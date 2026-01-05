Swallow it or squirt it up your nose, Erythritol is in the news.

Until recently, criticisms of papers based on mere Epidemiology allowed the profiteers of Erythritol to laugh off serious concerns over its safety.

I found a nice paper, that profiteers would prefer you not read, that proved the mechanism of Lethal harm through use of Human Blood Cells.

Here is the graphical abstract. The full paper is free to download.

Witkowski and coworkers from Germany and USA compared the effects of Erythritol with Glucose.

Note they portray the structure of Glucose in the open chain configuration, but in our blood it is over 99% in the ring structure.

Abstract Background: Although artificial and non-nutritive sweeteners are widely used and generally recognized as safe by the US and European Union regulatory agencies, there have been no clinical trials to assess either long-term cardiovascular disease risks or short-term cardiovascular disease-relevant phenotypes. Recent studies report that fasting plasma levels of Erythritol, a commonly used sweetener, are clinically associated with heightened incident cardiovascular disease risks and enhance thrombosis potential in vitro and in animal models. Effects of dietary Erythritol on thrombosis phenotypes in humans have not been examined. Methods: Using a prospective interventional study design, we tested the impact of Erythritol or glucose consumption on multiple indices of stimulus-dependent platelet responsiveness in healthy volunteers (n=10 per group). Erythritol plasma levels were quantified with liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry. Platelet function at baseline and following erythritol or glucose ingestion was assessed via both aggregometry and analysis of granule markers released. Results: Dietary Erythritol (30 g), but not Glucose (30 g), lead to a >1000-fold increase in Erythritol plasma concentration (6480 [5930-7300] versus 3.75 [3.35-3.87] μmol/L; P<0.0001) and exhibited acute enhancement of stimulus-dependent aggregation responses in all subjects, agonists, and doses examined. Erythritol ingestion also enhanced stimulus-dependent release of the platelet dense granule marker Serotonin (P<0.0001 for TRAP6 [Thrombin Activator Peptide 6] and P=0.004 for ADP) and the platelet α-granule marker CXCL4 (C-X-C motif ligand-4; P<0.0001 for TRAP6 and P=0.06 for ADP). In contrast, Glucose ingestion triggered no significant increases in stimulus-dependent release of either serotonin or CXCL4. Conclusions: Ingestion of a typical quantity of the non-nutritive sweetener Erythritol, but not glucose, enhances platelet reactivity in healthy volunteers, raising concerns that Erythritol consumption may enhance Thrombosis potential. Combined with recent large-scale clinical observational studies and mechanistic cell-based and animal model studies, the present findings suggest that discussion of whether Erythritol should be reevaluated as a food additive with the Generally Recognized as Safe designation is warranted.

CXCL4 = PF4

Always check your synonyms!

Popped over to the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) for the latest on CXCL4 and was redirected to their preferred term PF4.

Please click to enlarge.

Previously I have written about PF4 in the case of a fraud selling EDTA injections.

Also PF4 in VITT caused by AstraZeneca and mRNA Jabs.

How this contributes to Relative Lethality of Jabs.

PF4 interaction with Polysorbate 80 in VITT.

And PF4 as a key gene involved in Anaphylaxis and Turbo Cancers.

Erythritol and Leaky Gut

Since we know Endotoxin is involved in thousands of Human diseases, it occurred to me that Erythritol might disrupt the Gut, and sure enough PubMed provides 51 papers to work through.

A free 2023 paper from researchers in China showed Erythritol exacerbated Gut Inflammation by promoting Macrophage infiltration and inducing M1 macrophage polarization, thus increasing Gut Leakage during colitis triggered by acute dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) treatment in Mice.

Risk it regardless of Genetics?

Harms caused by Erythritol have individual genetic risk factors as demonstrated in a 2025 study from China analyzing European data.

Abstract Erythritol, a widely used nonnutritive sweetener, has been linked to increased cardiovascular risk in observational studies. However, whether Erythritol causally contributes to arterial and venous thrombotic diseases remains unclear. We performed a 2-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) study using 60 independent single nucleotide polymorphisms strongly associated with Erythritol from a genome-wide association study of 8167 European individuals. Summary statistics for coronary heart disease, ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism (VTE), pulmonary embolism (PE), and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) were obtained from the FinnGen consortium. The inverse-variance weighted method was the primary analysis, supplemented by MR-Egger, weighted median, and mode-based sensitivity analyses. Pleiotropy and heterogeneity were assessed. Genetically predicted higher Erythritol levels were significantly associated with increased risks of coronary heart disease (odds ratio [OR] = 1.077, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.060-1.090) and ischemic stroke (OR = 1.157, 95% CI: 1.135-1.179), with consistent findings across sensitivity analyses and no evidence of pleiotropy. A suggestive association was observed for DVT (OR = 1.117, 95% CI: 1.077-1.158); however, causal effect directions for VTE and PE were inconsistent across MR methods. Additionally, MR-Egger intercept tests indicated potential horizontal pleiotropy for DVT, VTE, and PE. Our study suggests a potential role of Erythritol in increasing the risk of coronary heart disease, ischemic stroke, and venous thromboembolism, which warrants further investigation.

Australian Research on Erythritol Allergy Anaphylaxis

As readers know, Anaphylaxis can be fatal.

Researchers in New South Wales published a paper in 2024 on Anaphylaxis from Erythritol.

Key points 1. Erythritol is a low-calorie sweetener used in culinary and dental applications. 2. Anaphylaxis to Erythritol has been reported in children and adults, but is rare. 3. There is significant variability in allergy testing results amongst patients with Erythritol Anaphylaxis. 4. The mechanism of erythritol anaphylaxis is not known and may include IgE and non-IgE-mediated mechanisms.

Please consider the ludicrous statement by Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) in his recent Substack post flogging TWC “Immune Defense Nasal Spray” :

In summary, erythritol in nasal/throat sprays is categorically safe - both chemically and physiologically. The cardiovascular fears stem from confusion over published studies of metabolic syndrome, not from any legitimate evidence. Users can continue employing erythritol-containing nasal/throat sprays such as Immune Defense with full confidence - the danger lies not in the molecule, but in false claims.

Exactly equivalent to recklessly claiming a trace of peanut won’t hurt anyone!