The paper I just dug out was published in August 2021 and gave a detailed procedure for use of magnetic beads to capture “Bait”.

His collaborators were:

Jalees A Nazir from McMaster University

Peng Zhou from CAS Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Center for Biosafety Mega-Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China, and

Danielle E Anderson from Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore.

Here is their Figure outlining the steps.

Fig. 1 The pre-sequencing target-enrichment workflow including blocking, hybridization, and isolation of viral sequences

David published a paper on Human Coronavirus in 2006 when he was working at Queensland Paediatric Infectious Diseases Laboratory, CVRU, Sir Albert Sakzewski Virus Research Centre, Royal Children’s Hospital, Herston.

His co-authors were Theo P Sloots, Peter McErlean, Katherine E Arden, Michael D Nissen and Ian M Mackay.

Abstract Undiagnosed cases of respiratory tract disease suspected of an infectious aetiology peak during the winter months. Since studies applying molecular diagnostic assays usually report reductions in the number of undiagnosed cases of infectious disease compared to traditional techniques, we applied PCR assays to investigate the role of two recently described viruses, namely Human Coronavirus (HCoV) HKU1 and Human Bocavirus (HBoV), in a hospital-based paediatric population. Both viruses were found among Australia children with upper or lower respiratory tract disease during the autumn and winter of 2004, contributing to 21.1% of all microbial diagnoses, with individual incidences of 3.1% (HCoV-HKU1) and 5.6% (HBoV) among 324 specimens. HBoV was found to coincide with another virus in more than half of all instances and displayed a single genetic lineage, whilst HCoV-HKU1 was more likely to occur in the absence of another microbe and strains could be divided into two genetic lineages which we propose be termed HCoV-HKU1 type A and type B. Children under the age of 2 years were most at risk of infection by these viruses which contribute significantly to the microbial burden among patients with respiratory tract disease during the colder months.

In 2012 he published more details on Griffith University research looking at Coronaviruses circulating in Queensland children in 2004.

Abstract Acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs) with unconfirmed infectious aetiologies peak at different times of the year. Molecular diagnostic assays reduce the number of unconfirmed ARIs compared to serology- or culture-based techniques. Screening of 888 inpatient and outpatient respiratory specimens spanning late autumn through to early spring, 2004, identified the presence of a Human Coronavirus (HCoV) on 74 occasions (8.3% of all specimens and 26.3% of all respiratory virus detections). Prevalence peaked in August (late winter in the southern hemisphere) when they were detected in 21.9% of specimens tested. HCoV-HKU1 and HCoV-OC43 comprised 82.4% of all HCoVs detected. Positive specimens were used to develop novel reverse transcriptase real-time PCRs (RT-rtPCRs) for HCoV detection. An objective clinical severity score was assigned to each positive HCoV patient. Severity scores were similar to those from a random selection of young children who were positive for respiratory syncytial virus at a different time but from the same specimen population. During the cooler months of 2004, sensitive and specific RT-rtPCRs identified the concurrent circulation of all four HCoVs, a quarter of which co-occurred with another virus and most of which were from children under the age of two years.

David Speicher Endotoxin research

I knew that David has a keen interest in Bacteria and the Endotoxin they shed when he responded to Maria Gutschi suggesting she check out the excellent video made by my friend Gaz in South Australia.

David published a paper on Oral Cancer related to Endotoxin in 2018 when he had joint appointments at Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University, Queensland and McMaster University, Ontario, Canada.

Abstract Results from microbiome studies on oral cancer have been inconsistent, probably because they focused on compositional analysis, which does not account for functional redundancy among oral bacteria. Based on functional prediction, a recent study revealed enrichment of inflammatory bacterial attributes in Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC). Given the high relevance of this finding to carcinogenesis, we aimed here to corroborate them in a case-control study involving 25 OSCC cases and 27 fibroepithelial polyp (FEP) controls from Sri Lanka. DNA extracted from fresh biopsies was sequenced for the V1 to V3 region with Illumina’s 2 × 300-bp chemistry. High-quality nonchimeric merged reads were classified to the species level with a prioritized BLASTN-based algorithm. Downstream compositional analysis was performed with QIIME (Quantitative Insights into Microbial Ecology) and linear discriminant analysis effect size, while PICRUSt (Phylogenetic Investigation of Communities by Reconstruction of Unobserved States) was utilized for bacteriome functional prediction. The OSCC tissues tended to have lower species richness and diversity. Genera Capnocytophaga, Pseudomonas, and Atopobium were overrepresented in OSCC, while Lautropia, Staphylococcus, and Propionibacterium were the most abundant in FEP. At the species level, Campylobacter concisus, Prevotella salivae, Prevotella loeschii, and Fusobacterium oral taxon 204 were enriched in OSCC, while Streptococcus mitis, Streptococcus oral taxon 070, Lautropia mirabilis, and Rothia dentocariosa among others were more abundant in FEP. Functionally, proinflammatory bacterial attributes, including Lipopolysaccharide biosynthesis and peptidases, were enriched in the OSCC tissues. Thus, while the results in terms of species composition significantly differed from the original study, they were consistent at the functional level, substantiating evidence for the inflammatory nature of the bacteriome associated with OSCC.

David’s 2017 paper on Breast Cancer induction included Wuhan researcher Kongming Wu, among many others.

Abstract The cyclin D1 gene encodes the regulatory subunit of a holoenzyme that drives cell autonomous cell cycle progression and proliferation. Herein we show cyclin D1 abundance is increased >30-fold in the stromal fibroblasts of patients with invasive breast cancer, associated with poor outcome. Cyclin D1 transformed hTERT human fibroblast to a cancer-associated fibroblast phenotype. Stromal fibroblast expression of cyclin D1 (cyclin D1Stroma) in vivo, enhanced breast epithelial cancer tumor growth, restrained apoptosis, and increased autophagy. Cyclin D1Stroma had profound effects on the breast tumor microenvironment increasing the recruitment of F4/80+ and CD11b+ macrophages and increasing angiogenesis. Cyclin D1Stroma induced secretion of factors that promoted expansion of stem cells (breast stem-like cells, embryonic stem cells and bone marrow derived stem cells). Cyclin D1Stroma resulted in increased secretion of proinflammatory cytokines (CCL2, CCL7, CCL11, CXCL1, CXCL5, CXCL9, CXCL12), CSF (CSF1, GM-CSF1) and osteopontin (OPN) (30-fold). OPN was induced by cyclin D1 in fibroblasts, breast epithelial cells and in the murine transgenic mammary gland and OPN was sufficient to induce stem cell expansion. These results demonstrate that cyclin D1Stroma drives tumor microenvironment heterocellular signaling, promoting several key hallmarks of cancer.

PubMed lists 26,253 papers on Cyclin D1, 76 of which refer to Endotoxin, 129 cover Lipopolysaccharide and 107 mention LPS, so a unique set of papers would be needed

