad one more time before his time is up.