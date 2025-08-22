Daily Big Pharma and Snake Oil Deaths Updates on US FAERS
Wonderful news! Now you can track daily, rather than waiting for quarterly, FAERS updates
Keen subscribers know I have often said we would have to wait 3 months for the next Death Toll for drugs of interest.
Here is part of today’s FAERS summary page showing the millions of reports received per year from 1985.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. I think of my paid subscribers every day.
I was checking out some topical drugs and noticed the change, literally in the bottom line.
Fentanyl
Here is Fentanyl as it appears today, reporting 46,278 Deaths from 125,202 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 37%. See my earler posts on Fentanyl.12
Epinephrine
While at FAERS, I checked out Self-Jab Epinephrine.3
There are two pages for Epinephrine.
Here is Epinephrine(G) showing 1,719 Deaths from 18,718 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 9.18% downloaded today.
Here is Epinephrine(G) showing 1,686 Deaths from 18,451 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 9.1% to 30 June 2025
Note 33 extra Deaths from 267 new reports, a Death to Report Ratio of 12.4% - very worrying increase in ratio.
Here is Epinephrine(P) showing 1,364 Deaths from 11,488 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 11.87% today.
On 30 June 2025 Epinephrine(P) showed 1,333 Deaths from 11,301 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 11.79%.
So we see 31 new Deaths from 187 new reports, or a new Death to Report Ratio of 16.57% - very worrying increase in ratio.
I hope readers will share news of the enhanced FAERS database updates.