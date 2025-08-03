Deaths Surge in FAERS 30 June 2025 Update
75,046 Deaths reported for the first half of the year shows internet and telemarketing of Big Pharma including repurposed drugs and “miracle cures” is helping with the slaughter.
FAERS total records to date:
2,796,018 Deaths
17,192,869 Serious cases
31,380,702 Total reports
Read on to see if I have covered killer drugs of interest to you and if not, please leave a request in the comments.
I first cover the drugs sold by Fear Marketing experts “The Wellness Company”.
