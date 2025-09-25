Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
3h

Didn't Peter McCullough also rave about these in the early years?

Perhaps Malone?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture