Monoclonal antibodies were promoted by Nobel Prize winner Drew Weissman when his mRNA Jabs failed so miserably.

I’ll present data from US FAERS and TGA DAEN

TGA Australia has had a webpage since 2 March 2023.

Here is a screenshot taken 25 September 2025.

Scrolling further down TGA provides external links to 6 selected literature references, a European Medicines Authority website saying “Emergency Task Force (ETF) warns that monoclonal antibodies may not be effective against emerging strains of SARS-CoV-2”.

Another TGA link says “FDA announces Evusheld is not currently authorized for emergency use in the U.S”

Link to “FDA updates Sotrovimab emergency use authorization” which you have to click to see “Update [4/5/2022] Sotrovimab is no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in any U.S. region due to increases in the proportion of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant”.

TGA link “Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibodies” simply does not work.

Link to “Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization of REGEN-COV (Casirivimab and Imdevimab)” creates immediate download of a pdf.

You have to open that pdf to see REGEN-COV Casirivimab and Imdevimab authorization was REVOKED.

Casirivimab and Imdevimab

Also known as Ronapreve.

US FAERS has

160 Deaths from 4,756 cases, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 3.36%.

TGA DAEN lists 6 cases.

Tocilizumab Staggering Death Toll

Immune modulating monoclonal antibody, Tocilizumab at FAERS:

9,552 Deaths from 96,763 case reports giving a Death to Report Ratio of 9.87%.

TGA lists it under Actemra:

20 Deaths from 2,497 case reports.

Sotrovimab Deaths

FAERS lists:

183 Deaths from 4,103 case reports, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 4.46%.

TGA lists under Xevudy:

7 Deaths from 57 case reports, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 12.28%.

Carolyn Tucek-Szabo, formerly of GSK, introduced the human neutralizing monoclonal antibody with activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 known as Sotrovimab, sold under the brand name Xevudy, which was famously withdrawn because it causes Mutation of Covid19.

Evusheld Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab Deaths

FAERS lists:

360 Deaths from 2,209 case reports, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 16.3%.

TGA shows:

1 Death from 26 cases.

Catalent, who manufactured Tixagevimab–Cilgavimab, has been reported multiple times for contamination including Endotoxin.

Other Monoclonal Antibody Deaths

TGA Australia promotes Lethal IgG4 Keytruda Pembrolizumab for Cancer treatment.

Tragic recent development with RFK Jr. appointed replacement Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommending new RSV Jab Enflonsia = Clesrovimab with a host of Adverse Reactions that does not reduce Death from RSV.

ACIP voting member Cody Meissner and coworkers investigated Pagibaximab in a clinical trial as a possible Endotoxin poisoning rescue drug and published results in 2011.

Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab = Leqembi causes more harm than good because it contains massive amounts of Endotoxin.

“Cure for Cancer” Jemperli Dostarlimab Deaths are most likely due to Massive Endotoxin Dose.

RSV Synagis Palivizumab has high Death toll.

Omalizumab, trade name Xolair is a humanized monoclonal antibody used to treat allergic asthma, chronic idiopathic urticaria, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further work

Please share and let me know if you have more information, especially Endotoxin content of monoclonal antibodies.