Most of Cory D Sago research leading to US $732,812 taxpayer funding as “cost share” was done at the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia.

Here he is with some company history as a promoted alumni member.

We see he co-founded Guide Therapeutics in pre-Covid 2019. That company was acquired for US $440,000,000 by Beam Therapeutics in early 2021.

I found a number of his patent applications with various assignees and I guess some more might be awaiting publication.

Endotoxin breakthrough discovery

Cory Sago worked on design of chemicals to optimize Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs).

Notably he and coworkers proved that Endotoxin interferes with attempts to deliver GMO mRNA, siRNA and taRNA to specific target cell types.

A benefit of his Endotoxin research should, if logic prevails, bring an end to the Foster Coulson Self-Jab company Qu Biologics.

