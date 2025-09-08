David Baltimore died of Cancer on 6 September 2025.

Others will focus on his contributions to the study of Viruses, so I will focus on his great efforts in the science of Endotoxins.

A quick search of PubMed finds Baltimore’s 23 Endotoxin papers from 1982 to 2019.

Please let me know if you find more of his Endotoxin research.

Among the funders of his work on Jabs were the US NIH and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Here I will list his Endotoxin papers foud so far and subscribers have a chance to choose their favourite.

1982 - Baltimore showed Endotoxin enhances SV40 promoted Gene Expression

Here is Figure 1 from his 1982 paper.

Caption reads:

FIG. 1. Structure of the plasmid pSV2gpt-κ41 (11.4 kbp). Mouse DNA sequences containing the rearranged κ light chain gene from the myeloma MOPC41 are represented by the heavy dark line. The leader (L), variable plus joining region (VJ), and constant region (CK) of the κ gene are indicated. Simian virus 40 (SV40) sequences, represented by hatched regions, include DNA segments containing the early promoter, the small tumor antigen intervening sequence, and sequences for termination and polyadenylylation of SV40 early transcripts. The gpt gene from Escherichia coli is shown as a stippled region. ori, Origin of replication; ampr, ampicillin resistance. Transcription units are indicated by wavy lines.

He continued detailed study of the kappa immunoglobulin enhancer-binding protein Nf-kappa B.

Note he delved extensively into Endotoxin affecting IgG Class Switching.

1992 - Endotoxin induces HIV expression

Wonderful discovery. See my related articles.

Endotoxin Shock

Baltimore was interested in the lethal effects of Endotoxin and the expressed Cytokines related to autoimmune diseases like Arthritis. He used knockout GMO mice in many of his experiments.

B Cell Understanding

His work on Endotoxin induced cell differentation was valuable to those who want to target the Lymphatic system via Jabs in the arm, as well as response to viral infections and Leukemia.

Endotoxin as Jab “Adjuvant”

Bases on his 30 years experience to 2012, it was natural that Baltimore would follow others who had been experimenting with Endotoxin effects on Humans and attempts to reduce the Shock effect by trying synthetic supertoxins.

miR-146

This microRNA was one of many that interested David Baltimore.

Recall that Pfizer referred to miR-146 in their Covid19 Jab documentation.

miR-155

Baltimore contributed to understanding the multitude of Endotoxin induced Human diseases via microRNA 155.

Let-7 microRNA

Baltimore’s useful Endotoxin paper in 2019 helped explain why not everyone jabbed with Endotoxin will suffer to the same extent:

We thereby identify two pathways of let-7 control of Tet2 and, in turn, of the key inflammatory cytokine, IL-6, thus characterizing a regulatory pathway in which a microRNA acts as a feedback inhibitor of inflammatory processes.

I can expand later, but thought you should know. I have not yet searched his patents.