Here is Count Binface before the result was announced on Sky News.

BBC News has been running Live Coverage, posting the result with lots of facts and pictures.

Pamela Walford was a former member of Reform UK who resigned saying she had not been allowed to speak her mind.

She beat Reclaim UK’s Laurence Fox.

Here is the result for all candidates, including Australian Daniel Pocock who scored 16 votes.

There could be another Clacton by-election if a Parliamentary inquiry makes an adverse finding against Nigel Farage.