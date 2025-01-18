Cow Milk miRNA transfer to Human Cells
Manassas Virginia exports all sorts of living organisms for GMO experiments. Interesting paper from Canada uses SV40 promoter to "scramble" binding sites.
People worry about SV40 promoters used in GMO experiments.
Here is a nice example from Canada, where Human HeLa cells from ATCC in Manassas Virginia were used to study miRNA in Extracellular Vesiscles in Cow Milk.
Read on for what they found and wonder if perhaps GMO Milk is planned for your children.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.