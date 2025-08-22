Keen subscribers know I have often said we would have to wait 3 months for the next Death Toll for drugs of interest.

Here is part of today’s FAERS summary page showing the millions of reports received per year from 1985.

I was checking out some topical drugs and noticed the change, literally in the bottom line.

Fentanyl

Here is Fentanyl as it appears today, reporting 46,278 Deaths from 125,202 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 37%. See my earler posts on Fentanyl.

Epinephrine

While at FAERS, I checked out Self-Jab Epinephrine.

There are two pages for Epinephrine.

Here is Epinephrine(G) showing 1,719 Deaths from 18,718 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 9.18% downloaded today.

Here is Epinephrine(G) showing 1,686 Deaths from 18,451 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 9.1% to 30 June 2025

Note 33 extra Deaths from 267 new reports, a Death to Report Ratio of 12.4% - very worrying increase in ratio.

Here is Epinephrine(P) showing 1,364 Deaths from 11,488 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 11.87% today.

On 30 June 2025 Epinephrine(P) showed 1,333 Deaths from 11,301 reports, or a Death to Report Ratio of 11.79%.

So we see 31 new Deaths from 187 new reports, or a new Death to Report Ratio of 16.57% - very worrying increase in ratio.

I hope readers will share news of the enhanced FAERS database updates.