US Comparative Toxicogenomcs Database (CTD) lists 2,382 Diseases linked to upregulated CXCL10 as mentioned earlier.

Top interacting agent causing upregulation of CXCL10 is Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS).

A recent paper by Xu Cao et al. highlighted C-X-C motif chemokine Ligand 10 (CXCL10) and IFN-γ in Jab induced Myocarditis, and I have briefly mentioned it in my updated article.

Marina Zhang of Epoch Times wrote a well balanced story about the study on 10 December 2025.

She spoke to Dr. Joseph Wu, the study’s lead author and director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute.

Here is part of their Figure 1 that shows they used a mixture of Endotoxin (LPS) and IFN-γ as positive control (LPS 10 nanogram/mL + IFN-γ 20 nanogram/mL) to measure damage with in vitro experiments on Human Macrophages and T cells caused by Moderna and Pfizer Jabs.

It is not clear why they don’t report the effects of Endotoxin (LPS) alone.

Fig. 1. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination induces CXCL10 and IFN-γ up-regulation in immune cells. (D) Cytokine concentrations in supernatants of iPSC-MACs 24 hours after treatment with PBS, PEG2000 (5 μg/ml), BNT162b2 [low (0.6 μg/ml) or high (3 μg/ml)], mRNA-1273 [low (2 μg/ml) or high (10 μg/ml)], or positive control [lipopolysaccharide (LPS; 10 ng/ml) and IFN-γ (20 ng/ml)]; data from seven iPSC lines. “#” indicates upper detection limit.

Note that the vertical scales are linear with concentations of the Cytokines in Picogram per ml.

A reminder that a Picogram is a millionth of a millionth of a gram, or a millionth of a microgram.

From the Materials Methods section we learn that iPSC-MACs were treated with BNT162b2 (0.6 to 3 μg/ml) or mRNA-1273 (2 to10 μg/ml) for 24 hours to assess their transcriptional and cytokine responses to mRNA vaccines. Note that I highlighted they used supernatants and did not attempt to measure cytokines inside cells.

US NIH Master Endotoxin Jabber Anthony Suffredini also examines supernatants in his experiments and in 2024 was working on a drug to reduce CXCL10 and other cytokine expression in neutrophils.

New subscribers might not have noted that Anthony Suffredini was very careful to use only Intravenous Endotoxin Injecton in Live Humans and has moved to using cell cultures due to the risks.

iPSC-MACs = Human induced Pluripotent Stem Cells-derived Macrophages from from the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute Biobank; PBS = Phosphate Buffered Saline; PEG2000 = (used as a surrogate for one of the 4 lipids used in mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles); BNT162b2 = Pfizer Process 2 Poojab grown in vats of filthy E. coli bacteria; mRNA-1273 = Moderna Spikevax also grown in E. coli bacteria, from a different strain; LPS = Endotoxin Lipopolysaccharide; IFN-γ - Interferon Gamma.

I downloaded the supplementary files but have not found who supplied the Endotoxin used by Xu Cao et al.

Batch Numbers Not Given

Major problem with the paper:

Remnant materials of BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) from clinic were used, adhering to the manufacturer’s stability guidelines as described in a previous study (21). These vaccines were not available for purchase, and only remnant materials (otherwise to be discarded) were accessible for our experiments at the time the experiments were conducted, as the product was approved for emergency use authorization only.

If they revealed the Batch numbers, we could get Robert F Kennedy to force release of Endotoxin levels knowb to the US FDA.

PCR Primers used

Gene symbol Forward primer Reverse primer Species

RPL37A GTGGTTCCTGCATGAAGACAGTG TTCTGATGGCGGACTTTACCG Human

IDO1 GCCAGCTTCGAGAAAGAGTTG ATCCCAGAACTAGACGTGCAA Human

STAT1 CAGCTTGACTCAAAATTCCTGGA TGAAGATTACGCTTGCTTTTCCT Human

NPPB TGGAAACGTCCGGGTTACAG CTGATCCGGTCCATCTTCCT Human

IL1B ATGATGGCTTATTACAGTGGCAA GTCGGAGATTCGTAGCTGGA Human

TNF CCTCTCTCTAATCAGCCCTCTG GAGGACCTGGGAGTAGATGAG Human

IFNG GTGGCATTCAAGGAGTACCTC TGATGGCCTTCGATTCTGGATT Human

CXCL10 TCGGTAACTGACTTGAATGTCCA TCGCTTCCCTGTTTTAGCTGC Human

IFITM2 ATGAACCACATTGTGCAAACCT CCCAGCATAGCCACTTCCT Human

IL6 ACTCACCTCTTCAGAACGAATTG CCATCTTTGGAAGGTTCAGGTTG Human

Rplp0 AGATTCGGGATATGCTGTTGGC TCGGGTCCTAGACCAGTGTTC Mouse

Stat1 TCACAGTGGTTCGAGCTTCAG CGAGACATCATAGGCAGCGTG Mouse

Ido1 GCCTCCTATTCTGTCTTATGCAG ATACAGTGGGGATTGCTTTGATT Mouse

Ptprc GTTTTCGCTACATGACTGCACA AGGTTGTCCAACTGACATCTTTC Mouse

Cd3e GGACGATGCCGAGAACATTGA CCAGGTGCTTATCATGCTTCTG Mouse

Cd68 TGTCTGATCTTGCTAGGACCG GAGAGTAACGGCCTTTTTGTGA Mouse

Ly6g GACTTCCTGCAACACAACTACC ACAGCATTACCAGTGATCTCAGT Mouse

CD68 confirmed

I was delighted to see that Xu Cao et al. zeroed in on CD68 cells that I have shown are diagnostic of Endotoxin attack on numerous organs and staining used in Autopsies of Jab victims.

LNPs discounted in Cao Myocarditis Study

In Figure 1 part D, note that effects of PEG2000 are marked N.S. = Not Significant.

Further Reading on CXCL10

Other forms of Heart Damage involve CXCL10. Some previous mentions.

Please let me know your favourites from 10,668 peer-reviewed papers on PubMed.

Investigate all the Synonyms. Please click to enlarge.

Further Reading on IFN-γ

Lovely assembly of 102,122 peer-reviewed papers on PubMed. Of those you might look at 5,105 peer-reviewed papers on IFN-γ Endotoxin and 7,054 peer-reviewed papers on IFN-γ LPS.

Further Reading on Macrophages and Endotoxin

Enjoy skimming through 32,601 Macrophage Endotoxin papers on PubMed, including 57 preprints with 2026 publication dates. Or 36,946 peer-reviewed papers on Macrophage LPS.

No “safe” Dose of Endotoxin

My friend and subscriber Chris Edwards is still numbed by the numbers, pointing to contradictions in official and even AI statements on Endotoxin.

As he says:

A Human at 70kg is 1750 times heavier than say a 40g mouse....For a 40-gram mouse injected with 10 ng/ml of Endotoxin, the total Endotoxin administered is approximately 100 endotoxin units (EU). The Human BNT162b2 product behaves like an intrathecal injection for which the human limit is 0.2 EU/kg bodyweight or 14 EU maximum limit for adult of 70 Kg.

He correctly states that Mice and Rats are much more tolerant of Endotoxin than Humans, which is not surprising given their exposure to animal excrement over millions of years evolution. That accounts for Pfizer selecting a high-dose “Non-Lethal” experiment in Rats.

This 2017 paper by epidemiologist Marjory B. Brooks et al. had co-authors from Jab developers in Amgen Inc., Scintillon Institute, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, United States Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Bayer Pharma AG, Covance Laboratories and Lilly Research Laboratories.

They used Intraperitoneal injection of 15 mg/kg body weight Endotoxin to induce systemic suffering, and killed the animals within 48 hours.

Their primary interest was identification of dysregulated microRNAs involved in rapid Endotoxin Induced Blood Clots.

Our adaptation of an LPS treatment protocol is relevant for preclinical studies of inflammation-induced coagulation and the protective response that restores hemostatic balance. Although beyond the scope of this pilot project, the time course of response we identified will facilitate expression analyses of putative miRNA target genes. We identified rapid, but transient, increases in circulating concentrations of sICAM-1, PAI-1, and D-dimer denoting early cellular activation and dysregulated coagulation and fibrinolysis that promote thrombus formation. Unlike observational studies of circulating EVs and miRNAs in clinical patients with heterogeneous disease states, rat models allow more rigorous experimental controls to differentiate biomarker profiles representing effective versus ineffective compensatory response to defined inflammatory stimuli. Ultimately, bridging the gap in the preclinical setting holds promise for more effective translational biomarker panels to predict and prevent thrombotic complications in clinical practice.

Chris is also aware that the BioNTech/Pfizer “BodyHack” deliberately targeted the Lymphatic System and Dendritic Cells to maximize Endotoxin induced cytokine expression as a built-in free, uncontrolled and patented “Adjuvant”.

As mentioned recently, BioNTech appears to be abandoning Endotoxin as it now boasts about making “pure” mRNA.

McCullough flogs “Spike Detoxificatoin”

Recently Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) told journalists that the Stanford paper showed “secondary” effects of mRNA Jabs.

Here he was hoodwinking Fox News reporter Liz MacDonald.

He said in his recent Substack:

Future research will focus on identifying mRNA and Spike protein in cardiomyocytes and cardiac tissue, find biomarkers for susceptibility, and in addition to McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, therapeutic trials could explore chemokine blockade strategies, and reassessing dosing intervals to reduce cumulative cytokine load. Ultimately, recognition of even a minor mechanism while ignoring mRNA and Spike protein in the heart, represents both a scientific advance and a test of institutional integrity for the NIH. After years of denial, public health bodies should openly integrate this knowledge into safety policies or continue the pattern of minimizing post-vaccine immunopathology.

Xu Cao Gives the Game Away

Putting the Lie to Spike involvement in Macrophage differentiation and cytokine release, Xu Cao references his free downloadable 2019 - Pre-Covid research paper that showed M0 macrophages could be polarized toward M1 macrophages (M1) using Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and Interferon gamma (IFN-γ).

The Endotoxin M1 macrophages of course secreted CXCL10, measured in supernatants (see his Figure 3 F).

As he says:

As expected, CD68 was expressed by all macrophage subtypes. Expression of known pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, including IL1B, IL6, IL8, TNFA, CCL2, CCL5, and CXCL10 was the highest in the M1 subset of IPSDMs and PBDMs.

Xu Cao, still working in The Netherlands published another free downloadable Pre-Covid research paper on LPS and interferon γ (IFN-γ) polarization of M1 macrophages.

