It was a cold night where I live, down to 3.8 Degrees Celsius, including the wind chill factor measured by the wonderul Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

As usual, started my day with coffee and carbohydrate.

Thanks to Rob for another of his food hampers and early Xmas morning phone call that added rich flavour.

One of my neighbours dropped some lovely and very elaborately decorated homemade biscuits in my letterbox. The whole family worked on them. Won’t mention names.

Checked Substack feed, then emails and decided some of that should wait.

Had a wonderful teleconference with my daughter, her husband and my twin grandsons who were up early (3 hours time zone difference to me). They will be subject to heatwave over 40 Degrees Celsius today, luckily invited to Christmas pool party.

One of my paid subscribers, Emeritus Professor Dr Hartmut H Glossmann (follow him on X), expert in many things, with 209 papers found on PubMed including TLR2 Jab Damage, sent me a direct message with some hot tips.

First Hartmut sent me a copy of his comment, that I hope will be published very soon, on the dodgy paper by Xu Cao et al.

Then he let me know of his recent publication, a Letter to the Editor of Archives of Toxicology about Myopericarditis requiring emergency care or hospitalization after COVID-19 mRNA. I recommend you read it carefully. Hartmut points to Covid19 mRNA Jabs off-targeting Blood Supply Endothelial cells, rather than cardiomyocytes.

After email exchanges with Hartmut, where I pointed out that a number of publications from Penn State University from Drew Weissman’s group on LNP inflammation are very dodgy because they fail to state the suppliers of the lipids used in LNPs and failed to use proper testing for Endotoxin, he expressed interest in using Mass Spectrometry to help resolve unanswered questions.

As a result I am giving all subscribers access to my June 2024 article where I show some of the data I was sent from Germany that shows evidence of substantial Endotoxin Lipid A in mRNA Jabs, that was missed by the investigators.

We are Closer to Chimps than Baboons

As a bonus, one of the references Hartmut used in his paper was one that I had missed, published by David J Gregory et al., in the team of Wenzhong Xiao, at Christmas 2024. Here is their Figure 1B

B Outline of study. Whole blood from 4–5 individuals of 4 resilient species (mouse, rat, rhesus, and baboon, indicated in red) and 6 sensitive species (rabbit, pig, cow, sheep, chimp, human, indicated in blue) was incubated ex vivo with 0, 10, 100, or 1000 ng/mL E. coli LPS for 2, 6, or 24 h followed by leukocyte mRNA sequencing. MS/MS analysis of lipids and proteins was performed on plasma without ex vivo stimulation. In each case, data from blood of resilient species was compared to that from sensitive species.

Here is their Figure 1A that provides a very useful history of Endotoxin (LPS) Jabbing experiments. Love their “Intermediate Mortality” Diamond symbol.

Fig.1 Rationale of study. A Lethal doses of LPS in different species. Values are selected from representative studies (shown on the x-axis) where LPS was injected i.p. or i.v. and survival reported. Wherever possible, studies using a range of doses of E. coli LPS injected as a single bolus are reported. Resilient species, defined here as those that survive a dose of 1 mg/kg body weight (dashed line), are indicated with red background; sensitive species (that’s you and me and our grandchldren) are indicated with a blue background.

Ponder our place in the animal kingdom over the silly season.

Another Christmas gift, kindly sent by paid subscriber Bob, should bring some joy to readers.

Thanks to all who have sent me, among their countless thousands of followers, Social Media messages of Peace and Happiness.