Came across this ID requirement by TWC accidentally while looking for something else today.

Here is TWC fine print if you want to claim a discount. Please click to enlarge.

It says, apart from the amusing “discount”

Hospital Employees, Military, Nurses, and First Responders receive 0% off Verify your eligibility with ID.me to receive this exclusive discount.

I wondered about this so I had a look at ID.me and its US Military origins.

Wikipedia is not happy with the last edit, most likely done by owners of the operation.

Does this Surprise You ?

Many of my American subscribers have probably submitted to ID.me as Google AI explains:

ID.me is a secure digital identity network that lets you prove who you are online to access government services, healthcare, and retail discounts, acting like a digital wallet to verify your identity once and use it across multiple sites. It uses bank-grade encryption and multi-factor authentication to verify your identity using documents, selfies, and biometric data, ensuring you control your information while preventing fraud for partners like federal/state agencies and brands How it works: * Verification: You create an account by providing personal info, uploading ID (like a driver’s license), and taking a selfie to match your photo ID. * Security: It uses AI, facial recognition, and liveness detection to confirm authenticity and protect against fraud. * Usage: Once verified, you can use your ID.me login to sign in to partner websites without re-verifying, and it can confirm group affiliations (like military, teacher, first responder) for special offers Who uses it: * Government: Used by many federal agencies (IRS, VA) and state governments (for unemployment, etc.). * Healthcare: For patient portals and providers. * Retailers: Offers discounts for verified groups (e.g., students, military)

A number of people are interested in Military links of TWC founders, Board of Directors, CEO and Medical Advisors as well as those owning shares and/or receiving sales commissions.

ID.me operates from McLean in Fairfax County Virginia.

McLean is home to many wealthy residents, such as diplomats, military, members of Congress, and high-ranking government officials, partially due to its proximity to Washington, D.C., the Pentagon (renamed Department of War by Donald Trump) , and the Central Intelligence Agency.

For a map showing McLean, please see my earlier article on the Military Jab Psyop.

Here is a nice 2011 picture of Matthew Thompson and Blake Hall with history of TroopSwap.

Blake Hall has just been made much richer by Donald Trump because US Medicare will use his digital ID in 2026.

He is a great fan of Elon Musk, as he posted this picture in December 2023.

Please share if you find this interesting and let me know your experience with ID.me use by Big Pharma.