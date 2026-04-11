Will J D Vance take over if Trump is removed or impeached?

Perhaps heavily tattooed “religious warrior” Hegseth would like the top job.

Thanks to Rob for sending me this for my Saturday morning reflection just after I watched the successful Artemis II crew splashdown off San Diego.

Pakistan is estimated to possess approximately 170 nuclear warheads, maintaining a stable stockpile size from the previous year. This arsenal is delivered via land-based ballistic missiles, aircraft, and developing cruise missile capabilities, with projections suggesting the number could grow to around 200 by the late 2020.

and Genocidal Israel:

Israel's stockpile is estimated at 90 to 400 nuclear weapons.

I learned a little about Israel Nuclear Weapon development while working for the Australian Government, including attendance at military conferences at San Diego and elsewhere.

I worked on enabling technology for Uranium Enrichment techniques perfected in Australia that replaces the old diffusion technology used by Iran for its electricity generation.