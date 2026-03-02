Watch free-to-air Australian taxpayer funded TV at 8 pm Australian East Coast time to see why Donald Trump has stopped wearing his MAGA cap.

And why many Republicans have burned theirs.

Marjorie Taylor Greene crossed Donald Trump to help unleash the Epstein files.

"The president called me a traitor because I stood with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein … That was a significant turn. He was upset, angry with me, and yelling at me."

See the introductory article.

Hopefully the show will be available soon after the broadcast on Four Corners iview.

An increasing number of Americans see through Trump.

And opinion polls are running against him.

Will we see mention of the email exchange in October 2002 between very close friends Ghislaine Maxell and “Sweet Pea” ?

Interesting that Rupert Murdoch decided to tell the world about this on 20 January 2026.

Note that WJC in the messages (appearing in 669 Epstein Files on public display) has been identified as William Jefferson Clinton in many articles.

Has anyone seen who “???@???” is ?

Various sources state Donald Trump and Melania Knauss were introduced to each other via Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Manhattan Kit Kat Club in 1998.

It is also known that Melania visited USA as early as 1996 on a visa designed for models who were brought in from all over the world for fashion parades, photo and video shoots and other activities.

Just checked to see that Elon Musk’s 28 October 2023 post on Iran has been seen by 111,100,000 people and he no doubt thinks it should stay.