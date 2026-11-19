My friend Rob mentioned Colibactin over a year ago appearing in mainstream media.

This week it resurfaced.

PubMed lists 506 papers since 2007, with 92 published so far this year.

So let’s skim through the recent science on this proven Genotoxin.

How many molecules would be enough to trigger Bowel or other Cancers?

Previously I mentioned evil Jabbing experiments using Klebsiella pneumoniae Bacteria designed to create systemic inflammation.

As I was flying through PubMed, I spotted a nice free downloadable review paper from China published in September 2026.

Abstract The gut microbiota is a critical modulator of intestinal inflammation and colorectal cancer (CRC), yet the specific microbial drivers that bridge inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) to Rectal carcinogenesis remain poorly defined. Klebsiella pneumoniae (K. pneumoniae) has recently emerged as a compelling candidate at this nexus; however, several critical questions remain unresolved: (i) whether K. pneumoniae colonization is a cause or a consequence of rectal carcinogenesis; (ii) how strain level heterogeneity determines pathogenic versus commensal outcomes; and (iii) which rectal microenvironmental factors selectively amplify its carcinogenic potential. Moreover, the potential utility of persistent colonization with carcinogenic K. pneumoniae strains as a predictive biomarker and target for chemoprevention warrants further investigation. This review systematically addresses these questions by integrating findings from microbial ecology, virulence factor biology, host immunology, and oncogenic signaling. We dissect the dual role of K. pneumoniae along the inflammation cancer axis, focusing on its capacity to promote T helper 17 (Th17) driven inflammation, disrupt the epithelial barrier, and directly alkylate host DNA via Colibactin-like genotoxins. We propose a mechanistic framework in which chronic K. pneumoniae colonization acts as a bridge between IBD activity and Rectal tumorigenesis, and we critically evaluate the potential of phage therapy, virulence inhibitors, and microbiome-based biomarkers to intercept this process. Finally, we highlight key knowledge gaps and outline future directions required to establish causality and translate these insights into clinical strategies for IBD associated rectal cancer prevention.

Here is their graphical abstract:

Mechanistic pathway illustrating how Klebsiella pneumoniae drives the inflammation cancer axis from IBD to Rectal carcinogenesis. The figure depicts a stepwise progression from left to right. K. pneumoniae colonizes the gut via adhesins (type 1 and type 3 pili), immune evading capsule, siderophores, and biofilm formation. Bacterial components such as LPS (Endotoxin) trigger chronic inflammation, characterized by ROS production, tight junction disruption, pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF–α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-23), NLRP3 inflammasome activation, and Th17 polarization (IL-17A/IL-22). Concurrently, Colibactin (encoded by the clb gene) induces DNA double strand breaks, while bacterial effectors activate NF–κB, STAT3, and Wnt/β–catenin signaling, promoting survival and proliferation of damaged cells. Rectal specific microenvironmental factors including high CEACAM6 expression, secondary bile acids (DCA), low oxygen tension, and a thinner mucus layer amplify these effects, facilitating the accumulation of mutations in Lgr5+ intestinal stem cells and driving the progression from dysplasia to invasive carcinoma.

The authors conclude:

The Rectum, long overshadowed by colonic research, deserves dedicated investigation in the context of the microbial origins of Cancer.

Colibactin Structure and DNA

Other recent research has applied advanced techniques to look at how Colibactins cause Cancer inducing DNA strand breaks.

US researchers have worked on the structure.

Abstract Colibactin is a pseudo-C2-symmetric gut microbiome metabolite that induces DNA interstrand cross-links and plays a causal role in Colorectal cancer. Since efforts to isolate Colibactin have not been successful, we developed colibactin 742 (3a/b) as a stable Colibactin mimetic. However, Colibactin 742 (3a/b) exists as a mixture of ring and chain isomers, which complicates analysis of its activity. We report here the discovery of Colibactin 686 (9) as a superior Colibactin mimetic. Colibactin 686 (9) is more potent than colibactin 742 (3a/b) and recapitulates the bacterial genotoxic phenotype. Colibactin 686 (9) possesses a C2-symmetric structure, which will expedite its synthesis, and is incapable of ring-chain isomerization, which will simplify analysis of its biological activity. We additionally establish that Colibactins do not passively diffuse into cells, and are substrates for monocarboxylate transporter pumps. These latter findings have implications for trafficking of natural Colibactin, which remains poorly understood.

Here are the structures of their Colibactin mimetic molecules.

If you see any 3-carbon rings in any Big Pharma drugs, be very afraid.

A 2025 paper from US researchers looked at the atomic level interaction of Colibactin with DNA.

Structured Abstract INTRODUCTION Colibactin is a chemically unstable genotoxic gut bacterial natural product that is linked to colorectal cancer (CRC). Though it has eluded isolation and structural characterization, Colibactin is proposed to contain two cyclopropane “warheads” capable of forming DNA Interstrand Cross-Links (ICLs) connected by a reactive central scaffold of unresolved structure. The discovery of distinctive mutational signatures arising from Colibactin exposure and their detection in cancer genomes suggest that Colibactin influences CRC. However, we lack direct information regarding the specificity and structure of the Colibactin-DNA ICL, limiting our understanding of how this natural product targets DNA and the origins of mutations arising from this DNA damage. RATIONALE Though prior studies had revealed Colibactin’s DNA alkylating activity and implicated adenine (A)– and thymine (T)–rich sequences as likely sites for ICL formation, the precise nature of colibactin’s interactions with DNA, the exact sites of alkylation, and its sequence specificity were unknown. To address these gaps in knowledge, we sought to experimentally elucidate the specificity and structure of the Colibactin-DNA ICL using biochemical assays, advanced Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Nuclear Magnetic Mesonance (NMR) spectroscopy approaches. RESULTS We first investigated the reactivity of Colibactin toward DNA oligonucleotides in vitro using a newly developed MS-based assay, overcoming the challenge of its chemical instability by leveraging in situ bacterial production. We observed ICL formation of bis-N3-adenine ICLs within a preferred motif of 5′-WAWWTW-3′ (where the Adenines bolded and opposite the underlined Thymine are alkylated, and W represents either A or T). This preference for AT-rich sequences is consistent with the locations of Colibactin-derived mutational signatures. Additional experiments suggested that Colibactin binds and alkylates in the minor groove. To gain initial insights into the structure of the Colibactin-DNA ICL, we further applied MS to characterize the intact lesion. Unexpectedly, we observed a mass consistent with ICL formation arising from a proposed Colibactin structure containing a chemically unstable central α-ketoimine. To obtain more detailed structural information, we produced the Colibactin-DNA ICL on a large enough scale to enable solution-state NMR studies. The structure that we obtained verifies the sites and locations of Colibactin DNA alkylation identified in our in vitro assays. Analysis of the structure revealed chemical features of Colibactin that are important for DNA binding and alkylation and explain its sequence specificity. Most notably, the positively charged central α-ketoiminium of Colibactin makes extensive electrostatic and hydrogen bonding interactions with the floor of the minor groove. The results of calculations and experiments with a synthetic Colibactin analog further support the importance of this unstable central functional group to the specificity of Colibactin-DNA ICL formation. CONCLUSION Our study reveals the specificity and structure of the Colibactin-DNA ICL by combining MS and NMR. Colibactin’s preference for alkylating AT-rich sequences sheds light on the origins of mutational signatures. These results also help resolve the structure of Colibactin’s unstable central region and implicate it as a key determinant of sequence specificity. Together, our findings reveal a strategy for DNA alkylation distinctive among natural products, enhancing our understanding of Colibactin’s chemical structure, its recognition of and reaction with DNA, and its downstream effects on the host genome.

Here is their Figure 4.

Fig. 4. Structure of the Colibactin-DNA ICL. (A) Schematic and atom numbering of Colibactin, and its Hydrogen bonding and electrostatic interaction with nucleotide bases as denoted by magenta dashed lines. (B) Surface representation of the structure showing the Pyrrolidine, Thiazole and Pyrrole rings stacked in between the minor groove edges of the DNA parallel to the long axis. (C) Portions of a 2D HSQC experiment with a [15N,13C]-Colibactin-DNA ICL sample showing two hydrogen atoms correlated with N37 indicating protonation of the nitrogen (left). The equivalent N3/3’ (center) and N1/1’ (right) nitrogens and their associated protons have different chemical shifts indicating different environments and the pseudo-symmetric nature of the interaction. (D) Cartoon representation of the interaction and zoom-in views showing the placement of, i) Colibactin iminium moiety with the electronegative atoms of the center T7A8 residues of the DNA (top), and ii) the amide hydrogen (H13) and the Pyrrolidinone ring hydrogen (H12) interacting with T10b and A5a nucleobase (bottom). For clarity, only the inner motif residues (A6-T9) on the A-strand have been labeled.

Notice they used isotopes of Nitrogen and Carbon to help sort out the complicated interactions.

Colibactins contain right- and left-hand centres. Perhaps we can expand on that later.

Please let me know your favourite Colibactin papers.

Don’t tell Sasha Latypova who does not believe in DNA.