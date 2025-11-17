CIA plots against Castro will be discussed as we near the anniversary of the assassination of John F Kennedy.

But today I thought we could start looking at the evil CIA Jab Adjuvants.

CIA107 contains bacterial DNA fragments CIA02 plus Endotoxin Derivative CIA05

Found a paper from 2007 by researchers in South Korea reporting on the relative toxicity of Jabs containing Methylated versus unMethylated DNA fragments designated CpG, similar to CpG 1018 that used by Dynavax with Plotkin.

Here is their abstract.

We previously described the immunostimulatory activity of CIA07, a combination of bacterial DNA fragments and modified LPS, and demonstrated that CIA07 has antitumor activity in a Mouse Bladder Cancer model. In this study, we investigated whether methylation of the CpG motifs on the bacterial DNA fragments affects the immunostimulatory potential of CIA07. E. coli DNA fragments were methylated with CpG methylase, and then combined with modified LPS for experiments. Our results revealed that methylated CIA07 (mCIA07) and unmethylated CIA07 were equally active in inducing Cytokine secretion from Human Whole Blood Cells. In addition, both methylated DNA fragments and mCIA07 retained the ability to activate expression and nuclear translocation of NF-kappaB in RAW 264.7 cells. Finally, methylated DNA fragments and mCIA07 exhibited an antitumor activity comparable to those of their unmethylated counterparts in our mouse bladder cancer model. These data demonstrate that CpG methylation of E. coli DNA does not abrogate the immunostimulatory activity of DNA fragments or CIA07, suggesting that the synergistic activity by bacterial DNA in combination with LPS may be independent of the methylation status of CpG motifs.

This is very interesting because unmodified Endotoxin (LPS), as found in mRNA and other Jabs has been proven conclusively to cause Bladder Cancer as described in my updated article.

Here is the Cho et al. 2007 Figure 3 showing that the so-called modifed Endotoxin continues to cause inflammatory Cytokine secretion by Human Whole Blood Cells despite allegedly having its Lipid A chopped off.

Fig. 3. Cytokine secretion of Human Whole Blood Cells treated with CIA07 or mCIA07. Human Whole Blood Cells were incubated for 24 hr with unmethylated or methylated DNA fragments, modified LPS, CIA07, mCIA07 or CpG 7909, and cytokines secreted into media were assayed using ELISA kits for IFN-γ (A) and IL-12p40 (B). The results are expressed as the mean SD of six cultures obtained from two independent experiments.

I have mentioned increased expression of IFN-γ (A) and IL-12p40 (B) in Human Endotoxin volunteer Jabbees.

US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database produces a Curated page for IL-12p40.

Here is the screenshot from 17 November 2025 showing the synonyms and top interacting chemicals for IL-12p40.

It currently has 2,281 line entries and many thousands of linked publications for associated Diseases.

Interleukin-23, similarly linked to IL-12p40 via the same activation pathway, has its own page.

It currently has 1,941 line entries and many thousands of linked publications for associated Diseases.

Here is the Cho et al. 2007 Figure 5 in 2 parts.

Please click to expand so you can see the control images at top.

Fig. 5. Translocalization of NF-κB in Mouse Macrophage cells. Raw 264.7 cells were stimulated with unmethylated or methylated DNA fragments, modified LPS, CIA07 or mCIA07 for 30 min, and then stained with mouse NF-κBp50-specific antibody (A, left) or NF-κBp65-specific antibody (B, right), followed by DAPI staining. The cellular localization of NF-κB was visualized by confocal microscopy (scale bar 10 μm).

The same group used CIA07 in 2010 to pep up the systemic shock of Gardasil to Mice. Here is their abstract.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the causative agent of cervical cancer, the second most common cause of cancer death in women worldwide. The licensed HPV vaccine Gardasil® from Merck & Co. is a quadrivalent vaccine containing virus-like particles (VLPs) of the L1 proteins from HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18 adsorbed on Aluminum salts (alum). CIA07 is an immunostimulatory agent comprised of bacterial DNA fragments (CIA02) and a nontoxic derivative of Lipopolysaccharide (CIA05) that has been shown to have antitumor activity and adjuvant activity for viral and bacterial vaccine antigens. We investigated whether these CIAs are capable of promoting the immune response to Gardasil®. Balb/c Mice were immunized intramuscularly twice three weeks apart with 1/20 human dose of Gardasil® alone or in combination with CIA02, CIA05 or both, and immune responses were assessed. The serum anti-HPV16 L1 VLP IgG antibody titer was significantly higher in Mice administered CIA05 or CIA05 plus CIA02, but not in those given CIA02, compared with mice given Gardasil® alone. A Secreted Alkaline Phosphatase (SEAP)-based pseudovirus neutralization assay showed increased neutralizing antibody titers in both CIA05 and CIA05 plus CIA02 groups. Coadministration of CIA05 with Gardasil® led to a marked increase in serum IgG2a antibody titer and the percentage of interferon (IFN)-γ+ cells in the spleen, indicating that CIA05 effectively promotes Th1-type immune responses. These data indicate that CIA05, in synergy with alum, enhances the immune response to HPV L1 VLPs and suggest its potential as an adjuvant for the development of a potent prophylactic HPV vaccine.

Interestingly the search bar of the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database returned zero results for these CIA poisons.

PubMed finds 4 papers for CIA05.

The list includes the one by Han et al. already mentioned.

The last was published in 2013 where it was used in an Anthrax Jab and CIA06B consisted of CIA05 plus Alum.

In 2012 they used CIA05 plus Alum to make an HPV Jab and compared it to Cervarix.

Endotoxin Derivative CIA05

Delving back to 2006, I found CIA05 was actually made by chopping off the most Lethal component Lipid A (Pfizer’s preferred patented Adjuvant) by stewing dead mutant E. Coli Bacteria in Caustic Soda (Sodium Hydroxide).

The US Military worked with Brown University and Univax Biologics to develop Escherichia coli J5 (Rc Chemotype) in 1996.

DNA Jabbing Safer than Endotoxin

In 2003 UK researchers proposed DNA Jabbing as a treatment for Bladder Cancer.

Here is their abstract:

Intravesical bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) is a treatment for Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC) and Carcinoma In Citu (CIS) of the urinary Bladder, but some patients remain refractory. The mechanism of cancer clearance is not known, but T cells are thought to play a contributory role. Tissue dendritic cells (DCs) are known to initiate antigen-specific immune responses following activation of receptors, which recognise molecular patterns on the surface of microorganisms. A family of these receptors, the toll-like receptors (TLRs), are also crucial for activating DC to produce Cytokines that polarise the T-cell response towards a T helper (Th)1 or Th2 phenotype. This study compared the potential of intact BCG to activate DC with that of the defined TLR4 ligand Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and the TLR9 ligand CpG-oligonucleotide. It was found that all three stimuli efficiently activated normal DC, but cells expressing a mutant TLR4 responded poorly to stimulation with LPS. Importantly, stimulation with BCG induced both IL-12 and IL-10, suggesting subsequent development of a poorly focused T-cell immune response containing both Th1 and Th2 immune function. By contrast, LPS- and CpG-oligonucleotides induced only IL-12, indicating the potential to produce a Th1 response, which is likely to clear cancer most efficiently. Given the toxicity of LPS, our data suggest that CpG-oligonucleotides may be beneficial for intravesical therapy of bladder cancer.

