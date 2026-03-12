Most readers know that the Australian Federal Government consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate and no legislation can be done without majority vote in both houses and the assent of King Charles of Great Britain representative, Governor General Sam Mostyn (who is sister-in-law of free-to-air TV Channel 7 journalist Mark Riley).

Today I have a quick look at the unusual leaders of the National Party that form a Coalition with the Liberal Party in His Majesty’s Opposition.

This follows the shock resignation of David Littleproud as National leader, famously stating he was “buggered” and will concentrate on his House of Representatives Queensland seat of Maranoa.

Matt Canavan Party Leader

Revealed his early interest in Communism and is a great fan of burning fossil fuels.

He was a member of the Trotskyst International Socialist Organisation, later renamed Solidarity Australia.

Here is Matt Canavan (rear left) pictured with Barnaby Joyce (his former boss and defector to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation) and dumped former leader of the Nationals and former Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack.

Photo credit Alex Ellinghausen.

Matt Canavan is a former Liberal National Party Senator from Queensland and served as a Minister in the Turnbull and Morrison governments. He is a Catholic with 5 children.

His appointment as party leader is unusual, because leaders traditionally are selected from House of Representatives so they can sit opposite the Prime Minister on the Opposition “front bench”.

Darren Chester Deputy Leader

Member for House of Representatives seat of Gippsland in the State of Victoria and also served as a Minister in the Turnbull and Morrison governments.

Here he was in December 2021 celebrating a Federal Government grant to a community group Neighbourhood House using the Freemasons Lodge in Maffra.

Note they removed their masks for the photo taken at the height of the Covid19 Pandemic.

Freemasons in Gippsland consist of several hundred members across 24 active lodges spanning from Koo Wee Rup to Orbost, operating under Freemasons Victoria, so you can see how important it is for a Federal MP to support them.

Darren Chester now sits opposite the Prime Minister on the Opposition “front bench” in the House of Representatives and will be seen more frequently that Senator Canavan because free-to-air TV broadcasts Parliamentary Question Time every day the lower house MPs sit.

Darren Chester challenged incumbent Nationals Party leader Barnaby Joyce along with David Littleproud, the then incumbent deputy leader in a three-way race for the leadership of the party on Monday 30 May 2022, after the Liberal/National Coalition government lost office to the Albo Labor opposition.

Bridget McKenzie - Nationals Leader in the Senate

Bridget McKenzie, Nuclear Power fierce advocate retains this confusing title, while sitting next to her actual Leader.

McKenzie and Canavan voted against the Federal “Hate Speech” laws.

Recall that not all members of the Nationals are keen on Nationals push for Nuclear Power or Nuclear Submarines.

