In January 2025 I joined a thread on X discussing Fluoride versus non-Fluoride toothpaste that evolved into the electrical properties of Hydroxyapatite (HAP, Ca10(PO4)6(OH)2), the mineral in our Teeth.

I pointed out that most of the crystal surface is negatively charged and so will repel Fluoride ions, and also the lack of a diffusion pathway to replace Hydroxyl anions with Fluoride ions at mouth temperature.

Time to expand on debunking some myths of Fluoride.

Here is a better picture of HAP crystal showing the Calcium, Phosphate and Hydroxyl ions. Note the surface of the crystals have exposed Calcium and Phosphate and the Hydroxyl ions are trapped inside along the c-axis.

Desperate attempts to force Fluoride into Teeth

I found a fascinating paper by American researchers designing a method of inserting very large electrodes into your mouth published in June 2013.

In their introduction they reference a 100-250 μm-thick electrical resistant surface layer wth very low permeabilty in tooth enamel.

They tried DC and AC electricity, peaking at 5 volts, applied to extracted Human molar teeth, known to be porous, and measured increased penetration of Fluoride from Acidulated Phosphate Gel.

Interestingly they reported “DiElectroPhoresis (DEP) is used to separate Fluoride particles from Fluoride Gel excipients”.

They claim “AC ElectroOsmosis (AECO) is based on the ion migration within a nanometer layer of charges/ions at the interfaces electrolytes and solids (double layer).”

In August 2013 these researchers provided more details. This time they used Bovine Incisor Teeth cut in half along the long axis using a diamond separating disc. Five grams of 1.23% Acidulated Phosphate Fluoride topical Fluoride gel (PediaGel) was applied to each treatment area.

Here is their Figure 4.

Fig. 4. A. A view of the enamel pores at 4.5 KX. The green circle circumscribes a fluoride particle about 4 μm in diameter which has been deposited on the enamel surface. The fluoride particles appear as circular agglomerations of indistinct morphology and varying size about 1-10 μm in diameter. B. The white agglomerations inside the pores are fluoride crystals that have broken down to smaller sizes and range in size from about 100 nm - 1 μm. The green circle circumscribes a smaller particle about 120 nm in diameter. C. Scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of the enamel surface showing the enamel rods and fluoride-containing crystallites (100 nm -1 μm in diameter) deposited in the pores. The enamel rods range in diameter from about 3-8 μm. D. The SMART MAP spectrum of the elemental composition by weight of a section of the enamel surface up to 5 μm deep shows 35% of the matter in the rods was fluoride, thus confirming fluoride deposition into the enamel.

In the text they refer to the particles as Sodium Fluoride, but that has formula weight of 41.99 g/mol and its Fluoride content is 45.2%.

The take home message of this experiment is that Fluoride was deposited only in the pores by the applied fields.

Here is their Figure 5.

Fig. 5.A. Baseline stack image with no electric field applied. The blue lines demarcate the electrode edges. The fluoride particles are homogeneously distributed across the field. B. A column of particles was pushed away from both edges of the electrode when 10 Hz was applied (negDEP). C. When 10Hz was stopped and 5,000 Hz was applied, the particles were pulled back in towards the electrode edges (posDEP). D. The z-stack image showing a planar view of the top surface of the proximal IDE indicates movement of fluoride particles to the center and away from the electrode when 400 Hz is applied (ACEO).

Why was Sodium Fluoride solubility in Fluoride Dental Gels much lower than in water? Sodium fluoride is very soluble in water, with a solubility of approximately 40.4 gram per/Litre.

The answer is that it is not, and they actually observed some other type of crystal that was responsive to the applied fields.

Would you allow a Dentist to apply High Frequency Alternating Current Electricity to your Teeth in a desperate attempt to drive Fluoride ions into your Piezoelectric Teeth?

Child Deaths from Fluoride

How many people have suffered from Fluoride applied in the Dentist’s Chair?

A 1991 literature review found 87 cases of Fluoride ingestion, 83 of which involved “accidental ingestion of dental products at home”. Two children suffered gastrointestinal as a result of swallowing a Fluoride treatment by a dentist. One was aged 8 and the other 9 years. One fatal case was ingestion of Fluoride insecticide. The 13-month-old child has low serum Calcium at autopsy.

This review missed the case of 2-year-old Jason Burton in Queensland Australia who died after swallowing Fluoride “supplement” tablets prescribed by the doctor of Jason’s mother to take while she was pregnant “for the beneft of the baby”.

“When he was one year oild the welfare clinic told me to start giving him 1/2 of a fluoride tablet per day. I did so for 15 months. When he was 27 months old he got hold of the fluoride tablets, and at the time I didn´t know how many he had eaten, but I knew it wasn´t many. I took him to the doctor straight away and he gave our son a stomach pump treatment. The doctor told me he could only find four tablets in his stomach. I was told to take him home and he would sleep for a while, but he would be okay when he woke up. This was at 2:00 P.M. At 5:30 P.M. I realized that something was wrong, as I couldn´t wake him. I rang the doctor and was advised to take him back to the surgery. The doctor saw him staright away and told me to take him to the maternity hospital. As we arrived he was still unconscious and he stopped breathing. The doctor put him in a respirator immediately. The doctor and the nurses didn´t believe that he could be so ill from taking fluoride tablets until they did some test on him. They told us it would take 200 to 500 tablets to make him so sick. There were less than 100 tablets in the bottle before he touched it. On May 15th, five days after admission, Jason passed away. The doctor verified that his brain, due to fluoride poisoning, was completely dead.

The 1991 review also missed another fatal case in US, where 3-year‐old Brooklyn boy William Kennerly, on his first trip to a dentist in 1974 swallowed Stannous Fluoride Gel.

The child, according to testimony at a four‐day trial in State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, suffered spasms of vomiting and nausia, headaches and dizziness, and had to be revived from a coma by an injection of adrenalin into his heart several hours after his ordeal began. The boy was then made to wait - in shock, another coma and finally in a state of cardiac arrest - witnesses said. Stomach‐Pumping Suggested Other testimony indicated that the boy might have been saved by having had his stomach pumped or by having him drink some milk or lime water, which would have changed the fatal fluoride compound into a nontoxic calcium fluoride. Mrs. Kennerly testified that she took William, born on Feb. 7, 1971, for his first dental checkup on May 24, 1974, to the Brownsville Dental Health Center, a city clinic at 259 Bristol Street. There, he was examined by Dr. George, who found no dental caries and turned the boy over to Miss Cohen, a dental hygienist, for routine teeth‐cleaning. After cleaning William’s teeth, witnesses explained, Miss Cohen, using a swab, spread a stannous fluoride jell over the boy’s teeth as a decay‐preventive. According to Mrs. Kennerly, Miss Cohen was engrossed in conversation while working on William and, after handing him a cup of water, failed to instruct him to wash his mouth out and spit out the solution. Mrs. Kennerly said William drank the water. According to a Nassau County toxicologist, Dr. Jesse Bidanset, William ingested 45 cubic centimeters of 2 percent stannous fluoride solution, triple an amount sufficient to have been fatal. William began vomiting, sweating and complaining of headache and dizziness. His mother, appealing to the dentist, was told the child had been given only routine treatment. But she was not satisfied, and was sent to the Brookdale Ambulatory Pediatric Care Unit in the same building. Mrs. Kennerly testified that she had waited there two and a half hours, appealing for help, as her son became progressively more sick, lapsing into what she thought was sleep, but actually was a coma. Finally taken into an examination room, the boy was seen by Dr. Bathia, who summoned a supervisor. They injected adrenalin into the boy’s heart to revive him. An ambulance took him to Brookdale Hospital, a five‐minute drive away. There, William and his mother waited than an hour. By then, he had lapsed back into a coma, and as doctors attempted to pump his stomach, he went into cardiac arrest, and died at 2:10 P.M.

Solubility of Calcium Fluoride

Strongly dependent on acid level

And of course the solubility of CaF2 depends on the concentration of each ion in the solution as well as temperature.

Fluoride Lethal Dose related to Calcium

When killing Humans or other mammals with Fluoride, how important is depletion of Serum Calcium and does it indicate possible precipitation of CaF2 ?

Augenstein et al. (1991) state that:

Hypocalcemia can occur from fluoride precipitating with calcium ions, and this has been reported to contrib ute to serious illness and death in several cases. Serum calcium levels as low as 2.2 mg/dL and 2.6 mg/dL (normal 9 to 11) have been reported secondary to fluoride toxicity. Hypocalcemia may lead to cardiac arrhythmias, weakness, paresthesias, carpopedal spasms, seizures, and a hypocoagulable state.

Here is some data to ponder. How does intraperitoneal injection compare with intravenous?

Experiments with Radioactive Fluoride

Anomalous results have plagued the Fluoride researchers for decades.

In 1967 it was found that ground up enamel adsorbs much more Fluoride than intact enamel.

They also investigated adsorption of radioactive Fluoride, with or without soaking for 1 week, in various concentrations of non-radioactive Fluoride. Compare data in their Tables.

and

These results are what you expect from a limited number of surface adsorption sites on the high surface area powdered samples.

Why are Fluoride Gels often strongly Acid?

The idea is to dissolve the surface of perfectly healthy HAP in your teeth, and hope that some Fluoride ions replace the Hydroxyl ions.

Hydroxyapatite Piezoelectricity in your Teeth

When your teeth or bones are subjected to stress, they generate electric charge.

In 2017 researchers in China, Italy and Romania published a theoretical study of different crystal forms of Hydroxyapatite.

They found that the main contribution to the electric polarization comes from ordered hydroxyl OH- anions along the c-axis (as mentioned above), confirming 1996 work from Japan.

I have only included a few references from a huge literature on Hydroxyapatite and how diffcult it is to get Fluoride to temporarily stick to the surface of teeth.

Let me know about your favourite papers.